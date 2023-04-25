Give me a break about delivery complaints
I’ve got a comment about delivery complaints about the Chronicle. Give me a break. You know what, do what I do and get the e-edition of the Chronicle. There’s less that I have to take to the landfill since I don’t have all those papers to take to it. And if a lot of seniors can email and FaceTime their grandkids, they can get on the internet and have your Chronicle delivered to you over the internet.
Time to vote them out
Citrus County has a population of 158,000 people, most of them moved here to enjoy our beautiful but rapidly diminishing Nature Coast. We have county commissioners and a Planning and Development Board who are intent on representing the 2,800 businesses in this county, in total disregard of the wishes of the other 155,000 residents. It’s time these folks start representing the people who voted for them or get out of the way and let folks in that will actually represent the citizens of our county.
Going bank shopping
I maintain over $20,000 in my checking account at bank. I get about $0.18 per month in interest. Out of curiosity, I figured it out. That is 78 ten-millionth of one percent. I decided to go bank shopping. I wonder if some of your other depositors might do the same thing.
Question to Sweetwater Homes
Question to Sweetwater Homes. Why would seniors looking to downsize want two-story homes? We avoid stairs as we grow older and wiser. Currently, I’m allowed to water briefly once a week. Where will 250 new homes get all their water? We’ve had no rain and there’s no rain forecasted. We’re in a drought. Please give us the right answers.
Doesn’t matter if legal or illegal
It appears some legal immigrants are far more dangerous than illegal immigrants who come here and do these jobs most Americans won’t do. The Murdoch’s came here legally and on Fox News they just paid $787.5 million in one of several lawsuits against them for spreading lies that the election was stolen from Trump. Their lies were fed to gullible citizens who led the insurrection against our country.
Animals need this law passed
There was an article in the Friday Chronicle by the president of the American Kennel Club that there is a law up-for-grabs that would protect animals in terms of their care. She states that 96 percent of licensed and registered breeders had been found to be in substantial compliance. What she doesn’t realize, having never worked in animal control and sheltering, is that they are so many unlicensed breeders. This law, if passed, would give law enforcement and animal control officers the power to get a search warrant and go onto a property where animals are being abused and neglected by bad breeders. I wish that the editor would put something in the paper to show who we could contact, which lawmaker, to make sure that this law passes. Our poor animals need help from bad breeders.
Regarding Biden’s Ireland trip …
Regarding the Sound Off about President Biden’s Ireland trip; In the last fiscal year of his presidency, the Trump family took more trips that required Secret Service protection than the Obama family took in seven years. According to a budget document released by the Treasury Department, on average Obama’s family took 133 protected trips per year while the Trump family took an average of 1,625 annually. Let’s hope that Trump and Obama have both reimbursed the American public.
Trump spent his own money
This is an answer to “Trump made trips too” for the person who thought it was okay for Biden to go to Ireland. Well, when Trump went, I remember Trump spent his own money. He didn’t spend taxpayer money and he did not take a salary the entire time he was president. So, they can’t say that Trump spent our money. Biden is spending our money. They can look it up and find out he never took a salary the whole time he was in office.
This isn’t democracy
When I went to school, we were taught the definition of democracy was government “for the people, by the people.” Elected officials were supposed to vote for what the people wanted. Wednesday’s headline “Massive housing-retail complex eyed for Lecanto.” How much clearer could Citrus County residents make it that they want to retain the country charm and not be another Tampa. It’s time that these big decisions were put on the ballot instead of being decided by five people who couldn’t care less what the public thinks. They’re not doing their jobs.
We saw it coming
In reply to the April 21 Sound Off about Mike Wright’s commentary “We did not see growth coming.” Yes, we saw it coming, but why did it have to come all at once and especially all along County Road 486? Too much all at once.
Learning about a thing does not make one
Can someone please inform DeSantis that learning about homosexuality does not make someone a homosexual. It’s genetically predisposed, look it up. Men dressed up as women to put on a show is not “sexual indoctrination.” How can our elected officials be so ignorant?
Citrus part of a chain
This sound off is about illegal drugs. Citrus County is part of a chain. Fentanyl and other harmful illegal drugs are part of a chain that starts with manufacturing or farming. Drug cartels do the selling. Users purchase the mind-altering illegal drugs. The money goes back to the start. America eliminated our recent and past pirate problems, but inaction by our government keeps this chain intact.
Thank you for the editorial
Thank you, thank you, thank you for the defense of NPR funding editorial on Friday. In a world where he with the most toys wins, let us enjoy the fair and balanced views we hear from our public broadcasting stations that are not beholden to corporations. When those who consume their 24-7 information from biased opinion shows dressed in journalistic clothing are fed negligible scenarios because these opinion-heads know their base doesn’t pack a healthy skepticism, we get kids being shot at front doors and in driveways.
Simple truth about growth
This sound off is the simple truth on growth. Citrus County’s past and present growth plans are based on ill-advised dependence on tourism and money and continues to cause more harm than good.
Shame on you
A good friend of mine hosted a housewarming party. Small house so it was at the clubhouse. 50 people replied, “yes we will be there.” Only 25 came. Those old enough to know better, shame on you to say yes and then don’t show up and don’t call. Shame on you.