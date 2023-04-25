Sound Off logo 2021

Give me a break about delivery complaints

I’ve got a comment about delivery complaints about the Chronicle. Give me a break. You know what, do what I do and get the e-edition of the Chronicle. There’s less that I have to take to the landfill since I don’t have all those papers to take to it. And if a lot of seniors can email and FaceTime their grandkids, they can get on the internet and have your Chronicle delivered to you over the internet.

