We should hold students, parents accountable
I’m responding to the article “School Board approves iPad insurance.” Really? A waste of $262,200 for insurance so the kids can mess with the iPad and break it and have no consequences whatsoever or the parents have no consequences whatsoever. Again, taxpayers’ money wasted. You know what, if you went back to the old-fashioned paper and pencil and adding, subtracting and reading, it would be a lot better than these iPads. We should not buy insurance for them. Make the students and make the parents accountable. That’s the bottom line.
We don’t need a motorcycle festival
I’m responding to the article “Inverness to consider allowing motorcycle festival.” We do not need a motorcycle festival. All that noise because they have no consideration, have no mufflers. We don’t need it here. We don’t want a festival. Leave it alone. Utilize the taxpayers’ money to be used for the citizens of Citrus County.
A scary thought
It’s a scary thought that what we pay our commissioners, they were not aware of how the process works for raising impact fees. What is even scarier yet is how many paid county employees knew the process, obviously no one or they could’ve forewarned them what needed to be done. You can’t fix stupid, can you?
Response to climate change Sound Offs
This is in regard to a Sound Off stating meteorologists can’t forecast daily weather. First, meteorologists forecast the weather, that is predict the weather, based on radar and weather patterns. This person has a problem if rain is predicted and it rains a mile up the street but not at their house, which happens here all the time. This person is harassing meteorologists who talk about climate change. The meteorologist in Iowa had threats against him and his family, that’s a little different than harassment. Over my many years, I’ve seen weather patterns change. We’re seeing it now with the heat. I’m sure much of the weather changes are natural. On the other hand, I’ll take the word of scientists worldwide that we are contributing to the change in climate rather than some YouTube conspiracy theorist.
Somebody needs to address this
I was wondering if this is the right place to call so everybody can hear and know. I was driving on County Road 491 and Roosevelt Boulevard and this whole week, I have to let you know about cars are just passing by and going through the red light like it’s not even there. You need to put a cop or somebody out there because it’s getting ridiculous. Somebody needs to address that. Somebody needs to be around to check these people.
Regarding who hit Casey Cook, Jason Wetmore
I’m calling in reference to two articles in the paper Saturday, July 15. One was about Casey Cook and the other Jason Wetmore, two, it seems, very nice innocent people. One was struck by a vehicle that kept going. The other was struck by boat that kept going. And I know that the people that did this probably don’t read the Chronicle, but I just want to say, I implore you, if you do read this and know anything about either of these hit-and-runs, please come forward. The pain and suffering that this wonderful gal, Casey Cook, she’s a scientist from Scotland, what she’s been through, what she has to go through, and what Jason Wetmore is going to have to go through, I can’t believe somebody would be that much of a pathetic coward and that’s what you are, both of you. The one who hit Casey and the one who hit Jason, you are pathetic cowards. You will be caught. And until then, believe me, you’re going to get hit with a whole lot of bad karma.
We shouldn’t jump to conclusions
The guy that hit the guy scalloping could be an innocent. Sometimes in those big boats, you think you hit the sand, you don’t really realize what you hit, you may have thought you hit a wave. It should be printed in the paper that he’s not guilty. He’s an innocent bystander just like the one that got hit. I don’t think we should jump to conclusions.
It’s obvious they are needy
For the person in Sound Off saying that the folks driving through parking lots slowly and blaring their music may just be hard of hearing. I’d like to say “bull.” They are shallow people wanting people to look at them. These folks always have their windows down and looking around to see who’s gawking at them, and it’s obvious that they are needy, childlike people.
Take a look
It only takes five minutes and 39 seconds to view the dilapidated animal shelter on Airport Road. Just go to YouTube, “State of the animal shelter 2023.” It’s there for all to see.
But I get charged to use my card
I just read the paper about “Stop using paper checks.” Well, that’s fine and dandy and I went that route and I stopped making checks and started using my charge card. All of a sudden the charge card people started charging me for using my charge card to pay a bill, so I went back to making checks. Wish it would have worked.
Be careful with gift cards
I just want to say to be very careful when you buy any kind of gift cards. Last year, I bought a few at Walmart. Before I even had them in the mail and before my family got them in New England, the charge cards were used in Tampa, so I am so done with Walmart charge cards. Be careful.
Let’s use what we have
Congratulations on the new look at the paper. Next, what to do with the current building. Seems like there’ll be plenty of room for the new animal shelter. Let’s use what we have instead of new construction.
Reinsert the bridge game
The Chronicle truly looks great. It’s well organized and colors are definitely better. Do you think you could find a little space to reinsert the bridge game? You have many bridge players among your readers.
Wish there was more news, though
Your new format is nice, except that I wish there was more news in your newspaper, local, national and international.
Keep up the good work, Chronicle
Thank you, thank you, thank you. The new paper is just what I was hoping for. Keep up the good work, folks.
Citrus County, where our officials don’t care
I agree with the person about U.S. Highway 19 and the entrance to Home Depot. With the sheriff’s department and county trucks that visit the store, why has no one complained to management or FDOT? As usual, we’re in Citrus County, where our officials don’t care.