We should hold students, parents accountable

I’m responding to the article “School Board approves iPad insurance.” Really? A waste of $262,200 for insurance so the kids can mess with the iPad and break it and have no consequences whatsoever or the parents have no consequences whatsoever. Again, taxpayers’ money wasted. You know what, if you went back to the old-fashioned paper and pencil and adding, subtracting and reading, it would be a lot better than these iPads. We should not buy insurance for them. Make the students and make the parents accountable. That’s the bottom line.

