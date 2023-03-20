Tell residents’ story
What a lovely article by Michael Bates in today’s paper for the Sweetwater development in Sugarmill Woods (Sunday, March 19’s front-page story, “Developer: Sugarmill folks have nothing to fear,” “CEO seeks to correct misleading comments”). Now be a fair and true journalist and run an article about the many, many homeowners who are appalled at this development…
In pursuit of the dollar
A recent article in the paper talks of the efforts of Steve Ponticos, who is the CEO of Sweetwater Homes, and his efforts to build a multifamily rental community right in the middle of Sugarmill Woods. This apparently is a community of well-maintained, single-family homes. In the article, Ponticos asked, “Why would I do anything to hurt (our) neighbors?” Well, the answer to that question is as old as history itself; it’s the pursuit of the almighty dollar…
Who owns the property?
Regarding today’s article in the Chronicle by Michael Bates on the Sweetwater Homes development and its owner, Steve Ponticos: It actually sounded more like an infomercial without sharing any basic facts, like who is the actual owner of the property? Who will manage the rental homes and the multifamily homes? And it failed to take notice of how it will affect established homeowners in Oak Village and Sugarmill Woods.
It will hurt our neighborhood
In regards to Michael Bates’ recent article on the front page, where Steve Ponticos of Sweetwater Homes tells us how he’s planning to place hundreds of rental properties in the middle of the neighborhood of single-family homes and how it would not adversely affect anyone: Only a fool would think that his plan won’t negatively affect property values, won’t add excessive amounts of traffic and won’t negatively change the character of our neighborhood. Residents of Sugarmill Woods don’t think for a second that Mr. Ponticos is a fool, but neither are we.
Why not rent the pool?
(Re Wednesday, March 15’s Page A9 editorial, “YMCA eyes property near HCA Florida Citrus Hospital”): I am glad to know that the hospital board is planning a YMCA in Inverness. I used to go to the Dynabody along with many, many other people. That was paid for through our Medicare. We miss the pool that has been closed. So why doesn’t the hospital board lease or buy or rent the Dynabody pool? It’s very small, but it’s big enough for many people to get into, especially the older people that need exercise classes. The other part of the room, which was a gym, they could use that for the children. I think they ought to lease this building – or some way get the building – and use it as a temporary YMCA until the new one is built. It makes sense to me…
Ingoglia is right
I’m looking at the five Sound Offs about Mr. Ingoglia (Thursday, March 16, Page A2). I believe he’s a state senator and I have a feeling that if he was wanting to name a road after … somebody on the left, it would not be a big deal with the left. And limiting terms is a good thing for the people in this country. We don’t need career politicians (getting paid from) the government their whole career and not accomplishing anything. It’s time for term limits. I know that they’ll never vote for them. They’ll never vote them in, but at least it can be discussed. I think he’s doing his job. I think a person can do more than one thing at a time and why there’s such overwhelming criticism of him is beyond me.
Commissioner gives cold shoulder
(Re Thursday, March 16’s Page A3 story): Parents pleading for a Baker Act facility got what they should have expected from Ruthie Schlabach – a cold shoulder and a halfhearted pat on the back for wasting her time. She’s made it very clear to residents of this county that she will spend our tax dollars on cats and dogs because she apparently doesn’t (care) about people.
Even blinking red lights mean stop
A blinking red light, in the rulebook, is a full stop. I don’t care where you are in the country, a blinking red light is a full stop, same as a stop sign. Consider taking a safe driver’s course. Besides getting a discount on your insurance, you’ll learn a few things, like the blinking yellow light says to slow down. It’s a speed limit, not a suggestion. It’s in yellow. Read the book. Have a great day and update your driving.
Thanks, DeSantis, for gas prices
This is for DeSantis and Florida, a free state. How is he allowing the gas to keep going the way it is right now? I know it’s Easter, but Wednesday morning, we were $71 a barrel. Today is Thursday, March 16, it’s at $67 a barrel, but yet my gas went up this week from $3.29 to $3.49. You call this a free state or just pay as you go? DeSantis has stepped in on this rising of greed. No wonder people can’t go out and enjoy spring break or Easter coming, but we pay for all this with fuel. Thanks, DeSantis.
Ingoglia only works for Republicans
Sen. Ingoglia’s latest article should have been titled, “I’m working for the Republicans in Tallahassee only.” He will be known as “The Great Divider” during his one term in office as a state senator.
I feel good about Ingoglia
This is for the support for Blaise Ingoglia’s March 12 Chronicle article about his “fight for our freedom has just begun” (Page C1). I haven’t felt so good about a senator and his agenda in a long, long time. You have my support and my husband’s support, Blaise, and our votes. Keep up that spirit for truth and the American values.
Governor using office to campaign
I’m reading today’s paper about “Trump allies file ethics complaint against Gov. DeSantis” (Thursday, March 16’s front-page story). I think they are spot on. It’s obvious to anybody that the governor is using his position and taxpayers’ money to run a de facto campaign for president. He is also aligning up all of his issues in the legislature to help advance his cause. So I think that its rightful that the ethics panel would take a look at the activities. I don’t always agree with Trump’s people, but on this one, they are spot on.
Why do we pay the county attorney?
(Re Friday, March 17’s front-page story, “County preps for legal fight over campground”): In regards to the Chassahowitzka River Campground, commissioners voted 5-0 to retain outside legal counsel. Would someone please take the time to explain to me why we pay a county attorney?
We need to lose weight
The reason the Chinese spy balloon was able to traverse the U.S. continent all but undetected was because most Americans look like a balloon. Get off the couch, put down your cheap beer and pizza, and exercise. Wake up, America.
They shouldn’t even bother
I’m calling about the article today in the paper (Friday, March 17’s Page A3 story, “Citrus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracks down fleeing bicyclist,” “The suspect faces multiple charges”). Well, then he does all this stuff and the cops have got to chase him. They’ve got to have the helicopter and they’ve got to chase him over fences and everything. Then he goes to court and he can get out on a bond of $14,000. That is where the problem is and if I was a cop in Citrus County, I wouldn’t (bother) getting these people, because of the court system…If these people knew that they were going to get in more trouble than this, they wouldn’t be doing it.
We need bail reform
I’m responding to Sound Off again because – like I call repeatedly about – we need bail reform here in Citrus County. Here, a “Citrus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracks down fleeing bicyclist” (Friday, March 17’s Page A3 story). He ran from law enforcement and they found him up on a roof where the helicopter spotted him with a spotlight and he had a loaded 9 mm (pistol) in his backpack, and his bond is $14,000. So he pays $1,400 to get back out on our streets. He should stay in jail until he faces a judge. It’s getting to be ridiculous.
No universal garbage pickup
I’m sitting here on March 17 reading your editorial column (Page A10, titled “We must work together to solve the county’s litter problem”). Most of it I agree with. Two things, I don’t: One is the universal garbage pickup. I feel it would cause unnecessary financial burden to those who legitimately and legally bring their refuse down to the landfill. The second thing is those people who bring their garbage down to the landfill – whether it be in a pickup truck, dump truck or waste truck – with uncovered loads, you say, “The county landfill could start turning trucks away that show up with uncovered loads of garbage and other waste.” Well, more than likely, garbage has blown off that truck already. Turning them back to where they came from only would add more litter to the roadways. What could be done is, you could give the county employees at the landfill the authority to give people tickets who arrive at the landfill with uncovered loads. Ticket them for $100 a ticket. This would only happen once.
Get sheriff to deal with litter
This is Friday, March 17, and I’m reading the paper (Page A10’s editorial) about the litter control and all this stuff and asking our county commissioners to do something about it with universal trash pickup. You know, a few years back, our county agreed to have loads covered on vehicles of trash, yet the dump’s supposed to refuse these people from coming in if they’re uncovered. Why don’t they authorize them with the sheriff’s department or whatever to enforce it? If they come in without a covered load, fine them right there. If you turn them away, they’re just going to go find somewhere in the woods to throw this. You know, it is out of hand. I watched them clean up (County Road) 491 just the other day and I went to the store last night and here it is, all over the road again. Remarkable how fast the trash appears. What they’ve got to do is get Prendergast and his boys out and start fining these people with uncovered loads.
Thanks for the help
I lost my credit card. My thanks to the citizen who found it and turned it in to customer service at Winn Dixie. Thanks to the citizen and Winn Dixie both.
Waiting for a collision?
Wondering what they’re going to do about that light on North Citrus Springs Boulevard from the Sunoco gas station. Are they waiting for someone to have a collision? I mean, someone needs to do something about it. It’s shining right in your eyeballs as you peak that hill.
Don’t want universal garbage collection
I wish the Chronicle and commissioners would stop reporting that litter is caused by lack of universal garbage collection. If you walk on the boardwalk between Liberty Park and Wallace Brooks Park, you’ll see cans and plastic bottles in the water. There are trash cans in the parks, yet the offender doesn’t wait and throw it into the trash cans. Also, you’ll see empty pizza boxes, COVID masks and empty fast-food containers thrown on the ground in the parking lots where most stores provide a trash can. These people will still throw their waste out on the ground or in the water whether there’s universal pickup or not.
Too many children die from guns
Americans should be saddened, shocked, outraged and embarrassed that almost 5,000 of our children are killed by guns each year. If 5,000 of our politicians were killed instead, it would be much more difficult to get a gun, but a lot easier to get a high school diploma.
Why don’t inmates pick up litter?
This is to address the litter on the roads. I moved here in 2003. There used to be people out there – inmates from wherever – picking up trash. Sometime in 2005 or 2006, it all stopped and I was wondering why. And now you see that we’re having such a horrible dilemma now and it just got overrun. This used to be beautiful and we need to start and hurry up and fix it now.