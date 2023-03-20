Sound off logo 2021

Tell residents’ story

What a lovely article by Michael Bates in today’s paper for the Sweetwater development in Sugarmill Woods (Sunday, March 19’s front-page story, “Developer: Sugarmill folks have nothing to fear,” “CEO seeks to correct misleading comments”). Now be a fair and true journalist and run an article about the many, many homeowners who are appalled at this development…

