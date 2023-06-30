Response about Spectrum options
I’m responding to Sound Off about is there anything other than Spectrum? Yes, there is, but unfortunately you have to have internet in order to stream, and to stream you have a smart TV or Roku or Firestick and you can get channels, you just have to purchase them. But you definitely have to have Wi-Fi.
Here we go again
County commissioners to explore wanting the Adams building for $2 million. Do you really need to buy Adams building? He wanted it, he built it, let him deal with it. Why don’t you take that $2 million and put it to our roads, which are in dire need of repair? Quit buying and start taking care of the citizens of Citrus County, not tourists, and fix our roads.
What a mess
Finally had a chance to read today’s paper, an article by Myers, and I’m wondering about how much more can you cram on that corner of County Road 491 and 486. Traffic even without occupancy has always been a problem and now you have the car wash exit going right down the same area of the gas station where people enter. I cannot believe instead of allowing all of this you didn’t complete the widening of C.R. 491 from 486 to State Road 44. Are you going to wait until it is so crowded that you can’t interrupt traffic? So much for a quaint little area. I would have loved to have seen the same situation in that area as Crystal River has with the little area ma-and-pop stores where you can walk around, such as the Heritage House, the Tea House, etc. What a mess.
Sheriff only cares about reelection
Why does our sheriff refuse to enforce the rules of the road here in Citrus County? Is it because he’s elected to office and doesn’t want to offend voters by giving them tickets? Sadly, it appears he cares more about reelection than he does our lives.
Quote
To quote Mark Twain, “It is easier to fool people than to convince them afterwards that they have been fooled.”
Do your due diligence, BOCC
To our BOCC, it is time to move on from the 10 months of a pending sale of the Betz Farm. While a base flood elevation is 12.1 feet, there are opportunities to put a majority of the property to good use. This property is well located and will be convenient to the Suncoast Parkway. Use a reasonable time for due diligence the next offer.
Glampground owner bullying her neighbors
I’ve got to get my hearing checked along with a few others. The applicant of the Sunshine Campground in Ozello has called code enforcement on herself. Yes, you heard that right. If code enforcement grants her wish, which they’re not, she would be able to get any vehicle towed on Fish Creek Point that parks on her side of the street. Of course, at the car owner’s expense. We all have been parking there for as many years as I can remember. They only have lived here for three years. My oh my, what a game plan woman. There are more important things in life than hatred, bullying and harassment. I, for one, know how precious life is. I live in a wheelchair. She has called code enforcement on me six times and herself once. There’s nowhere else for my company to park.
What a pitiful situation
It appears as though fundraisers seem to be pretty effective here in Citrus County. I guess the citizens of this county have to hold fundraisers in order to get our streets paved. What a pitiful situation with these commissioners we have and previous commissioners also.