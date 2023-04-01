Sound Off logo 2021

Too many people

I just read about the hit-and-run that was done to a lady named Ms. Cook (Tuesday, March 21’s front-page story, “Young woman visiting from Scotland in hit and run accident”). I sure pray that she can get well soon, but you know what? The more people you bring into Citrus County, the more accidents and the more crime. So please think about that.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle