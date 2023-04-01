Too many people
I just read about the hit-and-run that was done to a lady named Ms. Cook (Tuesday, March 21’s front-page story, “Young woman visiting from Scotland in hit and run accident”). I sure pray that she can get well soon, but you know what? The more people you bring into Citrus County, the more accidents and the more crime. So please think about that.
What do you say about that?
I’m calling responding to “Service dogs” (Friday, March 24’s Page A5 Sound Off): In the ending sentence, they said that service dogs and emotional support dogs are totally different, like men and women. Well, in today’s society, men and women don’t exist. So what do you say to that now?
Pie in the face is demeaning
This is in reference to a Chronicle article on March 25. The (front-page) article was entitled “Pie-faced teacher is a good sport.” I’d like to think it’s very demeaning for the teacher profession to have a teacher reward students by allowing them to smash a pie in his face. I’d also like to know what the school board thinks of this behavior.
Bond is too low
I’m responding to your article (Sunday, March 26, Page A3), “Sheriff’s office joins Operation Care during holiday,” where they caught the drunk drivers and got them off the road. Really? Their bond’s $1,000. So for $100, they get out to drive again. That is really pathetic. Why don’t you hold them in the tank in jail until they see a judge and then confiscate their car if they’re found guilty in the court of law? Then you’ll start putting a big dent in this drunk driving. This is totally ridiculous. A thousand dollars bail? Ridiculous.
Don’t push for more business
(Re Sunday, March 26’s Page A3 story, “Citrus County makes impact in Tallahassee,” “Chamber official describes ‘vibe’ from the annual event”): I disagree with Jade White’s article about the Chamber of Commerce’s trip up to Tallahassee for Citrus County and representing all the business interests, about all the push for more business in Citrus County. As you’ve heard over and over, we don’t want to be like New Port Richey. It’s the Nature Coast. Too much traffic, too many people. They’re just ruining the great place we have here. Keep people out. I agree with all that. I disagree that we need business to lighten the tax burden in Citrus. I don’t get it. I don’t own an expensive house. I pay $600 a year in taxes. In New Jersey, that would be at least $6,000 a year. The only thing I could see is expanding that industrial park by the Inverness Airport and that area. That seems like a good idea…
Too many substitute teachers
When I speak to my granddaughters that attend Citrus High School – and both of these students are “A” and “B” students – they still have the same familiar theme of what’s going on in the school that they’re very unhappy about. It seems like our school has a lack of permanent teachers. I’m being told by the students that there are more substitute teachers on a daily basis, which the students have trouble connecting with because there’s no familiarity, there’s no consistency …. From what I’m hearing, we don’t have permanent teachers that are there on a regular basis and the students are not connecting with their teachers. There’s no stability in our school system. This needs to be addressed.
Wake up, America
If you have been watching the nightly news for the last two years, you would believe that 90 percent of America is Black or in an interracial relationship or gay. I’m just calling the left on their verbiage. They’re always whining about, “Oh, things don’t reflect the demographics of America.” I’m just calling them by their own rules and their own verbiage. Wake up, America.
Only police should have assault weapons
About guns: ARs and AKs aren’t assault weapons. They’re semiautomatic weapons. Only the police and the military should have assault weapons.
It is spelled ‘whacko’
Your Sunday front-page story on Trump’s unhinged rally in Texas had a typo in the headline (March 26, “Trump, facing potential indictment, holds defiant Waco rally”). “Whacko” is spelled with a “k.”
Nurses make good money
I disagree with the “Hot Topic of the Week” person’s remarks about the need for more lower-priced housing for working people, specifically what they said about nurses and hospital employees (Sunday, March 26, Page A2). I work for a nurse – rake leaves in her yard – and she makes $30 an hour and you wouldn’t believe how much they got paid for going up to New Jersey during the pandemic. The lower-paid nurses make $20 an hour. Come on. And we know doctors are making a gazillion dollars an hour. I don’t know what firemen and police get, but come on. They’re saying nurses don’t make a good buck to afford a decent apartment? I think that’s ridiculous. I wish I could make $30 an hour when I work. I mean, that’s every hour, not once in awhile. Come on, get real.
Crystal River hops on fee hike bandwagon
(Re Monday, March 27’s front-page story, “Crystal River city council to consider fee hikes”): Now the City of Crystal River is hopping on the bandwagon of raising its fees just like everybody else. The cost of everything is going up and up and up while us retirees have to get by on a fixed income that does not go up and up and up. When will it ever end?