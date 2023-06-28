Higher taxes now and future
I said it before, and I will say it again. This wild uncontrolled growth that our county officials are all allowing and encouraging, changing density laws from low to high density, more and more multi-story apartment buildings to pack more people in a small area, building more roads to accommodate the increased traffic, easier and faster ways to issue building permits, talking about building industrial parks to create more jobs and on and on, but how will it all be handled with all the additional expense to the county with more schools, police, water use, sewage and garbage disposal, crime, dope, access to medical help, doctors and dentists taking now months to get an appointment, hospitals, fire stations and on it goes with no apparent thought by our county politicians about how all this is completely destroying our once beautiful Nature Coast and all of Citrus County. And now I will say it again. How will all of this destruction with the uncontrolled growth be taken care of and paid for? No other way but increasing the taxes on all of us that are living here now. It has already begun, and it is being talked about. Higher taxes for now and the future because of growth.
Must be a new policy
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I’m just reading in today’s Chronicle, June 19, that Commissioner Schlabach is quoted regarding the Betz Farm sale, “We have to make sure the person who buys it is a good steward of the land and protects the county and the environment.”
That must be a new policy, because if you go by the land across from the old Crystal River Mall, the developer brought in the bulldozers, knocked over all the trees and literally laid waste to the environment. Same thing at Turkey Oak, bringing the bulldozers and flatten every living thing.
We don’t need larger airports
It’s about time people are calling in Sound Off about the problem of having planes over our heads day and night in Inverness. If we wanted that, we would have moved to Orlando or Tampa. I live south on U.S. Highway 41 and do not want our little airport to become a big headache for us. Planes now go over so low you can see the pilot and wave. I see you got the $9 million to make it larger. Please think of the people who live here and will be affected by a bigger airport. We do not want it. People, call in and make your wishes known.
Don’t be so money-hungry
I have a suggestion for the commissioners. Why don’t they take that Betz property and turn it into a nature park? A place where people could go and just walk and see woods and flowers and birds instead of building a bunch of houses in there. At least take half of it and turn it into something for the people who have lived here all their lives. Don’t be so money hungry.
Be respectful on July 4th
As we approach the Fourth of July, please consider donating the money you would spend on fireworks to local veterans organizations and pet rescue agencies. If you insist on shooting fireworks, please be respectful and do that only on the Fourth of July, not days before and after, between 9 and 10 p.m. One hour is a celebration. More than that is disrespectful and causes stress to our veterans and pets and wildlife.
Don’t knock Medicare Advantage
You shouldn’t knock the Medicare Advantage plans until you know what they provide. When I switched from standard Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan, my spendable income increased by about $500 per month. This included the $208 premium that I had been paying, plus the $174 that had been withheld from my Social Security check every month to pay for Medicare Part B, which I believe is hospitalization, plus the $75 free over-the-counter benefits, plus the $50 grocery card which some plans provide more than $50 grocery card, but it all adds up to $500 per month. So, my spendable income increased by switching from standard Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan, so you might want to consider that.
The building is beautiful, Scott Adams
I’m calling to compliment Scott Adams on the building that he constructed in downtown Inverness. It is two stories and it’s covered with the most beautiful old-looking brick. It looks like the building has been there for years. It blends beautifully with Valerie Theater, the stores in downtown Inverness, the courthouse. It just looks like it fits perfectly, and I know he got a lot of bad press for years by different people in the county, but I think he did a beautiful job on the building, and I just wanted to compliment him on how beautiful it looks. It’s perfect.
Trash piles
Has anybody been down Carlene Street lately? There are piles of trash. It’s a shame. TVs, mattresses. It’s also on land that’s owned by Citrus County. Doesn’t anybody check this property? Why isn’t it cleaned up? We’ve called and complained several times. I guess next I need to send some pictures to the Chronicle.
This county sucks
I knew it. I knew it. I knew it. I knew that animal shelter would never get built. You guys are going to squander that money here and there for this and that and that animal shelter is not going to ever get built.