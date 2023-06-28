Sound Off logo 2021

Higher taxes now and future

I said it before, and I will say it again. This wild uncontrolled growth that our county officials are all allowing and encouraging, changing density laws from low to high density, more and more multi-story apartment buildings to pack more people in a small area, building more roads to accommodate the increased traffic, easier and faster ways to issue building permits, talking about building industrial parks to create more jobs and on and on, but how will it all be handled with all the additional expense to the county with more schools, police, water use, sewage and garbage disposal, crime, dope, access to medical help, doctors and dentists taking now months to get an appointment, hospitals, fire stations and on it goes with no apparent thought by our county politicians about how all this is completely destroying our once beautiful Nature Coast and all of Citrus County. And now I will say it again. How will all of this destruction with the uncontrolled growth be taken care of and paid for? No other way but increasing the taxes on all of us that are living here now. It has already begun, and it is being talked about. Higher taxes for now and the future because of growth.

