Thanks to sheriff for the article

Thank you to the sheriff for the purse-snatching article (Sunday, Feb. 12, Page C3, titled, “Proud of our department’s quick response”). This did happen to a senior citizen lady that we know that lives in a different county and after that happened to her, she just went downhill after that, mentally. She just never recovered from this crime. So, in our opinion, this is a very serious crime on senior citizens and we thank you.

