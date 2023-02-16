Thanks to sheriff for the article
Thank you to the sheriff for the purse-snatching article (Sunday, Feb. 12, Page C3, titled, “Proud of our department’s quick response”). This did happen to a senior citizen lady that we know that lives in a different county and after that happened to her, she just went downhill after that, mentally. She just never recovered from this crime. So, in our opinion, this is a very serious crime on senior citizens and we thank you.
Drive cautiously
In reference to the Sound Off, “Let’s get out the blinker fluid” (Sunday, Feb. 12, Page C3): Listen, everyone calls and complains about the blinkers, that they are not using them and they don’t even put their lights on when it’s raining. They’re not going to do it, so stop wasting your time and just drive more cautiously.
Pay their own way
I couldn’t agree more with the Sound Off caller who said, “Congress people should pay their own way” (Sunday, Feb. 12, Page C3). Talk about entitlements. Why should they get lifetime medical benefits and full retirement after being in office for only five years? Whoever thought that one up anyway? It’s completely unfair and should be changed immediately.
The number of principals needed
…On the news, a school principal was suspended because a student was assaulted. Now, for the average school with maybe 1,000 students, it seems like it would be pretty difficult for a principal to safeguard all of them, but I can say this: Back in the ’30s and ’40s when I was in school, they’d of had to have had two or three new principals every day.
Sell it for $1
It’s not complicated. Unless Citrus County has a specific ownership provision in the management agreement by the Parks and Recreation Department in 1991 of the Chassahowitzka campground and boat ramp with Swiftmud, my thoughts are Room 100 falls short and is out of luck. Maybe Swiftmud is willing to sell this waterfront property for $1.
As long as she pays for it
(Re Wednesday, Feb. 8’s Page A3 story, “County tables Finegan road proposal”): I just wanted to leave a comment on Commissioner Finegan’s street vacation request. I don’t have a problem with it as long as her and her husband pay for the street that the county is vacating and they should also have to pay for the new turnaround that they’re putting at their neighbors’ house – if it’s OK with their neighbors, that is.
I agree with Mr. Wright
I just want to thank Mr. Don Wright for his letter in the Chronicle this morning (Sunday, Feb. 12, Page C2, titled, “Definitely not ‘woke’”). In this day of acronyms and name-calling, I’m not sure what I am, but I will say this: I’m an 87-year-old, lifelong Republican and based on our governor’s actions, I will never vote Republican again. A special thank you, Mr. Wright, excellent letter and you captured my sentiments exactly. Thank you.
Keep Citrus County Beautiful
I’m responding to Sound Off (about Monday, Feb. 13’s Page A6 editorial), “Time to deal with our litter problem”: We should have dealt with it a long time ago. But I will say that in Brevard County when I resided there, they had an organization called KBB, Keep Brevard Beautiful. They had five inmate work squads with eight inmates in a van cleaning up Brevard County. And the same with the Department of Transportation; they had inmates working with them to pick up the trash and the litter. They could do it here and use the low-custody inmates in the county jail and put them to work. It can be done, but nobody wants to do anything about it.
Get started on litter problem
Your Monday editorial contains a misstatement that residents say that the sheriff’s deputies should be used to pick up litter (Feb. 13, Page A6). All (comments) I have read said the deputies should be more aggressively ticketing litter offenders, not picking up trash. Also, the idea that non-felony jail inmates perform community service time for highway trash pickup has been mentioned many times. The commissioners need to get this started immediately.
This is strange
As a former teacher, a military veteran and quartermaster of a VFW, I’d like to respond to “Kids can’t count, either,” about not changing pennies (Monday, Feb. 13’s Page A7 Sound Off). For some odd reason, there are nonprofit organizations that will just take the extra money. They don’t count pennies. I don’t know why this is. Even in the military, at these stores and in nonprofit organizations, they will either just give it to you back or it will have a sign. And if you should receive like three pennies, they’ll just take the nickel, OK? I have no idea why they started this. It’s been going on for many years. So I don’t think this is that they can’t count the money; they just are trained that they don’t take pennies and maybe they should have a sign. I’m so sorry for this, but it’s a strange thing.
I agree about Plaisted
(Re Monday, Feb. 13’s Page A7 Sound Off, “Plaisted should have won the award”): Well, I’m in agreement with the man who sent the letter in about Bob Plaisted not being selected as Citizen of the Year. I agree. Bob Plaisted should have been elected and I don’t know who sits on your board that they couldn’t see that…
Referee won the game for Chiefs
(Re Monday, Feb. 13’s Page B1 story, “Mahomes, Chiefs prevail,” “Super Bowl magic: Kansas City beats Philadelphia 38-35 in wild game”): The last play was given to the Kansas City Chiefs, which goes then for a first down and a win. The referee won the game for KC by calling out a minor holding call. If this was a regular game, that call would not have been made. I hate the game when the referee decides the winner by making a lousy call at the end.