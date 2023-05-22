Sound Off logo 2021

While everyone’s going nuclear

Americans, you can do your own research on this. While we’re closing coal plants, which is one of the most reliable powers, every other country is building them. China is building a bunch of them all over the country. Japan and Germany are going to nuclear and you can’t get rid of the waste so when their time is up, it’s over. And everybody in the electrical industry, anybody with half a brain knows solar and wind are not going to supply this country with power. It’s impossible. And it’s not reliable power either, just look into it. We’re closing all our coal plants, and he wants everybody to have electric cars which already they’re telling people not to charge them during the peak hours of the day because they overload the grid. And less than one percent of all cars on the road are electric and already would overload the grid. Think about that, too. This is what our great leadership is doing to us.

