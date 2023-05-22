While everyone’s going nuclear
Americans, you can do your own research on this. While we’re closing coal plants, which is one of the most reliable powers, every other country is building them. China is building a bunch of them all over the country. Japan and Germany are going to nuclear and you can’t get rid of the waste so when their time is up, it’s over. And everybody in the electrical industry, anybody with half a brain knows solar and wind are not going to supply this country with power. It’s impossible. And it’s not reliable power either, just look into it. We’re closing all our coal plants, and he wants everybody to have electric cars which already they’re telling people not to charge them during the peak hours of the day because they overload the grid. And less than one percent of all cars on the road are electric and already would overload the grid. Think about that, too. This is what our great leadership is doing to us.
Rebuttal concerning Trump
I’m calling in response to a Sound Off by a dedicated follower of you know who saying to blame Biden. Yeah, gas prices were just barely over $2 at one point in Trump’s administration. The country was locked down, the world was locked down, nobody was going anywhere, nobody was using gas. There was no demand, so yes, genius, the prices went down. Also, genius, the Keystone Pipeline never opened it. It never delivered a drop of oil so how could he possibly close it? Come on now. When Trump took office, he inherited a rising and growing economy. By the end of his term, he killed it. You’re looking at the results of Trump, not Biden. Biden inherited Trump’s disasters.
I do agree with this
I don’t agree with everything Governor DeSantis does, but banning cell phone use in schools should have been done a long time ago. It would solve so many problems in schools. That’s my opinion.
Thank you for ‘Miracle Matt’
Just a great big thank you. Today’s May 10 and on the front page of the Chronicle is Miracle Matt, and it’s a great, great story that actually makes me very happy when you look at what happened. To be saved by a retired veteran like that shows you how many good, great retired veterans there are in Citrus County and I’m so proud of it. So, thank you for what you did and God bless.
Probably won’t print this
I know you won’t print this because I’ve called about six times and you have never published my comments and that’s probably because I’m a Republican and conservative and that’s fine, you know. I know where you’re coming from and you’re part of the problem. However, “Blame Biden” on May 10, I agree with that. I agree with that one hundred percent.
What about our veterans?
Our veterans serve this country so we can experience the freedoms which we have in this country, but yet our county commissioners thumb their nose at our veterans. They have $9 million, which we know it will not stop at $9 million, for an animal shelter, yet they do nothing for the veterans. They should be ashamed.
U.S. 19 project is amazing
This project on U.S. Highway 19 is totally amazing. Where we came from, they would be paving from sunrise to sunset. Drive by at 8:30 in the morning, they still haven’t started. At 2:30 in the afternoon, they’re done paving. I guess as long as it’s done by the end of the decade, everything will be all right.
Not keeping up with growth
Reading Sound Off today and someone brought up a good point about a lack of hospitals in this area. Normally every winter, they’re at capacity and now with all this growth, not just homes being built, but campgrounds as well. We got 600-unit campground going in Crystal River, and that’s going to be mostly retired people coming down in the wintertime and they’re going to want to get their elective surgeries done while they’re in Florida for the winter. And we’re not going to have enough hospital space. Also, schools are doing nothing about building any new schools. There are kids still registering every day in our public school system. Even though it’s the end of the school year, they’re showing up and registering. They need to start building schools rather than buying iPads and they’re getting further and further behind. And it’s not going to get any better.
Regarding kayaks at Kings Bay Park
Regarding the article about the City of Crystal River redoing the kayak ramps at Kings Bay Park, which I fully agree with. My complaint, if any, would be that in the remarks made by Ken Brown, that it’s good they moved the kayaks there versus at the public beach. He was one of the main instigators of having the kayak launch put at the beach to start with, and now he’s suddenly gone the other way. Now suddenly he has changed, and he wants them improved and built more at the Kings Bay Marina Park there.
Get a grip on this animal shelter
They’ve had enough money to do that animal shelter at least six times over. People have donated so much money to that for years and years and it just disappears. We don’t need to spend $9 million dollars. That’s ludicrous. Go to Boca Raton and look what they’ve done. They took an older building, fixed it up and I’m sure it didn’t cost them $9 million dollars and they’re Boca Raton. Get a grip and get with the rest of the world.
Air quality control test needed
I’m calling in regard to the Lecanto area in Citrus County. There has been in the recent months several construction sites, one with trees cut down ready to be burned, sand and dirt flying on very, very windy days, and many citizens complaining about headaches, scratchy throats and things that sound like allergies. I wonder if anybody ever thought about having air quality control tests done here in Lecanto. Our health department doesn’t do that, so if someone can give me a number where I can call to have an air quality control test done here in the Lecanto.
Makes no sense
I see where Governor DeSantis is revoking the special taxing district for Disney properties, so I’m assuming that he would also be revoking the special taxing districts that are involved in the Villages and the Daytona International Speedway. If we’re going to do something against Disney because they are a special taxing district, then we should do it for everybody involved that has a special taxing district. It makes no sense to only go after one entity unless you have some ingrained bias towards that company, especially a company that has made Florida what it is and put Florida on the map.
I believe in local control
I really appreciate your editorial about how the Florida legislature has once again preempted local cities and counties. This time it’s about the use of fertilizer. I’m getting sick and tired of the party of small government taking over our towns, our cities and declaring edicts about how we will operate in our local area. I believe in local control. Whatever happened to the “Free State of Florida”?