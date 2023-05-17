Confusing freedom with tyranny
Attention Florida Republicans, freedom does not ban books. Freedom does not restrict health care. Freedom doesn’t impose one’s religion. Freedom doesn’t oppress minorities as scapegoats. Freedom doesn’t stage coups against democratically elected government. You’re confusing freedom with tyranny.
We pay for you to inform us
I’d like to point out that Sheriff Prendergast doesn’t have to sell subscriptions to survive. We are all forced to contribute to his salary and operations through taxes. When he whines that he needs more money, we are bullied into providing it. Therefore, we have paid for the right to be informed when there is an incident in our community. Lastly, if you’re doing your job, why are there so many car burglaries? Blame the victim. Cheap shot, Mike.
Don’t tear up Whispering Pines
Please no RV park in Whispering Pines. Please don’t tear up one of our remaining beauties in this county. Whispering Pines is perfect the way it is. Please don’t start tearing it all up for an RV park. It’ll cost a lot of money to put it and to maintain it. You won’t be making any money. Most of all, you’ll be hurting all of us who love Whispering Pines. Please, please, please no RV park in Whispering Pines.
We don’t want more tourism
Regarding the headline in today’s paper, May 8, “Citrus County hits the airwaves again.” Why is it that our county leaders and administrators continue to ignore the obvious desires of the majority of its citizens to keep Citrus County the pristine, lovely and once best-kept secret along the Nature Coast? We do not want more tourism. We do not want more people, cars, pollution along our Nature Coast. It’s apparent that what drives you people is money and it is only going into certain pockets. For most of us, your choices, which we do not agree with, only destroy the loveliness and quietness, the nature of our coast. What will it take for you to realize this before it’s too late?!
We need Glampground
I’m calling about the Fish Creek Glampground. We definitely need that. They keep this place spotless. The boat ramp is spotless and everybody needs a place to go and camp. We definitely need this. This is what we need in Ozello.
How to end socialism in America
Republicans have an opportunity to end socialism in our country. They should refuse to increase the debt ceiling. Within a few months, Social Security and Medicare funding will run out, and we can get rid of the socialist programs and the leeches that live off of them. Social security and Medicare are socialist Ponzi schemes that allow old people to steal money from young people.
Glampground would be vital asset
Fish Creek Glampground needs approval to provide a much-needed eco-conscientious safe and conservative family-friendly experience in Ozello. It would be a vital asset for generations to come.
What a rip-off
Could someone explain what’s going on with the state park in Homosassa? It has really gotten crappy here of late. What a rip-off for tourists.
Sorry Sheriff, you lose
There’s an interesting debate in Sunday’s paper, May 7, between Sheriff Prendergast and Jim Gouvellis, the executive editor of the Chronicle. Sorry Sheriff, you lose. Your comments look petty, personal and just mostly inappropriate. You can do better.
Stop promoting the county
In regard to front page, “County hits the airwaves again,” there’s a sentence in here that says the tax is mostly borne by tourists and has no impact on residents. Promoting tourism has significant impact on residents, especially long-time lifetime residents. We have no access to our own boat ramps. We have no access to swim. We have to pay for everything. Legion Beach used to be open to the public. Now you have to pay for all of it and it’s crowded, and prices are increased. We’re tourism towns and the locals are suffering that. But here we go, promote, promote, promote. Cram us in here like sardines. I think it’s time to stop promoting the county before it’s completely destroyed.
It’s pathetic
This is pretty ridiculous. Now the Biden administration is blaming Congress for the border crossings. Really? We had a good system in place from Trump. We didn’t have these problems and they got rid of it and now they’re blaming Congress. Really pathetic, just like this administration. Totally pathetic.
Legal speed trap
It looks like Sheriff Prendergast went to start to find out how to set up a legal speed trap. 45 to 40 to 30, bang, bang, bang in Crystal River.
Response to letter about editorial page
“Editorial page has improved,” well, Mr. David Burns, therein lies the problem. He only wants to hear his politics and he doesn’t want to listen to anything but his narrative. Anything that doesn’t fit his narrative is misinformation, whether it’s true or not, he considers that misinformation, as many do. You can’t please everybody and having varied opinions is the only way the paper is going to survive regardless of what either side thinks. A lot of people don’t like the conservative pieces. I don’t like the liberal pieces. You just can’t win but it’s people like this who divide the country. So maybe we should be forced to listen to each other ideas and find out why we think what we think and correct what really is misinformation.
Response: churches help with respite care
This is in regard to a Sound Off about churches should help with respite care. I think that’s a great idea. Maybe somebody in your congregation would be more than glad to come and stay with your spouse. I know at my church, if that need was made known, I know we would have many church members stepping up and helping out in that area.
Sick of the nonsense
Steve Ponticos indicated his original plans for apartment complexes in Sugarmill Woods would include widening the words. Remember these are county roads and therefore the taxpayers will be on the hook for widening them. Just last year, the head of our county commissioners was paid over a third of a million dollars for an acre of land used to widen the road past our cow pasture. Will some ‘good old Citrus County boy’ be made richer by widening the road here?
Animals in Laboratories
I just read Love and Liberation for Animals in Laboratories by Ingrid Newkirk, a member of PETA. It gives examples for experiments and means of having legislators put a stop to it. It’s unnecessary and can be done by artificial means.