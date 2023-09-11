Vote them out
Citrus County proposes higher millage and the commissioners pass it. Going from 8.2458 to 8.9302 is a 0.6844 increase. That is a very large increase. Are you kidding me? With everything costing us four times as much now as it was prior to this administration, remember to vote these people out. They do not care about us. Crystal River’s millage is 6.59 and is staying at 6.59. Hmm, vote them out.
Howard should focus on U.S. 19
I’m a big fan of the new county administrator Steve Howard, but he made a mistake when he made the remark the other day at forum that he wants to “make Citrus County great again.” I understand he’s a newbie, but listen, Citrus County is already great and always has been. We’re experiencing growing pains, like every other county, but this is a great place to live. Best he put his time and effort into making sure that U.S. Highway 19 gets finished finally.
No, we don’t
We don’t treat animals better than humans.
Response: If you had read the full story …
I’m responding to a Sound Off stating that in 2012 Congressman DeSantis voted against a faster relief aid for Hurricane Sandy victims. This is just another irresponsible person quoting a headline without reading the story. If they had they would have known the reasons why DeSantis voted against it. First off, only 30 percent of the funds would be spent the first two years. Funds were allocated out through 2021, and they had nothing to do with emergency aid. Things like refurbishing the Smithsonian and highway spending among other fluff was in there. He never said nothing should be done, he was looking for a clean bill where the entire amount would have gone for disaster relief. I hope voters will be responsible to stop voting by headlines. Be responsible and read the stories.
Should be interesting
It’ll be interesting to see how the commissioners can bungle the sale of Betz Farm this time around. What a bunch of clowns.
Thank you
Thanks to the person who paid for my supper Sept. 2 at Citrus Hills Angelo’s. The good deed will be kept going. Thank you and have a good day.
Support my birthday, vote no
The BOCC has set a many-hours-long 501 vote on my birthday, Oct. 24, to vote “yea or nay” on the controversial gated community inside Pine Ridge Estates. Support my birthday with a nay vote on this development stupidity. Hillsborough County knows how to deal with this type of development.
Right on the mark
Reading the Sunday, Sept. 10, Letters to the Editor and I’d just like to say that Quinn Hughes is exactly correct in their letter titled “Make commercials racially authentic.” Hit it right on the mark.
How are the monkeys doing?
There is a serious lack of information in the Chronicle about our dear monkeys on Monkey Island. How did they fare during the hurricane? Oh, perhaps they were evacuated? Oh, no, I’m sure they just moved in to their $200,000 hotel on the island, turned on TV and turned down the thermostat and just watched the hurricane blow by. I would really like to know how they’re faring.
Why does it make any difference?
To the author of the letter stating that commercials should be racially authentic, why do you think that race, sexual orientation, salary, hometown and diet make a difference in the value of the commercial? If you are unbiased, you won’t notice. Companies are trying to sell a product, not promote an agenda. I also recommend not using Facebook as the source of your information if you wish to be taken seriously.
Apparently, Citrus always struggled with contractors
I’m calling in reference to a column by Ken Marotte in the Sunday, Sept. 10, paper, and I have to say it was very interesting, the story of Willis Biggers and the designing of the Citrus County courthouse and the history of that. Observation here; it seems that Citrus County has always struggled with making good picks when it comes to builders or contractors. We seem fall into the clutches of unethical people starting way back in 1913, reading about this Hill P. Read who embezzled money, and then Florida didn’t even finalize the matters for extradition with New York and the guy ran off and there was no justice.So, I don’t know what it is but Citrus doesn’t seem to do a very good job picking winners.
Schlabach picking and choosing
So, Commissioner Schlabach wants to protect the environment at Betz Farm, but she completely disregarded the environment with the Ozello project. So, goodbye Commissioner Schlabach.
Opinion on war on drugs
After reading the column in Sunday’s paper today (Sept. 10) from Sheriff Prendergast, the war on drugs has had very little effect on the population. If they would demand that all convicted drug dealers and smugglers be executed, that would put a little bit of a damper on it. That’s my opinion.