Vote them out

Citrus County proposes higher millage and the commissioners pass it. Going from 8.2458 to 8.9302 is a 0.6844 increase. That is a very large increase. Are you kidding me? With everything costing us four times as much now as it was prior to this administration, remember to vote these people out. They do not care about us. Crystal River’s millage is 6.59 and is staying at 6.59. Hmm, vote them out.

