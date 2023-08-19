Sound Off logo 2021

Council applicants should run for next election

I’d like to encourage the applicants for the Pat Fitzpatrick position that were declined the other night to please encourage them to run for election when it comes around starting in May. This was a total sham the other night to elect and have a husband-and-wife team on the City Council. It’s not rocket science and it’s not that hard to pick up. It’s not like there’s a large learning curve here. The subjects that were talked about have been going on for years now, so it’s not like this is going to be something where crucial decisions have to be made, but if they did have to be made, these people that applied were more than capable to do it. To say that you don’t think they can pick up on what the City Council is doing is almost an insult to their intelligence. So, this is a total sham and it’s going to come back to bite them. Very disgusted, very humiliated at the City Council and the way they ran this operation. It should never have happened to start with. Ken Frink should have known right from the start this is gonna be a problem and rather than just to avoid it and move on with his life. He did choose to quit Crystal River, but why he wanted to come back and do it this way, I don’t know, but I think it is totally wrong.

