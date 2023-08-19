Council applicants should run for next election
I’d like to encourage the applicants for the Pat Fitzpatrick position that were declined the other night to please encourage them to run for election when it comes around starting in May. This was a total sham the other night to elect and have a husband-and-wife team on the City Council. It’s not rocket science and it’s not that hard to pick up. It’s not like there’s a large learning curve here. The subjects that were talked about have been going on for years now, so it’s not like this is going to be something where crucial decisions have to be made, but if they did have to be made, these people that applied were more than capable to do it. To say that you don’t think they can pick up on what the City Council is doing is almost an insult to their intelligence. So, this is a total sham and it’s going to come back to bite them. Very disgusted, very humiliated at the City Council and the way they ran this operation. It should never have happened to start with. Ken Frink should have known right from the start this is gonna be a problem and rather than just to avoid it and move on with his life. He did choose to quit Crystal River, but why he wanted to come back and do it this way, I don’t know, but I think it is totally wrong.
What about actual workers in the county?
A couple days ago, I read a Sound Off that was from a person who obviously is an outside worker and they were saying that there were getting kinda tired of seeing pictures of the commissioners and such giving awards to this group or that group, and they never see anybody do anything for like roofers or lawn men or framers or outside work, and I have to say I agree with them totally. I’m looking at a picture in today’s Wednesday, Aug. 16, a presentation in Crystal River for Breastfeeding Support Month with lactation consultants. Goodness gracious. Something that’s been going on naturally since the dawn of mankind needs consultants and support? OK. Like I said, that person who called in, they were absolutely right. This right here, in my opinion, is absolutely ridiculous.
Response to Lynne Farrell Abrams’ column
I am responding to Lynn Farrell Abrams’ column in the Chronicle today, Aug. 16. It really touched my heart because your story is practically the same as mine. I understand your feelings of being alone and living with loneliness after losing your life partner. I lost mine three years ago. The empty and alone feeling I feel never really goes away. It is something we must learn to live with every single day, but life is a journey and we must travel through to find some happiness and love, count our blessings and thank the Lord for them. I no longer enjoy shopping for one either, but I find buying myself some pretty, colorful flowers does help and puts a smile on my face. Just remember, you are not really alone, the Lord loves us all, and thank you for your honesty.
Don’t want to go out in the heat
I don’t like the way Citrus County discriminates against morning people. For instance, my bank Regions now closes at 4 p.m., not 5 p.m. The tax office, motor vehicles closes at 4 p.m., not 5 p.m. like they used to. And if you want to go swimming later in the afternoon if you just got off work at 5 p.m. and you wanted to jump in the pool at Whispering Pines, nope, they’re closed at 4 p.m. now. They said they used to stay open until 7 p.m. on Friday, but now they’re not even open on Fridays. Thank goodness the water bill place stays open until 5 p.m. and some other places do, but I wonder how much longer that will last. I don’t want to go out in the heat in the middle of the day.
Litter discussion just a smokescreen
The Aug. 16 Chronicle, “County bosses agree litter is marring the beauty of Citrus,” for the past 10 to 15 years litter has been a problem in Citrus County and all of a sudden the County Commission decides that it’s a big problem? Well, this is nothing more than a smokescreen to get people’s minds off of the Ozello glampground, the U.S. 19 road mess that’s a boondoggle, the Chassahowitzka Swiftmud, which we have not heard anything about. So, here we go. And by the way, Commissioner Kinnard sits there like Pontius Pilate.
Five stars to Duke Energy
This summer has been unbelievable with the high temperatures and the heat index up above 110 degrees for the past several weeks. On Sunday in Pine Ridge recorded a high of 102 degrees. I’ve never seen a temperature above 100 degrees in 19 years down here. But I just want to congratulate the Duke Energy system here for supplying us with the electric. We have our thermostat set at 78 degrees and we have not lost any power. So, Duke, a great job. We appreciate what you’re doing. And yes, I know our bill’s going to be up quite a bit because of the heat, but hey, my wife and I really appreciate the job that you are doing providing service to the Citrus County residents.
We need deputy body cameras
No, no, no. You don’t know what happened. Page B1, Aug. 11, all you know is what the police said happened, but without body cameras or patrol car cameras, you can’t verify it. Let’s get those cameras so we know what’s actually happening.