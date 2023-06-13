A favor of those from blue states
I would love to ask the people from the blue states that made a great living and retirement working in a blue state a small favor. Stop moving to Florida and saying how bad those states are. If it wasn't for the living you made up there, you wouldn't be able to move down here to the land of low taxes and low pay and live like a king.
So you can have it your way
This is in response to Sound Offs with all the Republicans saying, "Don't like it? Go back to where you came from." This is enough. People are people no matter if you're Democrat, Independent or Republican. But you're trying to make us all Republicans so you can have it your way. Take what you want, make the money just like DeSantis. He's our governor, but now he's running for president and who's paying him? Is he paid to take care of our problems in Florida or is he only on his campaign? And now when you run for governor, you used to have to step down to run for president, just like mayors have to step down and they're running for governor. How can it be that he has two jobs? That is not right, but that's the Republican vote that made it this way. Now I see why you want it all Republican, so you can have it your way.
Who is the true danger here?
Who is the true danger to Florida? Is it the undocumented workers picking our crops, laying the sod in your yard or working at restaurants, or could it possibly be a Harvard and Yale graduate who bans books, constantly spreads hate and won't stop fighting with Mickey Mouse at taxpayers' expense?
How can we believe him?
I keep hearing the president saying that he's going to bill the millionaires and billionaires. Does that include himself? And does that include the politicians that are all millionaires? Because I know he doesn't pay taxes. He's got some companies or something that he made up, and he doesn't pay any taxes. But anyway, when you got somebody like that the spouts off and says he's after the billionaires and yet he's not paying any, how can you believe him? How can you believe the other politicians?
Glampground question
I'm curious about the Sunshine RV Glampground. How much extra will it cost me to have a vanity with makeup lights installed in one of your luxurious glamping tent cabins for my expensive dates? Asking for a friend.
Maybe glasses would help
This is about President Biden. If he can't see a sandbag on stage and fell over it, maybe he needs glasses really bad because he's been signing some papers kind of stupid, sending our money overseas when people here are starving to death and need money and help. I suggest getting a pair of glasses. Maybe he'll start doing better. I'm glad he wasn't hurt, though.
Voting rights
Sunday's commentary page, June 4, had a full court press on the restoration of voting rights. Yes, Floridians voted to restore the rights of those that served their time for felony convictions, but legislators decided those still owing fines, A.K.A. debt to society, must pay the debt to regain status as a voter. What's wrong with that?
Thoughts on Sheriff Prendergast
I noticed lately there's a lot of criticism regarding Sheriff Prendergast for several reasons. As a conservative who voted for him, I too am extremely disappointed in him. I pretty much agree with all the criticisms that I've read about, and I have more. Every time I drive my car, I am reminded how big a failure he is. No matter what the speed limit is I'm being passed by people driving 10 to 15, maybe even more, over the speed limit. If I come to a four-way stop, I'm always so wary of other cars because nobody seems to stop for a four-way stop, seems like I'm the only one that ever stops. They just come flying right through. And of course, with a signal, you take your life in your hands if you go out on a green light right away because it seems like there's always somebody running those red lights. And other things, for instance, if you have a neighborhood problem and you call the deputies out, it seems like they spend all their time with you trying to come up with reasons why they can't do anything. They have to see it or there's just nothing they can do. As a retired law enforcement officer, I know better. There's always something you could do. You can at least try. For example, if it's a neighborhood problem such as speeding cars or noisy unlicensed ATVs, okay, the deputies didn't see it, but they could go talk to the offending parties. Let them know they're on their radar. And you might be surprised how effective this could be. There's lots of other little things you can do, too, but at least try. Regarding Sheriff Mike, I'll be voting next time, but it won't be for him.
Best government is closest to citizens
I'd like to thank Miss Cortney Stewart for her column today, Sunday, June 4, "You should live here to run for school board." I agree with Miss Stewart, one should be a resident of the county before they run for the school board. It's really something that should remain local. Governor DeSantis and his minions in the legislature need to remember that the best government is closest to the citizens.