A favor of those from blue states

I would love to ask the people from the blue states that made a great living and retirement working in a blue state a small favor. Stop moving to Florida and saying how bad those states are. If it wasn't for the living you made up there, you wouldn't be able to move down here to the land of low taxes and low pay and live like a king.

