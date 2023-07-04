Keystone cops
At what point were they able to decide that it was safe to fire upon the suspect or the vehicle? And then no mention whatsoever whether the vehicle was struck with their gunfire. Sounds like a very uneducated decision to me.
Fix roads before airports
Hey Citrus, fix the roads first. We had an extra tax on gas here for years to fix the roads. What happened to that money? Most people don’t use the airport, they use the roads. Fix them first.
New management for Sugarmill Woods
I want to give a congratulations to the new management that’s taken over Sugarmill Woods. It’s about time. They’ve been here since 2018 and they don’t know the difference between a common area and greenbelt area. I have a neighbor that threw garbage all the time in the greenbelt area, and they didn’t do anything about it. I have a neighbor that built a complex, I call it a military complex, on the greenbelt beautiful area. They wouldn’t do anything about it. It’s in the bylaws that no structures should be built on the greenbelt area or common area, and they still won’t do it. I’ve been fighting for a year and they haven’t done anything. So, congratulations again to the new management. I hope you’re going to do a lot better job.
A better building for BOCC
A better fit for remote office space for our Board of County Commissioners instead of the Adams building on a postage stamp size lot, take a look at the already owned BOCC property centrally located to all five county commission districts. That is the former administrative office of the Nature Coast EMS building at 3876 W. Country Hill Drive in Lecanto.
My interest rate was higher
I’m reading the June 26 Chronicle where it says high interest rates hobble homebuyers, and I had to laugh. 6.67 or 6.69 is considered a high interest rate? Geez, I remember when I bought my home, I closed at like 9.8-something, so 6.67 is not a high interest rate. Home prices have been inflated incredibly in the past couple of years. It’s totally ridiculous. I bought my home for $30,000. Now, supposedly, it’s worth $119,000. It’s absolutely ridiculous and out of hand, but like I said, don’t complain about a 6.67 interest rate.
Taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for submersible events
On the front of June 26 Chronicle on the top it says, “who should foot the bill for the rescue attempts for the submersible.” Well, it’s not local, but actually if the taxpayers have to foot it, it affects us all. So that’s why I’m calling in. In my opinion, I think that number one, the company that sent down the submersible should have to pay every dime in their pocket, and I think they should be shut down. They knew the submersible was compromised and they let those people go down and they took them to their deaths. And I don’t think that company should be allowed ever again to take anybody to their death. If that doesn’t cover it, I think that the billionaires’ estates should have to kick in and pay for some of it. I understand their families are grieving and they lost their lives, but that was also their choice to go down and us regular people, taxpayers, shouldn’t have to pay for that. So, I feel that part should have to come out of their estate. I hope you print this because like I said this is a nationwide taxpayer thing and you can’t charge the Navy even though the Navy knew within two hours that the submersible imploded and didn’t say anything, because if you try to charge the Navy then you’re just charging American taxpayers again.
Greed
This is regards to St. Benedict wanting to build that low-income housing. $17,000-$18,000 and you don’t qualify, that’s because they plan on raking the people that they get to come in there so when the time is right, they’re going to hit you with a high increase, and guess what, they can’t afford to move out, now they’re homeless and have to start all over. I make $1,000 a month from Social Security, and I can just barely pay my mortgage. After that, I’m homeless. You guys are greedy. You just want the money. You want the rich people. You want the poor people to get out of here. You don’t care about the senior citizens. You don’t care about the veterans. Greed. Shame on you.
You’re supposed to get off the road, too
I’m calling about Sound Off, “Walking along the road,” where it says when you’re walking on the road, you walk on the left side facing the oncoming traffic. It’s the law. But they should have put in there that you walk on the left side of the road facing the traffic so when you have the cars coming, you get off the road for them to go by. You don’t have the right of way walking in the road except when you’re in a mandated marked crosswalk crossing the road that people are supposed to stop for. When you’re walking on the road, you’re supposed to be walking facing oncoming traffic so that you can get off the road when a car is coming.