I disagree with glampground approval

I’d like to speak about the article about the glampground. My parents have lived in Ozello for over 30 years and that is not what it is about. Ozello is about family, friends, companionship, getting together at Pirates Cove when it was there. Everywhere, people came together and made lunch and did fish fries, and they’re gone now. But I would really appreciate them not to put this so-called glampground. What even is that? One flood, boom, they’re gone, and then our taxes go up. So I disagree with all this. And like I said, my parents lived there for a long time and I just think it’s a shame. There’s no way that they can get those big campers down that crooked road.

