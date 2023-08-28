I disagree with glampground approval
I’d like to speak about the article about the glampground. My parents have lived in Ozello for over 30 years and that is not what it is about. Ozello is about family, friends, companionship, getting together at Pirates Cove when it was there. Everywhere, people came together and made lunch and did fish fries, and they’re gone now. But I would really appreciate them not to put this so-called glampground. What even is that? One flood, boom, they’re gone, and then our taxes go up. So I disagree with all this. And like I said, my parents lived there for a long time and I just think it’s a shame. There’s no way that they can get those big campers down that crooked road.
Ozello Trail is too narrow for RVs
This is about our county commissioners who did it again, approving that campground out there in Ozello. Do they realize the size of those trailers, and if you get one coming in each direction when you’re on those little snake turns and everything, what kind of accidents are going to happen, which will block the road for school buses, kids going to school and can’t get on the bus until the road clears. You’re crazy, commissioners. That road is too narrow and tricky. Come up with another great idea.
What I wish Chronicle would do
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off on Friday, Aug. 25, “Speeding is not a crime.” This person, in my opinion, is insulting to whoever sent that. “I really hate to disillusion you and bust your little bubble, and it’s a violation, not a crime, unless you’re an idiot and you were drunk. So before you make a boob out of yourself …” I wish the Chronicle would not print any Sound Off that has put-downs or insults to other people. You should make a statement and say that, “This is our new policy. We don’t accept any Sound Off that have insults or put-downs.” This person, let me just say, it may not be a criminal offense but there’s a lot of consequences that can happen from speeding. You can run a red light. You can run a stop sign. You can just lose control and hit somebody, and with a high speed that can wind up being severe injury or even death. So then it brings it up to a criminal offense. So yes, I do want to see the sheriffs out there. I do want to see the deputies stopping speeders and tailgaters and such because that is important, too.
Got to vote commissioners out
Case in point. The commissioners completely trashed St. Martin’s Preserve when they made that ruling for Ozello campground. I see in the paper today all the Letters discussing how they did that, and such sadness and disgust with ignorant commissioners that we have to deal with. They, as an organization, have an article in the paper looking for volunteers for Sept. 16 for the Citrus County 34th Annual Lakes, Rivers and Coastal Cleanup. Now, why would you put garbage in the water, then ask people to spend their precious time, go out in the sun and get sunburned, bit by mosquitoes and all that fun stuff, to clean up your garbage. You are the largest ignorant organization I have ever seen in this county. We have got to vote you out. You are worthless.
Commission doesn’t care
Note to Citrus County voters. When you elect Republican commissioners, you get Republican dictatorship. Voices don’t matter, whether it’s about campgrounds or another gas station. They don’t care about the county and they don’t care about you.
Reason to be proud
Another reason to be proud to live in Citrus County. Our library board voted against being a member of the American Library Association because they were all for promoting LGBTQ+ materials and drag queens story hour. I’m so proud of our library board for standing up for what is morally correct. Let them be the first of many boards to distance themselves from ALA.
Outrageous
With regard to the sheriff’s department saying no bags or purses in Friday’s paper, Aug. 25; Are we living in China or Russia? We are paying the sheriff’s department more than enough money that they certainly could allow women to take a bag that can be scanned or inspected. This is outrageous.
You can ban books, but kids still have phones
I’m appalled at the decision to cut ties with the American Library Association. If people don’t like the books in the library, just don’t read them. But don’t prohibit other people from reading them. The ALA has been around many, many years and it’s an accredited organization. Why are we letting a few people in our county dictate the rights of many? If you don’t like certain books, feel free to not read them. If you really think that your kids will be protected if they’re not exposed to these things in the library, you better just check your kids phone and see what they’re looking at.
School buses should have AC in this heat
Citrus County school buses not having air conditioning on them when there’s two and three to a seat; my goodness, no wonder it’s so hard to get bus drivers. My grandchild comes home burning up, her face is all red, her arms red from overheating on Citrus County school buses. Come on, maintenance, get it together. Or Mike Wright, hey, how about doing a little report on it?