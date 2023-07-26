Yay for Chick-fil-A
I say yay for Chick-fil-A in Citrus County. Woohoo!
I would prefer Popeye’s
I just read the article about the commissioner trying to get a Chick-fil-A to locate here in Citrus County. I would prefer to see her work on getting Popeye’s because the chicken is much better.
What ‘recent surveys,’ Mr. Mitchell?
Saturday, July 22, concerning Letters to the Editor, it looks like Mr. Burt took the day off so Mr. Mitchell took over for him. Aside from constantly berating us over what we believe, what we think and how we vote, generally Mr. Mitchell would say where he’s getting his information. Lot of times it was the BBC, it was Reuters, it was Bloomberg, but he always quoted where he got his information. In his latest rant he’s complaining that people from other states are moving here because of our politics, but he doesn’t quote where he got that information. He just said ‘recent surveys.’ So, you know, I’ve gotten used to him constantly complaining about what I believe, how I live and how I vote, and the latest one he says “give us a break.” Well, that needs to be reversed. We would like a break from you, Mr. Mitchell. I moved here because it was a Republican county. That was the major reason. So, wherever you got your survey information from, we would appreciate knowing what it is and where it came from.
Between a rock and a hard place
Once again, it appears as though the county has themselves between a rock and a hard place in regards to the jail. Most amazing thing is these are supposedly experienced business and administrative people and it doesn’t appear as though they have a brain amongst them. Only in “circus county.”
At least keep it plausible
I’m calling in reference to Sound Off, “You’re wasting your wind,” where the person says they’re laughing about people calling up about the firefighters and the trucks being used and did we ever think that firefighters maybe just finished saving someone’s life and put their house fire out and now they’re stopping to get something to eat. Well, that makes me chuckle, too, because have I ever seen a soot-covered firefighter who just got done battling a blazing house fire, now stopping at Publix to get himself a steak sub. No, I don’t think so. Look, if you want to stick up for the firefighters using the truck, that’s fine with me, but at least keep it plausible.
Finegan should focus on bigger issues
I read today that Diana Finegan is working to bring in a Chick-fil-A. I don’t know that that’s the job of a county commissioner to try to bring in low wage jobs that compete against our local restaurants. Maybe it’s just me, but I think she should focus on bigger issues.
Why do our Dollar Generals look terrible?
Why does every Dollar General in Citrus County look terrible? The buildings need pressure cleaning, the sidewalks are dirty, debris all over the place and all the shrubbery is dying off, especially in Citrus Springs. It’s terrible. You can’t even walk in the stores it’s so crowded with products. This store is really not taken care of. All of them in Citrus County look terrible. I was in Pasco County the other day and every one was landscaped and look beautiful. Why do they look so bad in Citrus County?
Show Pricher the exit door without another dime
I trust our County Commission will swiftly heed the county administrator’s advice and show Mr. John Pricher the exit door without another dime of taxpayer money. Given the reported facts, I’m irritated he is on paid leave and was not immediately terminated. If Pricher wants to pursue legal challenges, then I strongly support any counter-suit to recoup as much of the unauthorized spending this crook owes the citizens of Citrus County.
Response to the firefighter: But you were rude
I’m calling in response to Sound Off, “Response: I’m firefighter that was called rude.” They’re saying apparently the person who called me rude has no idea what goes on the fire department. Well, you know, that person may not have any idea what goes on the fire department, but I read what you said too and you were rude. Telling people to “shut your mouth.” You know, I’ve got to be honest with you. Most people in their life will never need a fireman, and God forbid if I ever do, they’ll never be able to save my home, they’ll probably just put out the smoldering ash after. You know who really have helped me many, many times? Linemen. I can’t tell you how many times in my life linemen that have come out and put my electricity back on even when the weather is still bad. So, like I said, people may not have an idea of what’s going on in the fire department, but you were rude.
We don’t think it’s an improvement
This is in response to Thomas Mitchell’s Letter to the Editor. It is your opinion that you are wanting to improve our state. We don’t think that it’s an improvement for you to bring your blue state policies here. Many of us have lived here all our lives and think this state is just fine. So please, if you don’t like our policies in our state, go away.
Otherwise I’m enjoying it
I wanted to wait a few days to get a feel for the new layout for the Chronicle before I called. I love it. It’s much easier to read. It’s much easier to turn the pages that are not stuck together, to turn them back. And I was going to say I was happy to have no more blue or red streaks down ruining part of my paper, but today is Sunday, July 23, and page B4, I have about six inches of a gray streak, and B5, two running the whole length of the paper. So I don’t know what’s going on there, but I hope that, that part can be improved because otherwise I’m enjoying it.