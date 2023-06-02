Sound Off logo 2021

I’m responding to your article, “Medicare 101 offered June 12 at Homosassa Public Library.” It’s such a joke. All these people on Medicare Advantage, I want to ask you to ask them, how much is the deductible for tier two, three and four? They tell you tier one is free because all tier ones are free, but how much for tier two, three and four? Ask them that and you might be surprised.

