Ask and you might be surprised
I’m responding to your article, “Medicare 101 offered June 12 at Homosassa Public Library.” It’s such a joke. All these people on Medicare Advantage, I want to ask you to ask them, how much is the deductible for tier two, three and four? They tell you tier one is free because all tier ones are free, but how much for tier two, three and four? Ask them that and you might be surprised.
Send them to D.C.
All these immigrants coming across the border and now all the sanctuary cities that wanted them are now complaining there’s too many of them. Well, you wanted to be a sanctuary city, now you’re getting them. So instead of complaining about it, why don’t you take all the ones you received and drop them off at Washington D.C. right in front of the White House and let them take care of it? That’s where you should send them.
Can we focus on the real issues?
Governor DeSantis’s political antics are starting to cost Floridians. The 2,000 jobs that were pulled by Disney as a result of his feud with them, and now the NAACP putting a travel advisory for tourists not to come to Florida because they could receive a hostile welcome because of their beliefs or race. I think it’s time that the governor focuses on the real issues and get away from all this cultural warfare stuff.
Roads repair
I read in the Sunday paper, May 21, an article about the county roads. Yes, I agree. The roads in the county are in bad shape. Pleasant Grove Road is really in terrible condition. The potholes are filled and now there are many speed bumps. The road surface has large cracks, waiting to break off and become larger holes. Then they’ll need to be filled and then we’ll have more speed bumps. The county commissioners rank the roads to be resurfaced by density of homes per foot of road. I guess Pleasant Grove Road will never be redone because most of the road is next to forest and pastures. The road is a disgrace and it shows the lack of concern by the commissioners. Commissioner Kincaid proposes enacting MSBU. Yes, take that route. It shows that the commissioners take the easy way out and add another tax onto the tax bill of the people. Forget about the MSBU for roads. We already have them for Fire Rescue and for stormwater. Kincaid, for a change, be a commissioner for the people and not choose the easy way out with another MSBU. We don’t need another MSBU.
FBI also known as …
Much is being said on conservative television about the apparent rot of knowledge that exists in the FBI. Well, it’s funny, but I look back about 75 or 80 years, and we youngsters at that time used to refer to the FBI as one of two things: “Foolish Bastards Incorporated” or “Fart Blowhole Institute.” We were decades ahead of our time.
That’s the way it is
For all the liberal Democrats that live here in Citrus County, you’re in a predominantly conservative Republican county whether you like it or not. Now, someone like me came here a few years back from a very blue, very liberal, very Democrat-controlled New England. Grew up in Massachusetts, raised my family in Rhode Island, and what liberal Democrats have done to that area forces people to leave. And when we leave and we come to a place like Citrus County and we’re happy, knowing full well what liberal Democrats can do to a society, you complain about the conservatives, well we’re not going to have any of it. This is conservative Republican-controlled Citrus County. Get with the program or go back to your blue state. That’s the way it is and that’s the way we want it.
Can’t believe you printed that
This is in response to the rebuttal concerning Trump that you printed in Sound Off. I can’t believe you printed that garbage. It’s amazing the things that Biden has done compared to Trump. He’s more of a liar than Trump was. He hasn’t done anything that I can think of that has helped this economy. He closed the pipeline, his tax programs, his spending, everything he does is wrong, and you print that? How dare you.
What Biden inherited
This is in response to the rebuttal concerning Trump and what Biden has inherited from Trump. Let me just give you a few instances. When Trump was president, the stock market was good, unemployment was low, inflation was two percent, gas was around $2 per gallon, houses were reasonably priced, interest rates were three percent, the border was secure. Should I go on? This is what Biden inherited. Look at us now.
Isn’t FEMA supposed to help people?
I thought FEMA was supposed to help people find lodging. My home is very close to being foreclosed on because my mortgage payment went from $510 to $1,246. My husband passed away last July. I lost half of my income, but they didn’t take the bills that he paid, and now I am trying to sell my home before it’s foreclosed on because of this mandatory flood insurance. I did not flood. I have pictures of my backyard showing the water level. And none of it matters. Someone came in and just decided I was a flood zone with all the other new constructions that are in the subdivision. None of the new homes flooded. Mine is one of them. So, I’m being pushed out Florida. Thank you, FEMA. And I’m moving back up north with my children. This was going to be our last purchase of a home. We were going to die here, and my husband has passed and I’m scrambling to find a place to live before I wind up on the street.