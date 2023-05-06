Ozello Trail can’t support RV traffic
Just took a ride out to Ozello and the road out there is not much more than a cow path. To suggest putting an upscale RV park down there is totally ridiculous. The road is unacceptable for that kind of traffic. My guess is if the RV park goes in, the taxpayers of Citrus County will have to pay to improve the road. After all, nothing is too expensive when it comes time to make some people richer.
Time for a new sheriff
I think in the next election for sheriff it’s time we elect someone new. Our current sheriff made the statement that he would rather be an American than a democrat. Well Americans are democrats and some of my family are democrats. I’ve been a republican for 46 years and voted for Prendergast in the past elections, but no more. I don’t want a sheriff who brings politics into law enforcement. He is supposed to safeguard all of Citrus County, not just one party.
Time for CCSO to take responsibility
How many more people have to get hurt before the Sheriff’s Office accepts responsibility for ATV-related incidents escalating throughout Citrus County? For each incident there are presumably dozens of calls for the Sheriff’s Office to intervene that fall on deaf ears. Their failure to act is causing disgruntled homeowners to take matters into their own hands. It’s time for the Sheriff’s Office to put our tax dollars to good use and start cracking down on illegal ATV activity.
No dredging
To the Inverness City Council: Wallace Brooks Park beach dredging is a bad idea. Before we proceed with dredging beach plans, please take note there are numerous alligators in the lake. Have you forgotten the death of the small Nebraska boy visiting Disney a few years ago who was grabbed by an alligator and killed? Tourists and locals beware, alligators are in all freshwater lakes and rivers in Florida.
Viruses from the same spoon
I’m wondering if Citrus County has a Department of Health who can investigate the fact that the Orthodox churches are feeding everyone in the church from the same spoon from the wine chalice. Wine has an alcohol content of 12 to 14 percent which not only doesn’t kill bacteria, but it does not kill viruses. Nothing kills viruses. So, the department of health should investigate that they’re using the same spoon for everybody in the church. This is insane. We’re keeping viruses alive in the Orthodox churches. Please investigate.
Churches should help with respite care
There are people who wish deeply to have the opportunity to go to church on Sunday morning but need someone to stay with their spouse. There are no organizations that offer this help. Perhaps a church could offer this service for the two or two and a half hours required.
Sheriff’s Office did absolutely nothing
I had a gun waved in my face by a neighbor. I called the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and they did absolutely nothing about it. They sent a guy out here, the people were in their house, but they wouldn’t come out or they were sleeping, whatever the case may be, but they did absolutely nothing about it. I went over to the sheriff’s department and asked for Citrus County’s gun rules and they could not provide it to me. I don’t understand. There’s no laws in Citrus County. The sheriffs do not protect you. I’m scared to death to walk around my yard now because of the way the neighbors are. What do you do when you go call for help and you don’t get any? They’re going to turn this place in the wild west the way they’re running everything. It’s sad.
He’s definitely not a comedian
I saw in the Friday, April 28, Sound Off that somebody claimed that Gov. DeSantis jokingly said that he was going to take over Florida’s largest employer, Disney, and also put a jail on a property. Well, if that’s a joke, the only thing I can say is that DeSantis is definitely a worse comedian than he is governor.
Boat noise is ruining peaceful areas
I’d like to take this opportunity to express my sadness how our Homosassa River, Mason Creek and other once peaceful living areas have been ruined with all the airboats and no noise restrictions. Our once peaceful neighborhoods and neighborhood canals are getting so bad with the airboat noise, we cannot even hear at times our TVs while sitting in the living room. The boat captains have no respect for the wildlife nor the homeowners. The open river and gulf area are more suitable for these boats or perhaps a noise control restriction must be made and enforced. State, county and government officials, please consider this suggestion. Think about the residents living in these areas.
Social Security
I and a bunch of other people, probably millions, would like to know how much money the U.S. government has taken out of social security since it began up to now. I’d like to find that out if we can.
Our youth deserve more to do
This is to all the decision makers, influencers and social club members of Citrus County. A lot of you may have moved here to retire and have no idea of the need for an indoor activity center such as a Sky Zone trampoline park or roller rink in the center part of this county, so all kids could readily use. Don’t even mention the Roller Barn in Inverness. It is run down. The owner doesn’t care about our youth. As it is unless a child plays baseball, football or does cheer, there are no activities during summer or school breaks. Parents have to drive for an hour to Ocala. Doesn’t anyone want to help? Isn’t there any wealthy people here that can help do this for our youth?
How un-American
Sheriff Prendergast, how un-American. Calculate the percentage of the tax base that are democrats and give that portion of your salary back. Oh, and by the way, give the COVID-19 money back.
A good laugh
I got a good laugh this morning. Commissioner Schlabach’s comment on the influx of new businesses will lessen the tax burden on homeowners. That is a total joke. All it will do is find another way to blow money on needless projects.
Concerning the Chamber
This Sound Off is about interview, April 28, with the Chamber of Commerce CEO. Nothing new. No plan to slow growth or allow necessities to catch up. No matter what the leaders in this county say, it is always more money.