Ozello Trail can’t support RV traffic

Just took a ride out to Ozello and the road out there is not much more than a cow path. To suggest putting an upscale RV park down there is totally ridiculous. The road is unacceptable for that kind of traffic. My guess is if the RV park goes in, the taxpayers of Citrus County will have to pay to improve the road. After all, nothing is too expensive when it comes time to make some people richer.

