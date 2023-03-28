Really, the commissioners are liberal?
In response to the Sound Off posted yesterday about the liberal county commissioners (March 23 Chronicle Online Sound Off, “You are getting what you voted for”): I realize we are living in a post-facts society, but really? All five county commissioners are Republican. Citrus County is a very red county … Come on, guys.
How far right do you have to be?
This is in response to the person complaining about all the liberal county commissioners (March 23’s Chronicle Online Sound Off): They claim the liberals are to blame for the direction our county is heading. That person may want to investigate who actually our county commissioners are. Our commissioners are all elected Republicans. I mean, how far right do you have to be to think this is a liberal commission?
Dogs do perform a service
I’m responding to “Service dogs” (Friday, March 24’s Page A5 Sound Off): I have a comment to make. I have an emotional support dog and she does perform a service for me, whether you want to believe it or not. Whenever I get angina pain, whether it’s my stomach or my heart – I don’t know which one it is – she will tell me ahead of time that it’s coming. She can sense emotions or whatever, when I’m getting nervous before time, and she’ll bring me a little bear to hold. Then I know it’s going to come, so I don’t panic. They need to do more investigating on emotional support dogs. I will gladly speak with them.
Oil companies are at fault
This is in regard to all the Sound Offs about gas prices and who is at fault. Well, that’s very simple. The oil companies are colluding to control supply, therefore controlling demand. And, FYI, the United States exports 6.5 million barrels of oil per day. And in regards to the pipeline, the Keystone Pipeline was totally shut down because of its instances of leaks. So I don’t know what the pipeline rhetoric is about, but have a good day anyway.
How about doing something for us
I’m reading today’s paper, Saturday (March 25’s front-page story, “Debt, expenses stress lower income households”), and it talks about people making less than $100,000 or $60,000 are having trouble financially. Well, not everybody makes that kind of money. I live on less than $30,000. How about doing something for us? We’re really suffering.
Commissioners need to get us more jobs
(Re Saturday, March 25’s Page A3 story, “County’s jobless rate down 0.1 percentage points in February; At 3.8 percent, Citrus ties with Highlands and Sumter counties for highest in Florida”): I think it’s about time the voters in this county elect some commissioners who are able to get some meaningful jobs to this area. It is so shameful that we are always at the bottom of the heap when it comes to unemployment.
Thanks for the letters
Two excellent letters to the editor appeared on Friday, March 24, entitled, “We are trailing behind,” by Sheree Muller, and the other, “Disagree with Chronicle’s opinion on education,” by John Turi. Both letters (were) packed with common sense, fact based and easy to comprehend. Thank you for those letters.
What happened to the small government Republicans?
As the governor contemplates whether he will throw his hat into the ring for president, the Legislature is on a mission to fast-track every cultural issue put before them so that he can accomplish his campaign sound bites while Ingoglia offers up distractions. Has anyone noticed that the hybrid and EV owners are about to be taxed $200 or $250 a year, respectively, to make up for the gas tax they don’t have to pay since they don’t consume as much in fossil fuels? What happened to the Republican Party that believed in less government control and taxes? Is that what we voted for?
Valerie Theatre needs to answer the phone
The Valerie Theatre needs to get their act together. I’ve called five times after noon and the prompt says, “Dial your party now.” What party and what’s the dial number? Nobody says. Then you get a prompt saying, “Mailbox is full.” They missed out on getting 12 tickets sold for a performance. No, I’m not buying online. Why do they even have their phone number in the paper if they don’t have anybody that answers and knows what’s going on? This is a theater that needs tickets and people to support it. How can we support it if we get no answer at the box office?
Don’t need more traffic congestion
A request that the FDOT and current BOCC override two more plans initiated by the retired BOCC team. The FDOT hit a home run by placing a traffic signal at County Road 491 and State Road 200 after it was pooh-poohed by the retired BOCC team. The current BOCC hit a home run by recognizing the need for a new animal shelter after it was waved off by the retired BOCC team. I suggest the FDOT cancel – with BOCC support – that Suncoast Parkway interchange on County Road 486 requested by the retired BOCC team, simply because C.R. 491 has yet to be four-laned. Looks to me that the current interchange is doing its job and we don’t need additional traffic congestion on C.R. 486.
Tire would be fine without extra charges
I recently bought two tires. Of the cost, $112 was in taxes and miscellaneous. I don’t see where my car’s going to wear any better for those charges.