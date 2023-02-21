Death to drug dealers
In Saturday’s Chronicle, Feb. 18, the editorial on changing the death penalty law (Page A9). The death penalty should be mandatory for all convicted drug dealers and smugglers, some pedophile and murder cases also, but definitely should be mandatory for all convicted drug dealers, no exceptions.
Intelligent letter about Woke
Kudos to Mary Warner for her intelligent letter to the editor defining “woke” (Feb. 18, Page A9), but then I understand the meaning of the word “pejorative.” It’s beginning to sound like a proper synonym for “anti-woke” is “stand back and stand by.”
Loved the headline
I want to commend the staff of the Chronicle for printing that wonderful headline, “Black history,” in the extra-large font (on Sunday, Feb. 19’s front page). Not only does it grab your attention, it begs the question of when will we be rid of racism in this country?
Blessed to have DeSantis?
(Re Sunday, Feb. 19’s Page A11 Sound Offs): I can’t believe what some people write about DeSantis. He’s fighting socialism so it isn’t communism? That’s not true. People ought to study and find out what socialism really is. And DeSantis, we’re blessed to have him? No way …
Mental illness is the problem
On Sunday, I read in the Commentary, “Politics and the Michigan mass shooting” (Feb. 19, Page C1). While it goes again and again about guns and people not being happy about it and maybe changes in Michigan law, it does not address the No. 1 issue, which is mental illness. I work in the Citrus County School District. The amount of children that have mental illnesses that need mental services is astounding. … These young people can be saved. We are fighting over a Baker Act facility in this county that we’ve needed for years and years. If you want to invest in the future, invest in mental health services for young people and adults because the gun isn’t the problem; the mental health issues are. That is what leads the behavior and that is what condones the behavior in the minds of the people that claim these atrocities.
A fact-based letter
Thank you to Mark Conley for his fact-based letter to the editor on Sunday, Feb. 19, titled, “Should be proud of Gov. DeSantis” (Page C2). Too many letters are written that don’t cover the whole story on our governor’s decisions, but this letter contained true facts.
Aware of problems police face
Anyone who did not read the letter from a Mike Dragoun of Lecanto, Florida, in the Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, Chronicle should indeed read it (Page A6, titled “Liberal society doesn’t help police”). It is a treatise on the police, their problems and things that they face every day, and the ordinary citizen should be aware of this.
Parkway is a problem
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the former “road to nowhere,” aka Suncoast Parkway, will have served inside Citrus County for one year. Folks now have the opportunity for a lickety-split trip to TIA and Bucs and Rays games. One caution is the world’s worst traffic jam may be right around the corner with a northbound evacuation. The pluses still exceed the minuses.
Stop looking at the litter while you are driving
I have seen tens and tens and tens of opinions to the Sound Off line complaining about litter in our county. I am wondering how these people who are driving their cars can spend all their time looking at the trash on the sides of the roads and still maintain their lane. Please stop looking at the trash, start watching for traffic and stay in your lane.
Ideas about guns
There have been many Sound Offs lately regarding guns and the many deaths caused by them in the U.S. already in 2023. The main argument that these Sound Offs present is that guns are not the problem and we should stop trying to attack guns and the sale of particular types of weapons. I am a gun owner and I actually agree that guns are not the cause and we should look at helping to stop guns from getting into the wrong hands. However, this is not a practical issue and it defies reality. We will never be able to find all the unstable and mentally-challenged people and stop them from murder and mayhem. There has to be a system that keeps certain weapons off the market, as well as tighter purchase laws and a more lengthy waiting period before a weapon gets into the hands of a would-be killer. Yes, it does take a finger to pull the trigger, but we can control the trigger, but not the finger …
There are too many tourists
This is just a quick message for our county commissioners and tourist board: We, the people, are sick of the litter that your money-hungry tourists bring with them. Stop already. Stop pushing the parks. Stop pushing everything, period. It’s getting to the point where we can’t even walk down our own streets. It’s ridiculous. You can’t park. You can’t go to Hunter Springs Park. I mean, that’s completely out of the question. And how long is it going to be before you run the manatees out of here, for God’s sake? They can’t even swim, there’s so many tour boats. Knock it off. We’ve had it. We, the people, say stop, please. That’s all I’ve got to squawk about today – too many tourists. Like anything else, too much of anything is no good and we’ve got too much tourism.
Space shuttles cause climate change
Our government tries to tell people that our weather is due to climate change control. I don’t believe that. Maybe I’m wrong, but ever since the first shuttle went up at the Kennedy Space Center, weather has changed. I remember back in Illinois, we used to have snow drifts as high in the ’50s and ’60s. As the years went on and more shuttles went up in the atmosphere, the weather has changed. They are destroying the atmosphere. If any other people noticed this, write it in the Sound Off and let me know what they think about this. I’m sure the government is trying to change everybody’s mind about this.
Who pays water bill
About the city water: I wonder how many times the city has (talked) people into paying other people’s water bill and gotten away with it.