Sugarmill apartments
Our Citrus County commissioners were offended so many people showed up and were angry about the proposed apartment complex in Sugarmill Woods, we can assume they had their minds made up. But after their appointed Planning and Development Board had approved the plan 5-7, we felt the fix was in.
Why so enamored?
Will the Citrus County Chronicle please explain why they are so enamored with Joshua Wooten of the Chamber of Commerce? He doesn’t seem to bring about anything that’s worthwhile to the county.
Response to ‘Disney picked the fight’
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off in the Tuesday, May 16, Chronicle saying, “Disney picked the fight.” Number one, Disney didn’t pick any fight. DeSantis made his rule about not saying the word ‘gay’ or whatever that was, and Disney, as a private company, decided they wanted to support gay people. That is every right their business, just like the baker who for religious reasons that didn’t want to make cakes for gay people. Number two, Disney hasn’t been ripping anybody off. Disney World is responsible for over $2 billion in annual economic activity in Florida. This includes over $1.2 billion in direct spending by Disney World visitors and another $800 million in direct spending by businesses that benefit from Disney World tourism.
Spreading lies
We all know that the corrupt news media spreads false information to confuse the American public. In the Sound Off and Letters to the Editor, individuals are also spreading lies about former President Trump. They readily admit that they hate President Trump, but the fact remains that had Trump had a second term in office, the overall state of America would have been a hundred percent better than it is now. The anti-Trump media and these lying individuals or considered misinformed individuals are a sick portion of society. President Trump has my vote, coming from a veteran and retired law enforcement officer. I hope you print this.
See something, say something
I really enjoyed reading the article from the sheriff this last Sunday, May 14, about their collaborative efforts between the animal control officers and the Citrus County shelter. They do an amazing job in saving these poor animals. The only thing that I wish that they had mentioned in that article is that people, if they see something they need to say something. So many people are afraid to call in because they think the offending parties are going to find out who called, so they won’t call. So, if they had a special number to call that was anonymous, maybe more people would report. If they still have that, could you please publish it?
Editor’s note: The Citrus County Crimestoppers Program can be used for animal related calls. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for rewards. Call 1-888-269-8477 or go online to crimestoppers citrus.com.
Voting on party lines
Senator Blaise Ingoglia is busy doing his best to make the lives of Florida residents better. So far, he has put forth a bill to outlaw the Democratic party and he has had a section of highway named after racist, misogynist Rush Limbaugh. This man obviously was voted into office because many of our voters vote strictly on party lines and never on issues. So, if you’re one of these people who refuse to consider issues, I’m begging you, please just stay home for the next election.
Is it a one-way street?
I’m calling about the Sound Off, “Response to letter about Jan. 6.” How do you feel about the people that conspired against President Trump. Should those people be held accountable? Should they be called traitors? Should they be fired? What about that? Nobody’s ever held accountable for anything that goes on in the government. Nobody has ever been held accountable and nobody will ever be held accountable. What that report says and what really happened is appalling. It’s appalling that the FBI did that to a candidate and it’s happening again with all the lawsuits against Trump. They’ll do anything to keep him out of office, and it’s only hurting the country. All of that caused what’s going on now between people because people believed it. CNN has never retracted it. They’ve never said they were wrong. They barely covered the report, so is it a one-way street or do you agree that those people should be jailed and held accountable?
Code violation
It appears the vacant lot at the corner of County Road 486 and State Road 44 is now a designated used vehicle sales lot. I don’t know what code violation this is in this county, I’ve yet to figure it out.