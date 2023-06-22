Sound Off logo 2021

Don’t blame us old people

I’ve called before about this, but I’m really tired of this younger generation calling up complaining about Social Security where we’re taking their money and they said back in 1990 there was a $3 trillion deficit, now it’s $31 trillion 33 years later. I paid in $98,000 to Social Security, my company matched it, and paid in $36,000 to work for Medicare, my company matched that, plus I pay $200-something dollars a month towards Medicare, so I’m not stealing their money. I made more money and paid into it than these kids that are working part time jobs and people that aren’t getting full time jobs. It’s the government that gave away money to people that never worked and all these trillions of dollars to Ukraine. So, thank your government and don’t blame us old people because we worked for a living all our lives, not like people today.

