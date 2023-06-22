Don’t blame us old people
I’ve called before about this, but I’m really tired of this younger generation calling up complaining about Social Security where we’re taking their money and they said back in 1990 there was a $3 trillion deficit, now it’s $31 trillion 33 years later. I paid in $98,000 to Social Security, my company matched it, and paid in $36,000 to work for Medicare, my company matched that, plus I pay $200-something dollars a month towards Medicare, so I’m not stealing their money. I made more money and paid into it than these kids that are working part time jobs and people that aren’t getting full time jobs. It’s the government that gave away money to people that never worked and all these trillions of dollars to Ukraine. So, thank your government and don’t blame us old people because we worked for a living all our lives, not like people today.
Social Security and Medicare are great programs
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Wow! A really nasty Sound Off in the paper Monday, June 12, regarding the senior generation, Social Security and Medicare and how we older citizens haven’t paid our share in taxes. This younger individual seems not to understand how everything works. He writes how the older generation, the baby boomers, have held political power for the past 30 years. I ask them to view some of the current members of Congress. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and George Santos, see how they react and come across to the general public. Those on Social Security and Medicare didn’t set the tax tables for their deductions, it was done by Congress. There’s no greed involved. Tax deductions are equitable across the board for everyone, even this young and inexperienced person who might hope will adhere to a position in the American workforce so one day they too may reap the social benefits of such programs. You may also consider contacting their Congress person or request the House of Representatives to work on a bill to reform our tax laws and balance the national budget, and to do something to make Social Security and Medicare solvent for his generation. There are ways to solve this dilemma. These are two great programs – they are not entitlements – that we seniors substantially paid into and should be preserved for all future working generations.
Blame the doctors
Response to Sound Off, “Your grandchildren are paying for your greed,” where they blame the older people from the forties to sixties for taking money out of Social Security. They ought to open their eyes. Today, everybody has to have their marijuana because, oh, they’re upset. Doctors give these people handicapped passes and everything else and they put them on SSI because they can’t work, they don’t feel good, they got a headache, somebody called them a bad name. If people got off of this and the doctors stopped writing these people off, including the medical profession and everything else, we would not have so much money taken out and it would be there.
Unbelievable
I’m just seeing on the news that California passed a law that if the parents don’t recognize the child’s claiming their identity that they’re going to be arrested and the child taken away from them. So, if your 3-year-old or 4-year-old says ‘I want to be a boy’ or ‘I want to be a girl’ and you deny them, they’re going to come and take your children away from you. This is unbelievable. What is this world coming to? I don’t live in California, but that’s pathetic..
No for re-election
Thank you, Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, for voting no to the proposed self-storage facility. Question is, who the two commissioners were that voted yes. We need to find out so that we can vote no for re-election for those two.
Barrel prices drop, yet gas goes up
This is June 13 and read my paper today. I go to stocks and see our oil dropped $4-and-something-cents per barrel yesterday and now it’s $67 a barrel, but our gas goes up. I guess all these families with their kids this year can’t take them camping, just tell them to get a tent and put it in the backyard because gas is so high. What is with the $67 a barrel? I don’t care if they say that gas is more in demand. It’s a bunch of bull. Our governor’s got to do some about this. This is stealing from us. We can’t even enjoy our summer vacations with our kids.
No self-storage, yes Chick-fil-A
I agree with Commissioner Kinard that we do not need a self-storage facility at the shops at Black Diamond in Lecanto. I would like to know who the two board members were who voted for it. I suggest it would be great location for Chick-fil-A.
No more storage or car washes
I agree one hundred percent with Commissioner Kinnard. Please, please do not allow another storage unit or car wash in the Black Diamond homes.
What Black Diamond wants
I’m calling in regard to the proposed self-storage facility. I don’t see the point of Kinnard even telling anybody to come back with a better plan to fit in the complex when we’re over here in Kensington with five tractor trailers parked out along the highway that no one seems to care about and a pack of drunken golf carts driving through Citrus Hills driving down the middle of the road constantly. So, what is truly the point other than Black Diamond wants what Black Diamond wants?
Ban on outdoor messes
I hope the new ordinance to ban outdoor messes will address the unsightly business complex coming into Inverness from the north on U.S. Highway 41 and Arlington Avenue. I’ve heard many complaints about this area, and they need a wall.
How little Holly Davis does
I really wish that the people in Terra Vista and Citrus Hills would realize how little Holly Davis does for her constituents. We’ve asked her to look at the watering permits and she has done nothing. If anyone in Terra Vista or Citrus Hills votes for Holly Davis next time, look at your lawns and see what she’s done to them.
Lawyers are the culprits
In the Sound Offs, there’s one entitled “Insurance” and they blame the insurance companies for the rising rates when the real problem is the lawyers. These ambulance-chasing attorneys that are driving up our rates everywhere, any time. Don’t blame the insurance companies. The lawyers are the culprits, not the companies doing insurance.
Thank you, Georganna
I’m calling in reference to a Letter from Georganna Steffenhagen on June 13. I just want to say thank you because I have been confused myself as to why the governor would be spending our tax money on sending immigrants from Texas to different places and not the immigrants here in Florida, and I’ve questioned that, and I know of friends and others have questioned that. So, the Letter of made it all clear and made a lot of sense so, once again, thank you, Georganna Steffenhagen.
Kudos
Thank goodness the county commissioners are not approving a storage unit at the corner of County Road 486 and County Road 491. Commissioner Finnigan’s comment was who would have envisioned a car wash on the prime corner of C.R. 491 and State Road 44. Question is who did approve it? I’d like to know the answer to that one. And kudos that we are finally getting two more decent hotels on the west side of Citrus County.