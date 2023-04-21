Sound Off logo 2021

Fuel for thought

When Biden started his war on fossil fuels, did he ever think about all they provide? EV cars need wiring, battery, lubricant for wheels, plastic for water bottles, milk bottles, trash bags, toilet seats, fuel to get the products to the shelves in the stores and diesel for charging stations. What about all the jet fuel to fly him all over the world? We need to conserve right. Plant a million trees to clean the air and shade the Earth. This is just fuel for thought.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle