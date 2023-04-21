Fuel for thought
When Biden started his war on fossil fuels, did he ever think about all they provide? EV cars need wiring, battery, lubricant for wheels, plastic for water bottles, milk bottles, trash bags, toilet seats, fuel to get the products to the shelves in the stores and diesel for charging stations. What about all the jet fuel to fly him all over the world? We need to conserve right. Plant a million trees to clean the air and shade the Earth. This is just fuel for thought.
Loved that headline
I loved your headline in the paper today about New Yorkers influencing the population boom. I love it because I happen to be one of them and, occasionally, I do like to be around somebody with a first-rate education.
Take your pick
Governor DeSantis has a brilliant mind where he could twist and turn the law any which way, but he has a personality of a fly. Then you’ve got Trump to choose, and he has a mind like his dad, someone that takes advantage of people in the ghetto. So, take your pick.
Love it
I love the new set up of the paper the way it is. It’s got everything in it, and I like the way the pages are set up and the new sound off location.
Saw this on Fox News last night
Last night on the Fox News Channel, I saw an interview of a grieving lady whose husband and son were killed on the streets of New York. Then I saw a clip from New York representative Hank Johnson, and this guy is really something. Here’s what he said, and I quote, “This woman is merely a prop for Trump.”
If we didn’t have guns ...
I have seen the ongoing comments on what Nancy Thomaselli wrote. If they had their way, the United States would totally outlaw guns. Well, let me give you a picture of the future. There are two classes of people in this country. One is honest people and the other is criminals. Well, if this law was made and strictly enforced, the honest people would turn in their guns and the criminals would not. Then knowing this, the criminals would feel free to kick in anybody’s door and do what they want to do because they know there are no guns to prevent that.
Biden’s more concerned with China
It is reported that Joe Biden has not spoken to the leader of the House of Representatives in over 71 days. That is unusual but not for him since he’s pretty busy with conversations with communist China. So, these American affairs are taking second place, I guess.
Would you be okay with it?
I’m just wondering if the people of Citrus County think it would be perfectly fine for our Governor DeSantis to come over and take the city of Inverness because the people in Inverness did not agree with his mindset. To me, this is a totally improper use of state government to take over private lands, such as Disney, just because those people don’t agree with his philosophy which, in my opinion, a lot of people don’t agree with.
Put more emphasis on mental health services
I have to laugh. I see our sheriff’s office is proud of themselves because they arrested a young woman and charged her with a felony for one Xanax pill used for anxiety. I don’t know how much money this costs, but they’re going to ruin this young girl’s life.
Gave her a $2,000 bond? I don’t think it’s right. I think they could have handled this a little bit better. I’m not sure how, maybe charged her with a lesser offense, gave her a warning, did something to scare her. But to put her in the system over one pill that she was using to help control anxiety, all you did was increase this poor woman’s anxiety.
This is why we need help with mental health services in this county and sheriff’s office isn’t helping. Ridiculous.
Monkey complaints are getting old
All the complaints that people come up with about spending money for the air conditioning and little house for the monkeys.
Why don’t you put in the paper in big red letters on the front page that tourist tax dollars were spent, not other revenue. It can’t go to the roads; it has to go towards what the tourists bring in. It’s really getting old.
I don’t want to see it
I’m calling about the huge headline “New Yorkers, other transplants cause population explosion in Florida.” Is it necessary to put that in such huge headlines? Do you not realize that you are hurting people like me?
I am a Florida cracker. I go back as many as seven generations. I do not like that at all. I am not the least happy over all this population boom.
I like old Florida. I like being able to go on a country road and not have to dodge 15,000 people in cars.
This Michael Bates, your reporter, he’s doing a great job, I guess. He puts everything in huge headlines, all the stores opening and all that stuff. Some of us just don’t want it. We want our natural, beautiful Florida back.
Citrus County has always been a beautiful place to live but you sure have ruined it now. There’s no going back. The more people, the more money they make.
I’m just fed up with it, and if you put stuff like that on the front page, it makes me want to stop buying the paper.
Real reasons for fall in church attendance
A recent letter to the editor blames liberals for the fall in church attendance. I hate to break it to this person, but the biggest reason people don’t attend churches is they’re sick of the faux Christians. Most can’t stand to be around the hypocrisy. Say they follow the teaching of Christ but do nothing but spread hate and attack their fellow man at every opportunity. They pull politics into church and it’s another reason why many people no longer attend.
Response to sound off on guns
The caller of the April 18 sound off titled, “It’s not the guns,” is probably not correct in stating that an AR-style weapon is an excellent hunting rifle.
The small projectile of the 223 ammunition they use is designed to break up and do the most damage when it hits flesh, therefore spoils too much meat when it hits game.
Even World War II and early NATO, larger caliber 308 ammunition will mushroom but stay intact, suitable even for Florida’s small dear and certainly for hogs.
Even if you were shooting so-called varmints whose carcasses you will leave behind, the bullet fragments in their flesh are harmful to buzzards, eagles and other scavenging wildlife.
On gas prices
Since the Chronicle is so intent on reporting on gas prices, please explain to us why it went up 30 cents overnight other than price gouging. The price on the world market does not justify it.
Government overreach at its finest
I read in the paper where Governor DeSantis wants to put a jail on the Disney complex. I would say that is a government overreach at its finest. I think in our governor’s zeal for absolute power, he’s making an absolute fool himself.
Doubtful Biden can run in 2024
Joe Biden says he will run in 2024. Many have serious doubts and it’s doubtful he can run even right now.
Another problem is China. They are not stupid, and they may drop him and if they see a different potential “Manchurian candidate.”
Review for Point, Counterpoint
I read two articles on Sunday, one was “Point: Perpetual ‘Border Crisis’ echoes through American history” by James Rosen and the other one was “Counterpoint: Whatever you do, don’t call it a ‘crisis’” by Mark Krikorian. I read them both and I thought Rosen soft pedaled the situation with historical reference, but Krikorian turned it into a house of fire. Both used lots of numbers and statistics that makes it really hard to interpret, but I read them both and I thought the truth must be somewhere in the middle. So, I hope that you print another middle ground with more facts and less editorialization.