Hope I never meet Judge Howard
I’m reading the AARP Bulletin magazine for old people and it’s talking about how to avoid scams and stories about people who got caught and only received a few years’ sentence. What’s my point? What did Judge Howard give that young guy a few years ago for stealing a six-pack of beer out of his neighbor’s garage? 10 years, for a six-pack of beer. These people steal millions of dollars, they get five or six years. 10 years for a six-pack when people steal millions and only get a few years.
Commissioners should be more frugal
You do the math. Our county commissioner Ruthie Schlabach suggested that the county pay for the war mats to fix the roads in the Inverness Villages because the cost would be exorbitant for the homeowners at $80,000 per property owner. Since there are 200-plus homeowners and 500 sites in the Inverness Villages, the price tag to the county would be in excess of $16 million. It seems as though our commissioners are on a constant shopping spree to see how much of our tax dollars they can spend. If the Inverness Villages developer is not accountable for providing dependable roads for those who purchased property from them, then the homeowner should be responsible to maintain their roads. We need a lot more frugality and less spend, spend, spend. By the way, our roads in Citrus County are deplorable.
I have to laugh …
Saturday morning, April 15, I’m reading the paper and I have to call about the one who said, ‘being 80, they’ve seen a lot of things change and not for the better,’ and ‘when they grew up, it was a kinder world and was not taught to hate in school.’ I don’t know where they went to school, but I’m also 80 and I grew up in the country and there was plenty of hate. I was beaten down and my lunch was stolen by my proper cousins. I had a lot of cousins in that same family, there was only two kids in my family, and they were very jealous. They had a big farm, plenty of food, but mine was better, apparently. My parents were from the city, so we had a better education, and we were bilingual. So, there was a lot of hate and, you know, I have to laugh at this Sound Off because they must have grown up in paradise. Even the teachers were not always that nice, they had preferences and they had pets and it wasn’t us. And they said they respected their parents? Sure, we did because if we didn’t, we got the strap or the stick or whatever they had that they could beat us with. I just think that’s really a funny Sound Off and it made my day.
There’s a simple solution
The people in charge of running this county are acting just like people running the United States. They both seem to think that having summit meetings to figure out ways to solve problems that have very simple solutions in both cases. These problems for both Citrus County and national leaders are so similar and can be solved very easily. Citrus County is being overrun by developers and new people coming in, and instead of spending more money and trying to manage it, just try to stop it instead of encouraging it. The U.S. politicians have the problem of people pouring across our border freely and all they talk about is hiring more border guards and spending more money instead of just closing the border. Period. Problem solved. No more summit meetings needed.
The way of the world now
I agree with all these Sound Offs for the last couple of weeks about the way the world is today. It’s not the way we grew up, this is true. Problem is they keep expecting it to change and get better. We need to stop this, stop this, stop this … Folks, it’s not going to stop. It’s only going to get worse and the quicker you understand that, the quicker you’ll handle it. This world’s going downhill so fast between the government and all the rules and regulations. The latest going on this week is national security. My gosh, years ago, they’d put them up a wall and shoot them. But nowadays, mark my words, he won’t get five years. And if he does, he’ll get out on two years for leaking national security, putting people’s lives in danger and maybe got someone killed. This is where we’re at, folks, and it’s getting worse, don’t expect it to get better. It’s getting worse.
Difference between opinion and spreading falsehoods
I’m calling in reference to Sound Off in the Saturday, April 15, paper called “Free speech includes everyone.” And the person is speaking about a letter that was sent in regard to another letter about the “extermination of the white race.” And, of course, this person is kind of insulting here, like most people like them are. “Liberals think their thinking is the only voice to be heard.” There’s a difference between opinions and spreading falsehoods. My opinion may be that the world is square, but it’s not, it’s round. So, it’s not that liberals think their voice is the only voice to be heard. The person who wrote that letter regarding the false statements from another letter writer about “white extermination” was trying to educate and stop a falsehood from being spread any further. There’s an old saying, “A lie has already been around the block while the truth is still putting on its shoes.”
Banks should pay customers more
I was reading an article today, Saturday, April 15, titled, “Stocks slip as rate worries overshadow big bank profits.” Banks should take some of that profit and pay their customers that have a savings account, money market or checking account there. I closed my money market out and I closed my savings account out and sent it to get 4.5 percent guaranteed without tying it up. I’m sorry I got my checking account there, but I keep quite a bit of money in my checking account. They don’t pay any interest, one-tenth of a percent. Start paying your customers a better interest rate.
We should get to vote on monkeys
I have nothing against the monkeys but, excuse me, why does it cost $98,000 to air-condition the building for three monkeys? Did you get that? Three monkeys. Did they take three bids? I got air conditioning for my 2,200-square-foot house for $6,200. Are they building a three-bedroom condo with flush toilets for these three monkeys? Or are they building a glass dome over the island? Let the voters decide on it or take it out of the commissioners’ budgets or their salaries. $98,000 to make three monkeys more comfortable. Did they ask the monkeys what they need? They didn’t ask the voters.
Democrats versus Republicans
I grew up in the ’50s and ’60s. Republicans and Democrats were very similar. No arguing on either side that I can remember. It’s totally different now. It’s like the Civil War; brother against brother, sister against sister, friend against friend. Give me one good reason or one good thing that this party administration has done.
Donate for parents too
When contributing with food to the hungry at church collection points, why not bring in several jars of baby food and diapers? They’re expensive and parents could use them very badly.
Start widening roads now
The county better start thinking about making Pine Ridge Boulevard and Mustang Boulevard four lanes. The trucks have already discovered it, thus allowing them to avoid that nightmare intersection at County Roads 486 and 491, which will only get worse with all the construction that is going on there. So, don’t wait five years and say “Oh, we should have done that.” Get it done now.
Adopt a pet
If you’re lonely and depressed, why not go to the animal shelter and seek out some companionship. There are plenty of loving animals there that would love to go home with you.
A simple question for you
I have a simple question for our Planning and Development Board members and our county commissioners. Have you ever voted to put an apartment complex in your own neighborhood or are you just willing to destroy the property values of others?
Give the money to the people, not monkeys
This is about the $100,000 for Monkey Island. I am a 68-year-old parent here in Citrus County and I’ve been living here 30 years. I’m struggling now with the inflation and everything else going on. I’m raising a 13-year-old child and you’re going to tell me you’re going to give $100,000 to monkeys? We need help. Senior citizens in this county need help.
Just can’t understand it
I try to understand the logic of so many fellow Republicans … They go insane in their efforts to protect embryos, but rationalize our children being murdered by AR-15s is a reasonable price to pay so they can play big man with these weapons of war. Here’s some news for them: It doesn’t make you a big man, but a very small person.
Sign your name to these opinions
I noticed that the Sound Offs are increasingly venomous to people of different political parties. People make accusations, they call names, make sweeping judgments about people they don’t even know, all anonymously. It used to be that Sound Offs were only for state and local issues. Now it seems to be free for all. I think that if people want to complain or make accusations or try to describe their fellow citizens, they should be willing to sign their name to it in a letter to the editor.