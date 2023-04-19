Sound Off logo 2021

Hope I never meet Judge Howard

I’m reading the AARP Bulletin magazine for old people and it’s talking about how to avoid scams and stories about people who got caught and only received a few years’ sentence. What’s my point? What did Judge Howard give that young guy a few years ago for stealing a six-pack of beer out of his neighbor’s garage? 10 years, for a six-pack of beer. These people steal millions of dollars, they get five or six years. 10 years for a six-pack when people steal millions and only get a few years.

