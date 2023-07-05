Sound Off logo 2021

Understanding what low-income means

I’m calling in about the article about low-income housing and so forth. I don’t think that people, unless they’ve been in the situation, have understood what it all means. Some people do but some people don’t. Low-income is not poverty. Low-income means that you’re above the poverty level. It also means that it could be a whole lot more money than what I would think would be considered as low-income or a lot less than what I might consider it, but some of the housing is for people making like $20,000 or $30,000, and some of the housing that the government helps with is for those that have nothing, don’t have any money at all and no income basically where they can live for almost nothing. It’s for people who have to live on welfare basically, below the poverty level. So, there’s different categories, and you have to make different amounts of money when the government gets involved to live in those particular places. Some are for $21,000 or less or $19,000, whatever the poverty level goes up to, and some are for that up to what they call the mid-income or whatever you want to call it, so it’s just so that everybody that’s selling their houses for $300,000 and renting for $2,000-$3,000 a month, so that they can’t charge people that. But it’s categorizing people is what it’s doing, putting all the people who don’t make that much money in one housing development where they furnish almost everything except for your electric and stuff.

