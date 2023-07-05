Understanding what low-income means
I’m calling in about the article about low-income housing and so forth. I don’t think that people, unless they’ve been in the situation, have understood what it all means. Some people do but some people don’t. Low-income is not poverty. Low-income means that you’re above the poverty level. It also means that it could be a whole lot more money than what I would think would be considered as low-income or a lot less than what I might consider it, but some of the housing is for people making like $20,000 or $30,000, and some of the housing that the government helps with is for those that have nothing, don’t have any money at all and no income basically where they can live for almost nothing. It’s for people who have to live on welfare basically, below the poverty level. So, there’s different categories, and you have to make different amounts of money when the government gets involved to live in those particular places. Some are for $21,000 or less or $19,000, whatever the poverty level goes up to, and some are for that up to what they call the mid-income or whatever you want to call it, so it’s just so that everybody that’s selling their houses for $300,000 and renting for $2,000-$3,000 a month, so that they can’t charge people that. But it’s categorizing people is what it’s doing, putting all the people who don’t make that much money in one housing development where they furnish almost everything except for your electric and stuff.
These men never change
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
If the county or whoever may take possession of the Adams building, the first thing they should do is change the name and not stroke the ego of Scott Adams anymore by leaving his name in lights, so to speak, for years to come in Inverness. He may have fooled Mike Wright with his play-acting that he has changed his way since his days as a commissioner, but he hasn’t convinced everyone.
The Freedom Train
I’m calling regarding all of the complaints in Sound Off about the commissioners and the sheriff, and I just wanted to add a little bit. Back in the forties when I was a young child there was something called “the freedom train” that went all over the country. There were copies of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, other famous documents on board, and there was a song that was written and sung regarding the “freedom train,” one line in it being: “You can write the president a letter, you can even tell him to his face, if you think that you can do it better, get the votes and you can take his place.” These people that do nothing but complain need to get involved, perhaps even run for office so that their voice can be heard and not just hide behind an anonymous phone call complaining about what we have.
Write yourself a ticket, deputy
I would like to see the deputy I was just riding behind write himself a ticket. At the stop sign, he rode right through it. If I rode through it, I would get a ticket. He wasn’t responding to an emergency, so how come he’s above the law? He should not be. He should have come to a full stop the way he’d expect everyone else to. So, write yourself a ticket mister deputy.
Housing not helping those who need it
I’m calling about several Sound Offs, “Low-income should mean low-income,” and “Low-income apartments,” and I couldn’t agree with these folks more. A person that makes $19,000 got turned away. Well, they got turned away because the apartment people don’t think that they make enough money to pay the rent. That tells me the apartments are too expensive. The people that really, really need the help are not getting it. Why can’t they do these apartments on a sliding scale, like rent depending on what you earn? I think it’s a darn shame that the people that really need the help are not getting it.
Folks don’t understand the election system
I find it so not very good that people do not understand the election system and they don’t understand the laws of the United States or the city or county, don’t understand that the city isn’t governed by what the county does. To a degree, yes, but whatever Crystal River’s buying the taxpayers who live in the city limits are paying for that stuff that the taxes have to pay for, plus the county taxes on top of it. So, if you’re in Inverness, your money is not going towards what’s going on in Crystal River and vice versa. And where they’re talking about DeSantis and how people stay in office as governor while running for president, that is not the case. When you’re a sheriff or when you’re the governor, you have to resign your position to run. You have to resign the elected position you’re in to run for another position, and he had to do that, but DeSantis just passed the law a few months ago that makes it so that in our state he didn’t have to resign to run for the president. Normally they have to wait till they’re done being the governor before they run for president. So that’s not something that’s been going on. They said it’s been going on forever. No, it hasn’t been.
Political gobbledygook
Why would you print and why would Rebecca Bays make such a ridiculous statement that the needs of the retirees and the new families will be a “challenge for the county commission,” the fine needle and thread? What political gobbledygook is that? Absolutely means nothing. It’s kind of like when the politicians say they care about the environment and the quality of life and then permit 800 homes to go in an old floodplain. Both sides of the mouth. They ought to just shut up.
Quit your whining, millennials
Regarding the Monday, June 26, article about interest rates. Interesting story of interest rates at 6.5 percent are slowing down housing for millennials. They, the millennials, have never seen interest rates over 4 percent. Hello, we are baby boomers. In 1980, we bought a house with a 25-year fixed rate mortgage of 12 percent, and when the girls went to college in 1992 and 1993 at the state university, we took out an equity loan at 9 percent. We all paid every penny back. The girls got theirs paid back before we did. So, get a decent job, step up to the plate and quit your whining.
Regarding the Electoral College debate
Regarding several Sound Offs about the Electoral College, I just want to give my opinion that the Founding Fathers were brilliant when they devised the Electoral College to assure that the most far-flung and less populated states would have a say in governance. In their day minus the Electoral College, Boston and Philadelphia would have run or dictated to the original 13 and the rest of the states would be too small or less populated and would just be ruled by other states. With this degree of disenfranchisement, I’m not sure the new country would have survived. The founders amazingly devised a system where every state is sought after and participates in running the country. In today’s world, why should 45 out of 50 states remain a part of the United States if the population centers like New York and California run the country? Candidates running for office would go to New York, California, Florida, Texas and Illinois perhaps, and maybe a few other states, and that’s where they would campaign, and the rest of the country would be left out. The Electoral College is so that the entire country will be included, and each state will be represented. It’s an interesting discussion.