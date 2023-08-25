Confront officials about political contributions
To someone at the Citrus County Chronicle who has the courage to do some investigative work, would you please confront the mayor and council in regards to political contributions? There has to be a lot of political contributions involved here that Crystal Square is still in existence. This is totally ridiculous. Been here 10 years and it’s still awful.
Can a cop ride around here, please?
Can we have a patrol car come up to Leisure Acre please over in Lecanto? We have an awful lot of bad drivers here. This is the second time in a couple of weeks that I almost been t-boned at Glen Street and Gray Oak. People are not stopping for the stop sign at Gray Oak. They just keep barreling through. So you have to treat it on Glen Street as though you have a stop sign, so we need somebody to come up here. And not only that, down by Bluebird, too, that’s another bad spot, the Bluebird stop sign. So, if somebody could come up and ride around here every once in a while, that would be nice.
Can we label safe turns on U.S. 19 for now?
For all you people complaining about the road work on U.S. Highway 19, I think you all have very short memories. Do you not recall the crew that came before this one? The one that toiled for years and then one Monday morning just up and closed its doors. The present crew is working at lightning speed compared to those guys. May I also remind you of the extreme heat these people have to work in. One suggestion for the company, would it be so difficult to place, say, bright green barrels at the places where it is safe to turn into businesses? I have seen quite a few near misses with drivers slamming on their brakes having spotted the turn at the last minute.
Waste of taxpayer money
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a report last week stating that Governor DeSantis has spent over $5 million of taxpayer funds for his presidential campaign. Those funds covered the cost of salaries of state-paid employees traveling out of state with the governor. He also authorized another $3 million to be spent on transportation and lodging. Why is the governor not using his super pack funds to cover these presidential campaign expenditures? Do we have a bunch of imbecile legislators that don’t want to pursue and investigate this waste of taxpayer funds? They obviously don’t have any interest in protecting Florida taxpayer funds.
Sure sounded like it
Now that Ken Frink is sworn in on City Council and announced his intent to run for the position at the next election, has it also been announced that Joe Meek will be his campaign manager? It sure sounded like it.
Why do gas stations all raise prices together?
My concern is the price of gasoline in this county or Homosassa area. I’m from up north, I’ve owned a place here for 20 years. I noticed that, working for an oil and gas company, that we bought gasoline from the tankers that would come in from the storage facility to our location and it was a certain price, and we had several locations and to a different locations, it’d be a different price because they charge for mileage. And I noticed that here, all the gas stations are different size, location, but they’re all the same price. If somebody goes up to $3.89, everybody’s up to $3.89 almost immediately. Now, how can they have different overheads and different miles from the tank farms where the gasoline comes from, you know, and then they all know to go up immediately. You know, somebody hasn’t even got that load yet, and yet they went up based on that next load because they still have oil or gasoline in the ground. So that’s one of my concerns. How can everybody be the same price when they have different overheads and different prices on their gasoline?
Ban lake irrigation pumps
I’m a concerned citizen calling about the article about Mark Fulkerson from Swiftmud. I think they need to put a ban on lake irrigation pumps. We live on Lake Hernando and all the neighbors around us have lake irrigation pumps that run every single day. They need to put a ban on this immediately. They are sucking the water out of the lake faster than the rain can replenish it. Please put a ban on these lake pumps. They are sucking our lakes dry. Seasonal residents are living here with these lake pumps and they’re not even home, pumping the water out of the lake every single day. Please do something to address this or we will lose all of our water.
Results of voting on party lines
It’s sad to hear Republicans complain about how Democrats are destroying our country. At least here in Citrus County, your Republican commissioners and Planning and Development Board have proved that once again as they voted against the desires the residents of our county. Thanks to them the Ozello campground has been approved. In addition to that, they approved the new 7-Eleven which is threatening our natural springs, and you can also thank them for the road flooding with the construction site at Target. Folks, this is an example of what happens when people ignorantly vote on party lines and not on issues.
How long?
Last week there was a water main break on Pine Ridge Boulevard. With all those workers you would think that the supervisor would have enough intelligence to send the workers to clean the sand at Cheyenne. My other comment is how long do these people have to wait before their property is restored to proper order?
‘I’m here now, keep everybody else out’
Here we go again. There’s a big turmoil over the campground in Ozello and Meadowcrest and Pine Ridge. It seems everybody that moves to Citrus County has the feeling, “Well, I’m here now. Keep everybody else out.” It just doesn’t seem to make much sense to me. I guess it does to everybody involved, but it’s the same as Sugarmill Woods wanting the highway to be landscaped, but then they found out they’d be required to take care of it. Well, they didn’t want it anymore. Go figure.