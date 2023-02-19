Don’t put garbage cans on the street
This is in reference to Feb. 6, Monday morning. This is about the people leaving their garbage containers on the street. Feb. 6, between 6 and 6:30, it was dark out and I was driving to work on Birch Tree in Sugarmill Woods. Some people put their garbage containers – five large plastic ones, along with several large paper bags that people put their lawn trimming in – all in the street. Why don’t you put them on your lawn or in your driveway? Should a car come driving towards me, I would have not been able to pull off to the left on this street, having a head-on collision, maybe with someone being hurt or hitting the containers and doing some damage to the front-end of my brand-new truck …
Just wait your turn
To the person that wants a stoplight put up at Hampshire and (County Road) 491 because he doesn’t want to wait very long (Wednesday, Feb. 15’s Page A8 Sound Off): He won’t mind stopping five lanes of traffic so he can float out? That doesn’t bother inconveniencing all these cars? And then the cars bunch up, so at the next red light, there’ll be longer lines of cars than if that light hadn’t been there. So I think he should just be patient. And whenever he gets to wherever he’s going, when he leaves the place, he’ll have the same problem – waiting his turn to get out.
DeSantis fighting socialism
This message is for “I agree with Mr. Wright” and also it is for “He is against everything,” Feb. 16, Page A4 (Sound Offs) … Yes, DeSantis is against everything – everything that is leading America down the path of socialism that eventually turns into communism …
Why no violations?
(Re Thursday, Feb. 16’s Page A3 story, “Auto body shop’s request to expand denied, for now”): Would someone please explain to me why the code violations at Special T body shop have not been enforced? Silly me, all you have to do is look at Crystal Square …
Don’t agree with Ozello residents
(Re Friday, Feb. 17’s front-page story, “Ozello wins round 1 in RV-campground battle”): I have to laugh at the Ozello residents. “It would change the character of the pristine fishing community,” talking about the RV campground. Is that all the dumpy trailers, the trash? ... Yes, it’s such a pristine community. I wonder how many of those people would have stepped up and cleaned the trailers that are around them. Not that I’ve seen.
Let them wait on the cruise ships
I’m responding to your article, “Space launches, cruise ships face conflicts” (Friday, Feb. 17, Page A8). There is no conflict. The rockets were taking off there first. If these cruise ships have to alter their schedule to accommodate their launches, then that’s the way it should be. Let those people wait on the cruise ships. Let’s take care of our space exploration first. That should always come first. They were here first in Florida, not all those cruise ships.
Fix the sinkhole
OK, so on Citrus Springs Boulevard, there is a sinkhole where they filled it in and it needs to be filled in properly or find out why it’s sinking, because they filled it and now you can spin a rim. So Citrus Springs Boulevard in Citrus Springs needs to have that hole fixed.
Amber Alerts last too long
Can you tell me why when we’re watching television and then you have an Amber Alert – which is very important – on for 20 minutes when the program is playing? I think if they showed it once or twice, it would be sufficient. I’m really sorry this poor, little baby’s missing, but they don’t need to run it for 15 minutes.
Boating with the anchor down?
I just watched a manatee tour boat digging up, they left an anchor in the water and pulled up all the grass. You wonder why there’s so much grass floating around. It’s because they’re digging them up with their anchors. I suggest using a mushroom anchor. This lady driving a tour boat for manatees … is literally driving from spot to spot with the anchors on the front and back at the bottom of the water, tearing up all the grass.
Like what the sheriff did
I’m responding to (Thursday, Feb. 16’s Page A4 Sound Off),“Not the way it should be done” (regarding) Feb. 12’s Page C3 column, “Proud of our department’s quick response.” I had my purse stolen while in the military in another country and all I can say is that it’s a very scary thing if you’re not armed and they have a knife, OK? And this person’s saying that Sheriff Prendergast was wrong in trying to catch these people? It’s a very terrible thing to have your purse taken, because you have to take all of those credit cards and everything and you have to deal with all of that, plus just the shocking part of it, no matter what age a person is. I do like that the sheriff did that.
We are blessed to have DeSantis
(Re Tuesday, Feb. 14’s front-page story, “Governor DeSantis takes aim at College Board organization”): After reading the article about Gov. DeSantis, I just wanted to say how very blessed Floridians are to have him for a governor. I’m hoping that one day we will have him for president.
Do something about the light
I wish someone would do something with the light that’s shining on Citrus Springs Boulevard from Sparrow’s Cabin in Citrus Springs. They’ve got this light that’s blinding you as you’re driving on the main road. Apparently it needs to be in the parking lot, but it’s not. Maybe somebody can rattle some cages or something. I mean, someone’s going to end up getting into an accident because of that light.
What’s up with the old mall?
Can the City of Crystal River please give us some information on that horrible Crystal (Square) sitting on (U.S.) 19 that’s just falling apart? We keep hearing it’s sold. We keep hearing the city’s giving them more and more chances to pay their taxes or do whatever they’re supposed to be doing, but no one ever seems to put in there what’s going on. It would be really nice to know. You’re always wanting to beautify the Crystal River, but they ain’t beautifying it. So do something with it. It would be nice to know what’s going on with it. I’m sure they know something and they should let the public know.
Litter is disgusting
This call is about the litter in Citrus County. It is disgusting. I’ve lived here many years and it didn’t used to look like that. And stop blaming snowbirds, for it happens all year round. It’s the people who live here that don’t care. Please call Cary, North Carolina, or take a ride down there. Anywhere you go, you never, never, never see litter. They’ve got more shopping centers than we do and there’s no litter on the right-of ways anywhere. I don’t know their secret, except I’d say the people respect the litter law. I’ve been there many times and I’ve never seen anybody picking up litter. Please call Cary, North Carolina, and find out how they do it and why their city is always clean.
DeSantis should concentrate on helping the state
Someone please tell the Florida governor to do things like helping survivors of hurricanes and cleaning up the ocean for red tide and things that are going to benefit everybody in the whole state and leave this education thing alone. Some person has to just walk up to him and say, “Hey, wake up and do your job the way most of the people want you to do it.”
How about Floral Park Drive?
Now that you’re improving Floral Park, how about doing Floral Park Drive? The road is horrible. Seems like you’ve forgotten about Floral City totally. But anyway, good job in the parking area.