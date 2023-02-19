Sound off logo 2021

Don’t put garbage cans on the street

This is in reference to Feb. 6, Monday morning. This is about the people leaving their garbage containers on the street. Feb. 6, between 6 and 6:30, it was dark out and I was driving to work on Birch Tree in Sugarmill Woods. Some people put their garbage containers – five large plastic ones, along with several large paper bags that people put their lawn trimming in – all in the street. Why don’t you put them on your lawn or in your driveway? Should a car come driving towards me, I would have not been able to pull off to the left on this street, having a head-on collision, maybe with someone being hurt or hitting the containers and doing some damage to the front-end of my brand-new truck …

