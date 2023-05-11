Sound Off logo 2021

Stop spreading hatred

Will the real Mike Prendergast please stand? Mr. Prendergast, you took an oath to defend and protect all of the people of this county, no matter their race, color, religion or party affiliation, and apparently, you’ve lost sight of this oath. You are also a knight and you’re supposed to promote charity, unity and patriotism. You have failed your grade and you have offended many people by your lack of discipline, your fellow Republicans, Democrats, independents and your brother knights. I was waiting for an apology from you, but I don’t see one coming, hence this Sound Off. Stop promoting hatred and division.

