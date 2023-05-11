Stop spreading hatred
Will the real Mike Prendergast please stand? Mr. Prendergast, you took an oath to defend and protect all of the people of this county, no matter their race, color, religion or party affiliation, and apparently, you’ve lost sight of this oath. You are also a knight and you’re supposed to promote charity, unity and patriotism. You have failed your grade and you have offended many people by your lack of discipline, your fellow Republicans, Democrats, independents and your brother knights. I was waiting for an apology from you, but I don’t see one coming, hence this Sound Off. Stop promoting hatred and division.
Sheriff doesn’t set bond
Response to a Letter to the Editor in the May 3 Chronicle, “What was the sheriff’s agenda?” by an attorney Tom Donnelly, and he’s questioning all the things the sheriff did about how this fellow was let go on a $65,000 bond. The answer is simple. Go look in the mirror. It’s the attorneys and the judges that set the bonds. The sheriff doesn’t set the bonds. And as far as Mr. Donnelly goes as being an attorney, I’m sure if the guy paid him enough money, he’d be there defending him and pleading not guilty.
Treacherous behavior
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz called the Jan. 6 rioters “patriots” even though it led to the death and injury of police officers. He is very concerned at this time about their being in jail. He only wants to confront true crime; he has experienced the treacherous behavior of an elderly woman who threw a glass of wine on him. He wants her jailed. Incidentally, any lady over 17 is elderly to Gaetz.
Never got my thank you
I read recently an article in the Chronicle that the chairman of the County Commission sent a thank you note to each person that contributed to the animal shelter personally. I guess my note must’ve gotten lost in the mail because my $100 donation never got a thank you note.
Frightened by his leadership
First of all, I’m an independent. I don’t go Democrat and I don’t go Republican; I go with who I think is the best leader. I just read “Who turned the lights out, Joe Biden?” I’m absolutely frightened with his leadership. I don’t know why his constituents, his supporters, his advisers don’t give him better direction. You don’t have to be a smart person to realize that the things that he wants to do are eventually going to destroy us as a country. It is really, really sorry. I’m glad I’m at the age I’m at right now because I’m not going to have to confront this, but younger people will.
This scam needs to stop
Boy, the scam on this animal shelter needs to stop. $9 million, maybe more. Absolutely absurd. You can build a heck of a new custom home with like four, five thousand square feet for half a million dollars. This is kickback city. Everybody knows it. It stinks. How much did the multi-story, brand new motel in Inverness cost that the good doctor built; I think he came in at $6 million for all of that and he had to buy land. This needs to stop. These commissioners saying, “Well we need to make the next step.” We know it’s going to be way overpriced, and it already is. It’s criminal and somebody needs to investigate.
God forbid
I believe all the readers would agree that Sound Off will not print such a Sound Off in the Chronicle, God forbid they make anyone angry. But in this country, you and I have to pay for our medical. We have to pay for our lodging. We have to pay for our food. But if you break the laws of this country and just come on in, it’s all free. You get it all free. Welcome to the United States. And again, if the Chronicle prints this, hooray for them.
Cruelty to animals
They showed this morning on TV about this person that abused a dog. It was so bad they didn’t even show it. I think these people that are cruel to animals ought to have the same thing done to them, and then throw them in jail. See how they like that.
I, for one, am thrilled
I am one person that is thrilled that we’re building in Citrus County. I know I’m in the minority, but I love the fact that we’re building homes and apartments that real people can live in and we don’t have to drive to Ocala anymore to go eat at a nice restaurant or go shopping. For those people who don’t like it, put your house on the market and move to Williston where it’s still nice and small, and let the rest of us have a real town.
You’ve got to be kidding
I’m calling in regard to Saturday, April 29, article on page A3 showing what a wonderful job our county commissioner is doing by handing out Meals on Wheels. Are you joking? What does she do all these other times? Think about how to raise our taxes the way the rest of them do, and how to destroy the beautiful countryside we have here? You have to be really kidding me.
Let’s face it
Steve Ponticos continues to spread the rumor that he cares about the residents of Oak Village and Sugarmill Woods. Ponticos says he’s lived in Sugarmill Woods since 1975 and would not build anything there that would harm the community. In actuality, Ponticos lives over three miles from the abomination he’s trying to force on us. Let’s face it. Can’t fight the “good ole boy system” here in Citrus County. They will protect each other until their dying breath in pursuit of the almighty dollar.
You have a problem now?
I see Commissioner Kinnard has a problem with the cost of the new proposed animal shelter, even though they were looking at a $9 million building. He had no problem with spending $98,000 on monkeys. Maybe we can add a special room at the shelter for the monkeys during a hurricane. Secondly, why do they publish the email addresses for the commissioners when Bays and Kinnard never respond to those that put them in office?
Thank you so much
Thank you, thank you, thank you to the person who returned the money they found at the ATM in front of Publix on Wednesday, May 3. I’m incredibly grateful, not only for the money but for people like you who do as I would’ve done, which is to not keep money that doesn’t belong to me. You have no idea how thankful I am for you.
Could it be …
Does it seem like Governor DeSantis is favoring insurance companies over the needs of Florida citizens? Could it possibly be because of the $9.9 million donated to his political campaigns?
Gas prices are draining us
Here we go with this gas yo-yo. Something’s got to be done somewhere. We dropped four-something a barrel yesterday. Today is May 4, the barrel is $68 a barrel and we’re still at $3.60 per gallon. Something is going on. Like I said, when it was $150 a barrel back then, we were paying $4 per gallon. Do the math, break it in half. We’re below half, why aren’t we below $2 per gallon? This is draining Americans.
Under the impression
I was under the impression that we have a commissioner for each area, and yet we have a house here in Beverly Hills that’s a disgrace in front of the yard and nobody comes along to do anything. Is there somebody that we could contact to have them clean up their mess? Beverly Hills is not a bad area, but the fronts of some of the houses are terrible. Why don’t we have somebody here to control it? We do have a nice Beverly Hills area.