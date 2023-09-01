Hope you saw Ozello, commissioners
Once again, I feel compelled to congratulate our intelligent, insightful, thoughtful county commissioners for their brilliant, brilliant decision by unanimous vote, like I said I wonder how much it cost for those three votes, but anyway, you realize, of course, I’m kidding, but I sincerely hope all five of you went to Ozello and went swimming in water that was probably over your little heads in your good old campground that you approved unanimously. If there was ever a moronic decision made by any group of public officials, this one ranks very high on the list. You will not, repeat not, be in office, or anything, not even as dog catcher if we the people have anything to say about it. Good luck in your future lives. I hope you all move to Ozello and bring snorkel and fins; you’ll need them.
Remembering our forefathers with no AC
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I just wanted to make this call to thank and remember our forefathers for what they had to go through. I never really think about it too much, but bringing the water up from the creek or river, using it for whatever means, no hot water, no such thing, and what they had to deal with, the heat. I never considered myself a spoiled person even in my younger years. Whatever we didn’t have, I just lived with and accepted and dealt with it, but going through a hurricane or for any reason when you lose your electricity for a couple of days, I guess I’m spoiled on electricity. I mean no fans, no air, no TV, it’s unbelievable. Here in Florida in the summertime, 80, 90, 100 degrees and not a fan available, you just deal with it. Impossible. Congratulations to the forefathers what they had to suffer and go through.
To those complaining, get a life
I’m calling about the Sound Offs coming in from people complaining the weatherman was wrong. They only got a little shower and they’re complaining about that. I say, get a life. Would they have been happier had the weatherman been right and their house was leveled? Some people you can’t make them happy no matter what you do.
Hope we don’t have to pay for rescues
I’m looking at the headlines of Friday, Sept. 1, it says 73 people were rescued. I hope those 73 people are charged for the services of the sheriff’s department and not the rest of us.
Guess I just don’t understand
Just so I fully understand, the people on Ozello are crying about the glampground, talking about the flooding, talking about the danger it of being out there, and yet they’re going to rebuild. I guess I just don’t understand.
I agree, come see Ozello now
I am just sitting here reading all the comments about the glampground they want to put in Ozello. I agree with everyone, they should not do this. We just had a really bad storm and anybody that even would consider putting their RV in Ozello has to be out of their mind. And you wonder about these commissioners. I will never vote for any one of them because you know the saying goes, money talks, and you wonder who was paid off to get this in because at first it didn’t go through, and then all of a sudden it did. So they are better consider this. Come on down, I agree. Look at this place. It’s a disaster. Our roads are a disaster, they’re crumbling. Nothing is being done, nobody takes care of them. To put in extra traffic with RVs is absolutely ridiculous. These people don’t even have a brain in their head, these commissioners.
Just unbelievable
Now people are griping because we did not have a major hurricane. Most people would thank God for that. Well, would they be happier if the area was decimated and power was out for a month? There was considerable flooding. There was water on U.S. Highway 19, but you know we didn’t have a direct hit so it seems to make people very unhappy. I can’t believe it.