Hope you saw Ozello, commissioners

Once again, I feel compelled to congratulate our intelligent, insightful, thoughtful county commissioners for their brilliant, brilliant decision by unanimous vote, like I said I wonder how much it cost for those three votes, but anyway, you realize, of course, I’m kidding, but I sincerely hope all five of you went to Ozello and went swimming in water that was probably over your little heads in your good old campground that you approved unanimously. If there was ever a moronic decision made by any group of public officials, this one ranks very high on the list. You will not, repeat not, be in office, or anything, not even as dog catcher if we the people have anything to say about it. Good luck in your future lives. I hope you all move to Ozello and bring snorkel and fins; you’ll need them.

