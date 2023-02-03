Sound Off logo 2021

I don’t hate animals

(Re the Thursday, Jan. 26, Page A9 Sound Off, “Mindset isn’t right”): I’d like to answer the kitty-cat lovers out there. Yes, I own a dog. Yes, I have had seven dogs. Yes, they have all lived in the house. Yes, they live in my yard. No, they’re never left out overnight. Yes, they are well fed. Yes, they are well cared for. They have never been anybody’s problem. They’ve never been in anyone else’s yard. When they leave my yard, they go on a leash. Can you say the same for any of your precious kitties? If you’ve got a cat and you keep it in your house, hooray for you. I’m very happy for you. That’s where your pet belongs – in your house, not causing damage or problems for anyone else anywhere. Feral cats are feral cats. They multiply like rabbits. And, no – let’s get it straight out – I don’t like cats. So there! I’m a dog person, not an animal hater.

