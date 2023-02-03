I don’t hate animals
(Re the Thursday, Jan. 26, Page A9 Sound Off, “Mindset isn’t right”): I’d like to answer the kitty-cat lovers out there. Yes, I own a dog. Yes, I have had seven dogs. Yes, they have all lived in the house. Yes, they live in my yard. No, they’re never left out overnight. Yes, they are well fed. Yes, they are well cared for. They have never been anybody’s problem. They’ve never been in anyone else’s yard. When they leave my yard, they go on a leash. Can you say the same for any of your precious kitties? If you’ve got a cat and you keep it in your house, hooray for you. I’m very happy for you. That’s where your pet belongs – in your house, not causing damage or problems for anyone else anywhere. Feral cats are feral cats. They multiply like rabbits. And, no – let’s get it straight out – I don’t like cats. So there! I’m a dog person, not an animal hater.
We don’t need Big Brother
I’m calling in reference to this front-page article, “State ranks low in efforts to slow tobacco use” (Friday, Jan. 27). I quit smoking 12 years ago and I’m very proud of myself, but I don’t preach to other people and I don’t know how the state could get people to quit smoking. Now as far as I know, Ron DeSantis says this is the state of freedom. So we should have the freedom to smoke or drink or pretty much do whatever we want without having to worry about Big Brother looking over our shoulder, nagging at us to stop.
Anyway, that’s my opinion. I don’t think it’s the state’s fault. Everybody makes their own choices.
They are adults
In reference to your tobacco article where it says we’re the lowest about not advertising for getting cancer from cigarettes (Friday, Jan. 27’s front-page story, “State ranks low in efforts to slow tobacco use”). We shouldn’t have to. They are adults. They know what the results will be from smoking. If they want to smoke and fill their lungs up, it’s on them.
Did you read about the course?
In response to (Friday, Jan. 27’s front-page story), “DeSantis draws fire over state’s rejection of AP Black studies”: That’s totally not true. Did you read the Black studies?
There should only be one history
(Re Friday, Jan. 27’s front-page story, “DeSantis draws fire over state’s rejection of AP Black studies.”) About the (attorney) who’s going to sue the Florida government for the Black history: First of all, I think any race history – if you want to call it Black, white, Chinese, etc. – is ridiculous. It’s called American history. It’s what happened in the United States of America, not one race. There’s a bunch of races in the United States of America. That is American history. There should be no other history.
Loved the Chronicle tours
I want to comment on what a wonderful job Tom Feeney did today on our tour through the Chronicle (see Friday, Jan. 27’s front-page and page A3 stories and photos by Matthew Beck, titled, “Chronicle Customer Appreciation and Snowbird event”). I enjoyed it very much. It was very enlightening and educational. I also want to thank the Chronicle for having a program like this that we could visit. Just sign me a very satisfied consumer.
Why so many deputies?
I’m responding to (Friday, Jan. 27’s Page A8) Sound Off, “CCSO’s finest helped us out.” Really? It took four Citrus County sheriff’s officers to help you out? Four in one place? As a sergeant I think … you should have told your deputies, “Get out on patrol and I will take care of this myself.” But why do you need four deputies to help you? That is unbelievable.
Get the ball rolling on animal shelter
Come on, Citrus County, get on the ball and get that animal shelter built … . We’re not stupid; we know what’s going on. Get it built now. And shame on animal control for not picking up animals that are left out in the cold. A plastic doghouse is not sufficient in this weather. Up your standards, please, animal shelter.