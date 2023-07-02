Sound Off logo 2021

Consider before buying fireworks …

Kudos to Nancy Kennedy for her article in the June 22 issue regarding fireworks. I wish all who think it is patriotic to shoot off fireworks would consider donating the money they would spend on fireworks to veterans’ organizations to help with the homeless veterans and those who suffer from PTSD. It is so nice of American Legion Post 155 to offer an alternative and host the event for an escape from the fireworks, Sean Liebman Memorial Fund. As a reminder, call Becky at Post 155 for more information at 352-422-6338.

