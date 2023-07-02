Consider before buying fireworks …
Kudos to Nancy Kennedy for her article in the June 22 issue regarding fireworks. I wish all who think it is patriotic to shoot off fireworks would consider donating the money they would spend on fireworks to veterans’ organizations to help with the homeless veterans and those who suffer from PTSD. It is so nice of American Legion Post 155 to offer an alternative and host the event for an escape from the fireworks, Sean Liebman Memorial Fund. As a reminder, call Becky at Post 155 for more information at 352-422-6338.
Fish Creek Glampround
Why in heaven’s name does the Citrus County council have to wait until Aug. 22 to deny approval of this disaster and keep the people in Ozello worried and up in arms?
Chinese restaurants
I would like it known that I’ve been here six months and there are no good Chinese restaurants in the area. I think there should be more done to provide tasteful Chinese cuisine in the area.
Basic supply and demand
This is to all the Sound Offs asking about gas prices. This is my second try, so we’ll see how the Chronicle feels about it this time. It comes down to basic supply and demand. You should remember a couple of years ago, the head of the country was allowing oil to be drilled on our land. We had millions upon millions of gallons of oil. We’ve been selling some of it, making a few dollars. It was in the high dollars. That’s just a fact. Two years ago. Right now, we’re on surplus and if we haven’t run out of that already, I’m not sure. And keep in mind, surplus is for drastic emergencies. Imagine the worst things that could happen in this country with no drilling of oil. At least we have a surplus of gasoline that we can use, but right now, we’re using that, if it hasn’t run out already and we’re buying from other countries, and as soon as it does run out prices are going to do nothing to go up. We have two more years of this administration. You think it’s bad now, what do you think when we run out of everything we have and were buying more oil out there. It just comes down to basic supply and demand.
Airport money should go to roads
The two Citrus County airports are a fraction of an hour from each other, so there’s no need to improve both. Imagine if the article in the Chronicle said that the $9 million slated for airport improvements was being used instead to improve neighborhood streets in the county. We have no need for more tourists.
Dog and pony show
That construction project on U.S. Highway 19 has turned out to be a dog and pony show. I drive U.S. 19 daily. Every time I go by, they’re taking more equipment away. I don’t get it.
Commissioners, start thinking long term
Thanks to Brian Sparkman who wrote a Letter to the Editor on June 22 regarding the Fish Creek Glampground. He is so right. It seems as if our tourism people and county commissioners are only looking at dollar signs and not looking to keep our local environment good. Trees and acreage are just being decimated and all we see is houses and dirt. He’s right, none of this should be being done. Heads up commissioners, think of us long term.
Somebody needs to say it
Okay, it’s time somebody said it in this county. I cannot believe how nasty this county has gotten. You don’t want affordable housing for people who work full time jobs, sometimes two and three jobs, who are raising children in this inflation, horrible country. I don’t understand how you could be so cold hearted and say, “Well, if you put a lot of families together, there’s going to be crime and drugs.” Really? Because I have a family member in Sugarmill Woods in a half a million dollar house who has drugs all around her. That’s how it is. And don’t get on the sheriff for having a helicopter. They’ve had a helicopter since your darling Dawsy was sheriff. He needs that to find all the criminals that we’re making because we’re not putting any money into the schools, we’re not keeping our teachers, we’re not checking and fixing mental health issues for children and their parents who have left them, given them to grandparents or put them in foster care because they’re on drugs or in jail. Things have to get fixed and sometimes it takes money and I’m sorry people are so angry about everything out there, but we can’t close off Citrus County. People are going to come here. It happens everywhere. There’s no gate. We cannot ask for their papers. People are allowed to come here, move here, live here, love here and be here. Let’s find a way to make that palatable as opposed to yelling, screaming and acting like old children about this.
New Church Without Walls
The New Church Without Walls on the corner of Kensington and State Road 44, they’re a great organization and they do a lot of great work. I support them and I give it to them even though I’m not of their faith. However, they’ve got to do something with the trailers that are parked along Kensington and put some gates or something so you can’t see the back of the building because the back of the church looks like a warehouse. So, as much as I love the guy and I love the church, clean up a bit, please.
The audacity to drive the speed limit
My wife and I often travel U.S. Highway 19 between Homosassa and Crystal River. We have the audacity to drive the speed limit. On almost every trip we have our lives in danger by bullies in oversized pickup trucks. Exactly what male frailty are they trying to make up for in their big trucks?