Teachers in Florida
It’s nice that our governor has signed a bill that will be helpful in bringing teachers to Florida. However, I don’t think we’ll see many teachers flocking to Florida because of it, and the reason being all the other bills that our governor signed into law.
Response: ‘Disqualify DeSantis’
This is for the person that responded to my “Disqualify DeSantis” Sound Off. You are incorrect in the fact that I’ve lived in Florida since 1967. And in addition to that, there are plenty of long-term Floridians that think our Governor DeSantis is acting like pompous dictator.
Hogwash
This Sound Off is about the June 14 article “Abandoning the Electoral College.” That article is nothing more than hogwash, just plain hogwash. Many times throughout history the majority have been wrong.
Burning pollution
Reference Chronicle June 14 advising that Florida summer burning is commencing. Florida up to Oregon is burning. Canada is burning. Florida still has open burning to clear areas for construction.
Air quality seriously affects those with emphysema, COPD and other pulmonary ailment. Smoke causes acid rain and contributes to global warming. Controlled burns should be banned. Florida burning dates back to the Spanish Conquistadors. It’s time to ban this tradition and improve Florida quality of air and contribute to world health.
Well I’m from a red state
In reference to the Sound Off commenter that asked people who moved to Florida from blue states to not complain. I moved here from a red state, so does that mean I can complain about the open hostility I see toward President Biden, emigrants, LGBTQ, unions, diversity, teachers, Disney, library books and alligators?
Now people work for politicians
In regard to “Thoughts about Sheriff Prendergast,” my husband has held the position of sheriff and also the position of chief of police, and he said the difference between sheriff and chief is the sheriff is elected and the chief serves at the pleasure of the mayor and council.
Well, it used to be that he worked for the people, but he says now the people work for the politicians. Read into that what you wish. When you give somebody a ticket, there’s a possibility that you’re losing a vote.
I agree about the sheriff
I agree with the person who wrote in Sound Off Thursday, June 15, about Sheriff Prendergast. My opinion is the same about that man. He’s a very conceited person. He’s not a people person. My opinion is he should learn to be a sheriff like Sheriff Dawsy. Maybe he should take some courses instead of thinking he knows it all because he was in the military. Not so. Not everybody is qualified to be a local town sheriff. My opinion, and many others, he’s not. He’s arrogant. He also belongs to the church that I do, which I’m shocked to feel this way because God’s will is to like everybody, but he’s not a likable person.
Response to TDC article
In regard to the tourism article in the Thursday, June 15, Chronicle and the TDC member Mike Engiles said he supports diversity when booking clients. “I treat everyone equally no matter who they are,” he said. And I couldn’t agree with him more. What’s wrong with saying to the public, ‘We like everybody. We like the handicapped. We like gay people. We like straight people.’ That’s the way you bring in tourists. That’s the way you put a good message out there. Personally, I’m not real fond of what Cindy Guy said. She said she doesn’t want to promote Citrus County “based on what people do behind closed doors.” Well, there’s a lot more to gay people than what goes on behind closed doors. So, I think maybe she ought to think about the way she words things next time she says something.
I agree with Cindy Guy
Thank you, Cindy Guy, for stating the obvious. One group should not be promoted over another group. Everybody is welcome here regardless of your race, religion, sexual orientation. We don’t have to go out of our way to promote one group over another and it’s so refreshing to see somebody in office actually come out and say that.
Wake up
For the love of God, country and our children, please put the pledge, prayer and God Bless America back in our schools. Teach the real alphabet. Wake up people. You’re losing everybody.
For the right reasons
We need to clean up our airports, but for the right reasons. Not so rich people can bring their planes here. Just like cleaning up the boats in the bay that are moored there will make more room for Tampa yachts. Right? That’s what’s going to happen next?
This is what you wanted
Some of you people wanted this tourism revenue and forgot about what comes with it. Crime, traffic and people in droves. We the people spoke, and you the government council did what you wanted anyway. We didn’t want any of this, so I think there should be term limits for everybody, like one.
Advertise to include everyone
I agree with Crystal River Councilmember Cindy Guy. We should not market tourism to the LGBTQ or any other specific individual groups. I expect if the tourist council advertise specifically to the LGBTQ, the county would lose more tourists than gained. We should advertise to include everyone.
Sunday School teacher needs donations
Sunday School teacher needs a donated snare drum and one cymbal for a children’s project. A drum and cymbal legs would also be nice. Used ones would be appreciated as well. Contact John at 352-220-4173.