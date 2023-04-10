We need a better leader
This is in response to Donald Trump’s indictment. This man needs to be mentally evaluated. He wasn’t issued a gag order, but then he comes back to Mar-a-Lago and during the speeches he’s kind of like directed the public again about the case, now he doesn’t like the judge. This is the same thing that happened on Jan. 6, all these people go to jail, but yet the ringleaders get the runaround, and it’s exactly following directing his troops to go against the legal system. We don’t need a man like this in office, we need somebody that’s not going to be destructive and dishonest.
Standard for presidency has lowered
It is stated that 50 percent of students are below grade level in English and, even worse, 75 percent are below level in math. Well, with the standards that Biden has set for the presidency, they can probably all still grow up to be president. Or in reality, actually, they could probably qualify to be president right now by the standards of Joe Biden. And they now have a judge who is going to preside over Trump who is a “south border Pedro,” so it looks like they’re going to probably see if they can get Trump executed.
Lower church attendance due to …
I saw an article in today’s paper in regard to people not going to church like they used to. I don’t care which church it is, but it all comes down to one word: sex.
School books are too graphic for kids
Recently watching Channel 13 Tampa news, they showed a book that was available in school to 12-year-old boys. They opened it to the pictures, and they had to blackout 80 percent of it because they were so graphic sexually, they could not show it on the air. This is a book that our local liberals allowed in schools. In fact, our local liberals are in favor of teaching students about gay sex and transgenderism to kindergarten through third grade. All you got to do is read their letters and you can see they’re all for it. I don’t understand it.
Reverse your view on Republicans
I’m reading the editorial page, Saturday, April 8, and someone wrote in saying “when are the Republicans going to stop ripping our systems apart,” talking bad about them. He’s got it all “bass-ackwards.” He should read the next article in your editorial, “Flip the Script,” now he hit the nail on the head.
DeSantis versus the people
I wonder what color the bus will be that DeSantis sends to transport all Democrats, blacks, gays, Mickey Mouse and anyone else who disagrees with him out of the state.
Stop rewarding bad behavior
Today, Saturday, April 8, and on the front page of the Chronicle: “most Americans oppose any cuts to Social Security and Medicare.” I’d like to take it a step further and say that the doctors have too much power in declaring people unfit for work. Instead of just one doctor, it should be a panel of doctors. They give away the benefits and handicapped stickers like they’re Christmas cards, and I think it’s time that these people that are able to work should be made to work. And the same with having eight illegitimate kids where you can’t even name the father, make them get a job and stop rewarding bad behavior.
Mental illness is the issue
My fellow Republicans presently say that assault rifles aren’t the problem, and we should be addressing the mental illness problem. After much pondering, I tend to agree. We should be looking into what psychological or mental problem would cause a seemingly normal individual to think that they need to own a weapon of war.
We need county leaders who care about the people
The people of Citrus County need and want to know if people on the Planning & Development Commission Board are profiting from the unwanted exponential growth they are forcing on our county. We need people in there representing our citizens and not their own bank accounts. Also, in that vein, we would love to know the same thing about our county commissioners.
Money for Monkeys, nothing for county residents
I was a little shocked when I read in the Chronicle on Thursday, April 6, that commissioners would consider spending close to $100,000 tax dollars updating the monkeys’ residence on Monkey Island, installing modern conveniences and air conditioning for three spider monkeys. They’re monkeys for God’s sake. What do they do in the wild? Citrus County can’t afford a Baker Act Facility and animal shelter or to fix our boat ramps and roads, and this is what commissioners choose to spend their time and our money on? Next, they’re going to want to raise our taxes again.
Parents need to take responsibility
This is an answer to the person who said, ‘Floridians are terrified and she’s afraid to go out except to get groceries, and it’s not because of buyers but because of the guns.’ Growing up in Citrus County as a child, going to high school here, all the guys had guns in the back of their trucks. You didn’t see all this because you know what, parents have to take responsibility, and the kids are not taught responsibility. We had no shootings when I grew up here as a kid. So, she needs to quit being terrified of people having guns because criminals are going to get guns no matter what you do.
Dear Senator Ingoglia …
I have a message for Senator Ingoglia, if you want to consider term limits, you should start with yourself and the other senators and politicians in Washington D.C. We are sick of career politicians running this country. You want new fresh ideas for our counties, we need it for our country. If you really want to help us, put that into a law.
Monkey business on Monkey Island
Monkey Island is a bunch of monkey business going on over there. First of all, who knows if the monkeys can even adjust when they come back to the island, they’ve been gone so long. And before you used to be able to just go over there and view everything, but now you have to eat at the riverside resort – the only people that really benefit from Monkey Island. So, the whole thing is just a great big hoax. I do believe it should be preserved, but when you get all that money involved and everything, it ends up like Highway 19 – Is it ever going to be done?
Control our land by buying it
The homeowners in Ozello, Sugarmill Woods and Terra Vista need to quit crying about development in their area and buy the land and control it. “Not in my backyard” just don’t fly.
That opinion is dangerous, response
I’m calling in reference to a letter in the Sunday, April 9, edition of the Chronicle from S.D. Hogan. Mr. Hogan, thank you so much, I applaud you. When I read the letter from Dennis Morris, I was just cringing. What he wrote is very dangerous. The ‘great replacement conspiracy theory’ is very dangerous. I have to say I’m really surprised at the Chronicle for printing such irresponsible opinions. I mean everybody’s got a right to their opinion, but some of the things the Chronicle prints, it just blows me away. So, thank you again, Mr. Hogan, for addressing that letter and trying to educate people.
Are they really going to vote on this?
I can’t believe that the county commissioners are going to spend $100,000 to air condition monkeys in Homosassa. Are they really going to vote on this?
Church from home on the rise
I found it very interesting in the front-page article about less population at churches. There are many reasons listed, but I feel another reason for less people at church is that COVID had many of us watching our church ceremony from home, and I know many people now that are doing that. So, I think many are still attending church, but only from home. However, I’m wondering how many of them still donate to the church? That would be very hurtful towards the funds of the churches trying to pay utilities and other things the churches do for people.
Our lakes are deteriorating
What’s going on with Provision Point on Lake Spivey? We’re talking about multiple high-end trailer courts, clubhouse, swimming pool, boat dock, water taxi… I’m afraid this is going to ruin Lake Spivey. There will be lots of fishing pressures, airboats, traffic noise … In time, the lake system will be overrun and fishing quality will deteriorate. If this keeps up, the lake system in Inverness will not be as good and it’s starting to deteriorate as more people are introduced into the lake.
Mike Wright is right
“‘1 for all’” tax (Page C1), April 2, Sunday – Mike Wright is right. Keep writing. That’s three ways to say “right.” One for all and I am all for one. Thank you, Mike.
I support the sales tax
I want to thank Mike Wright for his column on Sunday about the sales tax addition (April 2, Page C1). That’s the first time I really understood what it meant. Mike did a great job of explaining it and how we might make it work and after reading his column, I now support such a tax. Thank you, Mike.
Too many signs
(Re Monday, April 3’s front-page story, “County wants stronger sign language to deter loud boaters”): I live in Old Homosassa and I have a couple of thoughts regarding the signs up at the springs. I sure hope it doesn’t become the row of signs like it has in front of the elementary school. We already had an article in the Chronicle many years ago about the carnage and the disgrace and the embarrassment of a sign every two feet. I hope you keep it minimal so we can observe some of nature while you’re there. But, more importantly, while you’re there doing that – if you’re going to disturb the seabed and do that – what about considering making them tie-up signs or mooring signs like they do down in the Keys to save the coral? Down in the Keys, you anchor up to a floating ball that’s permanently anchored to the ground. If we throw an anchor down there at the springs, it will disturb the grass that they’re planting. So maybe make it a no-anchor zone, as well, and utilize those signs year round. Just a thought. I hope you will consider it.
None of them align
Your editorial Monday, April 3 (Page A6), referenced the $20 million investment in septic and sewer conversion in the Inverness Highlands. What streets are the Highlands of Inverness in? There are multiple neighborhoods. Google it. None of them align …
No for sidewalks
(Re Monday, April 3’s Page A6 letter to the editor titled, “Raise sales tax only for road upkeep”): Lloyd Beasley has it correct. One cent for maintaining the county roads, not for sidewalks, cart paths or bicycle trails. Maintain the highways and county-ways. They are underused in the pedestrian capacity that increased the cost 25-35 percent.
Tow that bad boy away
On (U.S.) 41 going north into Dunnellon, right before you hit the Sunoco, there is a van on the west side of the road, headed north. So I’m just wondering if maybe someone can tow that bad boy away before it scares somebody because they’re parked on the wrong side of the road going the wrong way and it’s been there at least two days that I’ve noticed.
It was Barney Frank
…The passing of the bill on the Dodd-Frank reform had nothing to do with bank failures. That comes from Barney Frank. Also, the top 10 percent of wage earners pay over 50 percent of all income tax. That sounds pretty fair to me.
No swear words in obituaries
I am going to hurry up and write my own obituary before someone comes along and puts some swear words in mine…
Wake up and smell the roses
I read in your Sound Off there was an article that stated, regarding our county commissioners, stating that, “Look who’s running the county, it is the Republicans,” because they’re all commissioners that are Republicans. OK, this person or persons should open up their eyes and see who’s running our country…This is a very proud Republican saying that. So open your eyes and see who’s running this country. So wake up and smell the roses, honey.
–