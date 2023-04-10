Sound Off logo 2021

We need a better leader

This is in response to Donald Trump’s indictment. This man needs to be mentally evaluated. He wasn’t issued a gag order, but then he comes back to Mar-a-Lago and during the speeches he’s kind of like directed the public again about the case, now he doesn’t like the judge. This is the same thing that happened on Jan. 6, all these people go to jail, but yet the ringleaders get the runaround, and it’s exactly following directing his troops to go against the legal system. We don’t need a man like this in office, we need somebody that’s not going to be destructive and dishonest.

