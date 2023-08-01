Just wondering
I’m just wondering, I don’t recall seeing anything in the Chronicle about the girl that hit the resource officer that was directing traffic a couple months ago. What happened to her? Has she received her punishment? I sure hope the young man recovers.
Daylight savings bill
I’m wondering about what happened to our daylight savings time bill that was passed. Is it going to take effect this fall? I sure hope so. Can you find out why it hasn’t?
What are they thinking?
This is in reference to that 7-Eleven going up on U.S. Highway 19 and Grover Cleveland there and the county commissioners say they don’t know what to do about this. There is something they can do about this. Right behind there is our only attraction here. What happens when those tanks are put in the ground and they do leak into the springs there? Who’s going to pay for it? I think the county commissioners should pay for it out of their own pockets, not the taxpayers. This is ridiculous. They’re hurting our own springs. You dig down into the ground two feet and you got water already. What are they thinking? Those old gas stations that were there years back were removed for this reason, check it out. These county commissioners don’t care. They don’t know how to fight, they just want, want, want.
What a greedy company
Now I really see why Spectrum raises their rates all the time. Every 10, 20 minutes on TV there’s a new Spectrum commercial. They need the money to pay for those commercials, so keep raising for more commercials. What a greedy company they are.
Good luck getting deliveries, Meadowcrest
I’m calling about the Meadowcrest gate. I assume that they’re not going to be allowing delivery drivers in. I, for one, won’t be delivering to gated communities. The drivers get paid on average about $7 to deliver two different orders to two different addresses, and any community that is gated takes extra time and extra hassle. Black Diamond out there off of 491, you have to stop at the gate, they have the check your ID, they have to check your address. I won’t deliver there. It takes up too much of my time and I won’t deliver to any place where I have to spend my time, costing me money to deliver. So if you have these gated communities and you want deliveries, I think a lot of the delivery drivers are getting fed up with low pay and then extra time being taken from them for these gated communities. So good luck getting your deliveries to these gated communities. People don’t answer their phones, are not available to communicate with you. It’s too much of a hassle.
Meadowcrest gate creating roadblocks
What an earth-shattering revelation. The article in the Chronicle about how gates at Meadowcrest would not block county offices or businesses. What, do they think we’re all a bunch of idiots?
Super glad about Charlie’s
We are super glad to get the final word on the sale of Charlie’s restaurant. Rumors have been circulating for several months of an impending sale and we are happy to know the new owner is a local business person who wishes to maintain the old charming ambience of the best seafood restaurant in Crystal River.
An amazing resemblance
On the Homefront section, page E1, of the Citrus County Chronicle, July 30, is a large picture of the featured home of the week and included in this picture is a Realtor whose name is Rodham W. Kenner. He has an amazing resemblance to a young Ronald Reagan.
If you wanted to get your point across …
“The Citrus Scorecard” this morning on July 30, poor choices in that little column thing where you’re showing all the percentages. Can’t read what’s in the gold, the yellow, everything looks kind of blurred and faded. It’s not sharp and you can’t read the stuff even underneath the regular ones. So the color choices were not really the best, and the amount of space you took up with it, if you wanted to get your point across, I don’t think you made it as good as you could have.
To Charlie’s new owners: three things you need
So we got new owners at Charlie’s restaurant. I hope the new owners take some time, about a week, and clean that kitchen. It’s going to take a week to clean it as filthy, filthy, dirty as it is. How they got past the Health Department inspection is beyond belief. Of course, if you know the inspectors, they’ll turn their back on a lot of things. After they get done cleaning that filthy kitchen, I hope the food’s better along with the service. It’s been going downhill for a long time. So, three things: clean that filthy kitchen, get some better food and better services. Then I’ll come back. Haven’t been there for a year. I saw the kitchen, that’s why I didn’t come back.
Actually, granite is porous
July 30, Page E5, you have an article about kitchen countertop materials. It states that granite is nonporous, which makes it resistant bacteria. That is not true. Granite is porous. It does require sealing at least once a year. I don’t know if you care, I know it wasn’t you guys that wrote it, but I did want you to know that it’s not true and can be not good.
Marco’s Pizza is finally coming
Exciting news. If you love great pizza as I do, we will soon have a Marco’s Pizza in Citrus County, and hopefully three. I’ve been waiting three years for good pizza, so I’m glad that they’re coming to Citrus County. Try it. You’ll like it. It’s good.