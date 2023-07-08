Sound Off logo 2021

Pros of Sheriff Prendergast

I recently read some unfounded remarks about the sheriff on Sound Off. Nobody signs their name. This sounds political to me. I support and appreciate Sheriff Prendergast and his department. The sheriff and his team work around the clock to keep our county safe. They do drug busts and weapons busts in the middle of the night and early morning hours. Whenever the sheriff’s department is called, a deputy calls back within five minutes. I know that from personal experience. The sheriff makes himself available to all sorts of clubs and organizations. He does more than his job requires him to do. He loves his job and the citizens of Citrus County. I would definitely vote for him again and support his campaign.

