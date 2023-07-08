Pros of Sheriff Prendergast
I recently read some unfounded remarks about the sheriff on Sound Off. Nobody signs their name. This sounds political to me. I support and appreciate Sheriff Prendergast and his department. The sheriff and his team work around the clock to keep our county safe. They do drug busts and weapons busts in the middle of the night and early morning hours. Whenever the sheriff’s department is called, a deputy calls back within five minutes. I know that from personal experience. The sheriff makes himself available to all sorts of clubs and organizations. He does more than his job requires him to do. He loves his job and the citizens of Citrus County. I would definitely vote for him again and support his campaign.
I would be screaming about the roads
As a delivery driver, I am in Pine Ridge on a daily basis. If I was a resident of that community I would be screaming about the conditions of the streets. So much tax revenue is raised from that neighborhood, and the streets are horrendous. It’s quite obvious the commissioners have a grudge against Pine Ridge Estates.
Trying to be optimistic
I’m sure trying to be optimistic here in the “land of paradise.” Not to be a “Debbie Downer” but between unfair and unkind insurance rates, taxes, medical needs, fees, services and last but not least politicians who say one thing out of one side of their mouth and do something else, I will try to celebrate for the 78th time, Independence Day. God bless us all and God help us all for the future.
Here we go again
There goes our road money again. We had commissioners who wanted Port Inverness and spent all our money, and now we have commissioners who want to spend our money on two airports. So again, no road paving. We got rid of the first group, let’s get rid of this group.
County needs to step up
Just wanted to shoutout to the City of Crystal River and the lawn service that they hire to do the maintenance on Turkey Oak Road. They are doing an outstanding job mowing, edging and weed-eating around all the poles and fire hydrants and everything looks beautiful. And then as soon as you turn right onto County Road 495 which is county maintenance responsibility, it looks like crap. Weeds six feet tall everywhere. It’s ridiculous. They come around once or twice a year and mow, but they never go around the poles or in the culverts or around the mailboxes. It just looks terrible. The county needs to step up their road maintenance program.
Isn’t that illegal?
I am so sick of hearing about Betz Farm and what is going to be done with the money from the sale. Betz Farm was originally taken in exchange for impact fees, and the impact fees were for impact fees only, not be used for anything else including the animal shelter. I believe it is totally illegal to use the fees for anything else. If anyone does use it, there’s got to be some kind of problem with using them.
Why should I pay for them, Massullo?
Just read Massullo’s comments in the June 20 Chronicle that he believes that flood insurance should be spread around to spread the cost and lower home insurance. Well, I’m sorry but I live on top of a sand hill and I chose to live on top of a sand hill because I didn’t want to be flooded. Why should I pay for flood insurance for a million-dollar home that lives on the water and has a boat and a jet ski and is killing the manatees? Please give me a break, Massullo.
Name one
This is for the person who claims they know plenty of American citizens who would like to have roofing jobs. Name one, maybe I’ll make an offer or maybe I’ll hire them.
What DeSantis is doing is wrong
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off in Friday, June 30, paper saying quit complaining about tax money being used in Texas so that instead of people coming here, DeSantis is shipping them to sanctuary cities. This to me is an example of a person who, when presented with the facts, is so partisan or stubborn that they do not admit that what DeSantis is doing is wrong. If you read the Letter from Georgianna, you would have read that we have plenty of immigrants already right here in Florida, illegal immigrants that work for different businesses and such, usually very wealthy ones, and DeSantis is permitting that because he doesn’t want to upset his big donors. What he’s doing is a fake kind of patriotic nonsense by spending our tax money so he can send Texas immigrants to sanctuary cities. No, they’re not coming to Florida because, guess what, the illegal immigrants are already here. Please people, take some time to actually read something and do a little research and figure out what the issue is really about.
Stop use of growth hormones
Of course you have to over eat to be obese, but why? The cause is clear. This obesity epidemic is a result of food producers feeding animals for consumption with growth hormones. These hormones drive people to overeat. The numbers don’t lie and the solution is simple. Stop allowing these hormones to be put in animal food. It’s a national epidemic.
Only in ‘circus county’
Numerous times it has been mentioned that there is no parking at the Adams building in Inverness, but yet the commissioners would consider buying that building? You can’t pick stupid.
The ineffectiveness of fire protection
Yesterday, I went by the Publix on Forest Ridge Boulevard and a firetruck was sitting out there under a shade tree next to the Verizon building. So in the event there was a fire call, how many minutes away from their truck were they? This county will face a large lawsuit one of these days because the ineffectiveness of fire protection.