How juvenile
I thoroughly enjoy the Sound Off responses who counter any discussion with move back to New York or wherever else they can think of. How amazingly juvenile. Perhaps these people are so fragile they can’t handle a counter opinion with rational discussion. Maybe if they asked questions and actually listened to someone else outside of their echo chamber, they could learn something.
Thank you, Lynne Abrams
Regarding Lynne Farrell Abrams’s recent article on June 14, “Laflines: A new day,” you hit the nail on the head. The end of September or beginning of October, I removed a gold cross and chain from my bedridden husband’s neck because it was getting in the way of his oxygen tube. Then I left and went to the store for a few things, and I didn’t realize I lost the cross. A few days later someone posted an ad in the Chronicle that a gold necklace was found. I didn’t pay attention because I didn’t know I lost the chain. As old people tend to do, I thought I hid it in the house somewhere. No, not around anywhere. I figured it’s gone and if some person did find it, I hope it brings them as much happiness as it brought Mario and God will be good to that person as it was to Mario. Thank you for writing that. I’m going to let that cross and chain go for now.
Move forward
The infrastructure and road repaving backslide didn’t have to happen. For eight years we had two status quo county commissioners that found no need for repaving, traffic signals and a decent animal shelter. Move forward Citrus County.
Electoral college article
The article on June 14 about abandoning the Electoral College should be presented as a point-counterpoint feature. Please come up with a credible writer to give a rebuttal to the article.
County should handle trash collection
Instead of having half a dozen trash collection companies in Citrus County, the county should assume the responsibility. No more sending out bills, having a check list of which addresses to pick up from. It would be easier to drive up the street and pick up everything. To pay for this, some would be added to real estate taxes and various details could easily be worked out.
More like ‘Patch Avenue’
I’m calling in reference to the highway and street paving that needs to be repaved. The last two days they have paved the side streets off of South Apopka. I’m just wondering what they don’t change South Apopka’s name to “Patch Avenue.”
No environmental benefit
Despite the numerous articles and Letters to the Editor in the Chronicle about the benefits to ecotourism of building a Fish Creek Glampground, there is no environmental benefit to having a 10,000-gallon septic tank in a flood area on winding dangerous roads.
Bragging lawyers and insurance
This is about the comments on the insurance increases that have shown up in the paper. My in-laws visited from Des Moines, Iowa, few weeks back and I’m able to get their area news. I noticed there were no, let me repeat, no lawyer advertising bragging about the millions they had gotten their clients. A couple nights later while watching our local news at 6 p.m. on Channel Eight out of Tampa, I counted six lawyer ads all bragging. The Midwest does not have the insurance problems we have in the south. Is there anything to be learned?
Hate groups
This past weekend on Saturday, June 10, a group of people carrying Nazi flags and some with DeSantis signs marched in front of the entrance to Disney World. On Sunday, they were in front of the Children’s Museum in Lakeland. Three days later and not a peep from the governor’s office condemning antisemitism. Apparently, DeSantis finds gay people more of a problem than hate groups.
Thoughts on recent issues …
I have a right to choose, and I choose to say thank you to the friends of the manatee. This is not ecotourism to say look there’s a manatee and then 50 people chase the manatee and little baby around. I’d also like to say thank you to Sheriff Mike Prendergast for being around to protect us and I think it’s terrible they took what he said out of context. He was saying the most important thing is to obey the law and be an American. This isn’t about being a Democrat or Republican, it’s about obeying the law and being a real true American patriot. Thank you, Sheriff Mike, keep up the good work buddy. And ecotourism is a big lie, and the monkeys is another big lie. How much money are you trying to cover up? This is about the worst commission I’ve ever been under. I didn’t vote for any of them. I like Scott Adams; he tells the truth. And the problem is y’all putting Ron Kitchen in there and nobody wants to make him mad, so they do what he wants to do. We don’t need tourists. They should be stopped at the county line and not allowed in. They’re rude and they don’t care because they’re not from here. I’ve been here since the early ‘60s. My family is buried here. I love this place. When I was a kid, we’d take our baths at Three Sisters. Please let the people give you advice on what to do about the animal shelter because that’s really important. I mean you got the Crystal Square Shopping Center across from Harbor Freight that’s totally empty. Put a big fence around it, gut it out, make sure the water, electricity work and you can do all that for maybe less than a million dollars. Somebody use their head and quit trying to make bucks.