Sound Off logo 2021

That’s not what the bible says

I’m calling in reference to a letter that was written by Mike Dragoun titled “Liberals cause decline in church attendance,” and he goes on and on about the Christian God and that abortion is offensive to the words of the bible. Well, that’s not what the bible says. The bible was written in a world in which abortion was practiced and probably viewed with nuance. Exodus 21 describes a scenario with men fighting and they strike a pregnant woman, and it causes her to miscarry. A monetary fine is imposed if the woman suffers no other harm beyond a miscarriage. It seems that the bible puts a woman’s life ahead of that of a fetus. And one more thing, in Israel right now, they put the life of a woman ahead of a fetus. As a matter of fact, they give free abortions. So, Mr. Dragoun, if you want to get to preaching about the Christian God and the Christian religion, at least get your story straight.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle