That’s not what the bible says
I’m calling in reference to a letter that was written by Mike Dragoun titled “Liberals cause decline in church attendance,” and he goes on and on about the Christian God and that abortion is offensive to the words of the bible. Well, that’s not what the bible says. The bible was written in a world in which abortion was practiced and probably viewed with nuance. Exodus 21 describes a scenario with men fighting and they strike a pregnant woman, and it causes her to miscarry. A monetary fine is imposed if the woman suffers no other harm beyond a miscarriage. It seems that the bible puts a woman’s life ahead of that of a fetus. And one more thing, in Israel right now, they put the life of a woman ahead of a fetus. As a matter of fact, they give free abortions. So, Mr. Dragoun, if you want to get to preaching about the Christian God and the Christian religion, at least get your story straight.
We deserve to feel safe too
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Is it true Sheriff Prendergast posted on his Facebook page a hat saying, “I would rather be an American than a Democrat”? This would show a level of immaturity and bias that proves without any doubt this man is unfit to do his job. How can any democrat feel safe with this man in charge of protecting us? If it is true, he should resign immediately. If he won’t resign, he should be fired.
Time to retire it
To the Board of County Commission, don’t monkey around on Tuesday, April 25. It is time to retire the half century old animal shelter on Airport Road. Your consideration could provide a cooling for the furry friends of Citrus County residents for another half century. Let’s get the process done and get ready for a ribbon cutting for a new animal shelter in the very near future.
Monkeys got me pondering
This monkey business got me pondering again. Who are the contractors for work being done on Monkey Island and are they in any way related to folks in our county government?
Soon to be part of Tampa
I hate to rain on anybody’s parade, but people might as well face the fact that Citrus County is going to be nothing more than part of the Tampa metro area.
Agree with no growth here
I just read sound off and was glad to see that I’m not the only person who does not want all the growth here in Citrus County. Why do the commissioners vote it in all the time? If that’s what they want, why don’t they go to a big city?
We need that Baker Act facility, and fast
Reading the sound off every day has convinced me that, yes, we do need a Baker Act facility in this county very quickly.
Concern for water here
With all the massive new building that’s taking place right now, could someone ease my mind or assure me that we will have plenty of water here in Citrus County?
Don’t need assault rifle to hunt
Some people successfully hunt with bows and arrows, some people successfully hunt with single-shot muzzle loaders. If you’re such a poor shot that you need an AR-15 to be a successful hunter, you should probably take up golf.
Vote the sheriff out next election
I saw a letter in the Chronicle saying that the sheriff is losing his “pizzazz,” not doing a good job. My attitude is wait for elections and take him out there. There’s soon to be candidates. Might even stake up my run.
How does this benefit us?
I was just wondering, obviously I’m not extremely comprehensive of what’s going on, but why and how is that deal that the governor’s doing with Disney World benefit the voter or the citizens of the state of Florida in any way whatsoever? If somebody can answer that question for me, I’d sure appreciate it.
Biden was visiting his family
I’m writing in regard to the sound off “The audacity of it all.” I think that person has a very short-term memory loss because there’s no question that when Donald Trump was president, his kids went with him everywhere. They went to Saudi Arabia, Ireland, U.K., China and Ivanka even sat in on the G7. On the other hand, Biden has family in Ireland. In fact, Hunter Biden’s daughter, Finnigan, was named after her great-grandmother who came from Ireland. So, the Biden family had a reason to go, not the Trump family because they have family in Ireland who they went to visit. Case closed.
Why the south lost
Eighty percent of the comments I read in the sound off section remind me why the south lost the Civil War.
A conjured gimmick
Like everything in the capitalist society we live in, even the pledge of allegiance, came about due to a gimmick conjured up by a dissatisfied minister out to make a lot of bucks for the public so he could sell more flags. Did anyone really want to know that?
Response about Judge Howard
This is about the sound off from April 20, “Hope I never meet Judge Howard.” Prior offenses and attitude have a lot to do with punishment.
Fire that person
Whoever sent the emergency alert test at 4:30 a.m. on April 20 should be fired. They owe me four hours of sleep and a totally tired and grumpy day. Do I turn off the weather alerts or do I turn off my phone every night? No good solution here. Fire that person.