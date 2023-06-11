Sound Off logo 2021

Trump is at fault here

A Trump follower talked nonsense of blaming Biden for the national debt. Our national debt is now at $31 trillion. Your financial genius Donald Trump added $7.8 trillion to the debt by giving tax cuts to filthy rich. That means every American owes over $23,000 towards paying off this debt. Trump’s followers rarely let facts and common sense dictate their actions.

