Trump is at fault here
A Trump follower talked nonsense of blaming Biden for the national debt. Our national debt is now at $31 trillion. Your financial genius Donald Trump added $7.8 trillion to the debt by giving tax cuts to filthy rich. That means every American owes over $23,000 towards paying off this debt. Trump’s followers rarely let facts and common sense dictate their actions.
Stupid and gullible
Trump famously said he loves the uneducated. The proper interpretation of this is he loves the stupid and gullible amongst us. Those who fit into that category probably didn’t understand what he was trying to say.
Investigate the yearbooks
I’m totally at a loss for words. I just got a call from Citrus High School that the yearbooks won’t be in until July 21. What is wrong with this? Every year, my grandchild in high school never gets the yearbooks until after school is out. Hey, Mike, why not do a report on this? Those were paid for. And now, you know, remember the times when everyone used to pass their yearbooks around before school was out and had people sign them and so forth, and now they don’t even get them before school is out. What is wrong with this? Come on, Sam, maybe you should look around for someone else to do the yearbooks. Mike Wright, you should do the investigation.
Your grandchildren are paying for your greed
The silent generation, born before 1946, and baby boomers, born 1946 through 1964, have bankrupted our country. They have controlled the political power for the last 30 years and still control Washington. During this time, they have increased the federal deficit from $3 trillion in 1990 to $31 trillion in 2023. Those born before 1964 have not paid enough taxes and have sucked up government services like pigs at a trough. The greedy generations are going to leave a debt of $124,000 per person to everyone born after 1964. Clearly, they have no concern for their grandchildren. That doesn’t include the Social Security and Medicare shortfalls that will occur because the greedy generation didn’t pay enough Social Security or Medicare taxes either. Shame on you, old people.
Ron, please address these issues
Why has Ron DeSantis not fixed my homeowner’s insurance? It’s four times what it was five years ago. Also, the drug problem is out of hand in the state of Florida. Why doesn’t he address these things?
To be clear …
This is the guy who called in with the headline “Guess who this is.” The next line says, “Guess who said this.” I hope that my first call that I did not lead you to believe that I actually am quoting what “Who am I?” is. They are not quotes, those are just my thoughts of who this person thinks he is. So, just wanted to be clear and thank you for publishing it.
Have you lost your mind?
I read a Sound Off in Wednesday’s paper, May 31, wanting Florida to be a Democratic state and a blue state. Have you lost your mind? President Trump and Governor DeSantis are the best we’ve ever had and probably will ever have in the future. You people need to wake up, and I don’t mean the “woke” situation that’s going on. What has President Biden done for us except to load our country with illegal immigrants and fentanyl and not give a rat’s hiney about it. You people make me sick.
Yet another car wash
Holy cow. We got another car wash coming to Citrus County. Boy, that makes a lot of sense. Here you are trying to sell your home. You only get the water your lawn once a week, so you water it when you can. Mother Nature’s not very nice to you so your yard doesn’t look great, but the people say, “We love the house and oh, by the way, your car looks beautiful.” Now am I missing the point somewhere? Wouldn’t it be better if the yard looks beautiful? But not down here. Forget at the yard as long as the car is pretty, that sells the house. Give me a break people.
Why so resentful?
There was a Sound Off where someone objected to the idea of adding a wing to the animal shelter for wildlife rehab. It would save money by using the existing building, using a tiny bit for wildlife rehab. It’s the same idea, saving animals’ lives. Why be so resentful?
Lesson on customer service
I’m calling in reference to the McDonald’s drive thru. I wanted to order a Quarter Pounder cheeseburger value meal, and the girl said, “Which one?”
I said, “Just the single value meal or the Quarter Pounder.”
She said, “Well, there’s three of them.”
I said, “I can’t see the board the letters are too small.”
And then she copped an attitude with me. I think McDonald’s ought to give them a lesson on customer service. The letters are way too small, you can’t see them from that far.
Strip malls
I’m calling about the strip malls. I think you could turn each store in the strip mall into at least two apartments, one front and one back. That would be something you could do without the whole strip mall or something you could do with the whole strip mall.
I agree
Ron DeSantis says elites are the problem in the America. I agree, could you get any more elite than a graduate of Harvard and UCLA like Ron DeSantis?
Two words
There are two words which when spoken consecutively are the worst combination for the United States of America. The two words are President Biden. In less than two years, there will be no United States of America. It will only be a satellite nation known as the United States of China. Remember you heard it here first.
We need our roads resurfaced
We do not need the Pirates Cove property. What we do need is our roads resurfaced. People driving down Dunklin Road are having to avoid all of the patches and potholes by driving on the wrong side of the road. The intersection at West Pine Bluff Street and Citrus Avenue is so patched up and full of never-ending potholes that is dangerous for cars and motorcycles to get out onto the highway. Our roads are dangerous, and we have been patiently waiting for our tax dollars to finally be put to good use. Commissioners have talked about road resurfacing for year after year and still nothing. Pirates Cove? Hopefully not with my tax money.
Response to Letter by Nathan Sharp
I’m calling about the Letter to the Editor by Nathan Sharp. Well, I don’t understand this mission, but I really don’t care. You want to think you’re a female, male, that’s your prerogative and your thoughts. But shouldn’t we wait until people are at least over 18, and not teach these kids and brainwash them? But if you want to do that, you think these laws are bigoted and racist, I’m fine with it. Since you allow a 4-year-old or a 6-year-old to have sex changes, I say let them donate the organs, let them own a gun, let them drink alcohol, let them drive, according to this.
Totally wrong
I’m responding to Sound Off, “Unfit for governor, let alone president.” I totally disagree with the whole thing, especially when you say the border crossings are the lowest since Biden took over. What country are you living in? You need to really look at what’s going around you because you’re definitely a Biden fan regardless of what he does. These borders are wide open. I don’t know where you think it’s the lowest of all time. Totally wrong on all three statements.
What a hypocrite
I’m responding to the article, “VP Harris praises cadets’ sacrifice in West Point’s 1st commencement speech by a woman.” What a hypocrite. What about the graduates that graduated, and they wouldn’t get their degree because they didn’t take the COVID-19 shot at that time? Really such a hypocrite.