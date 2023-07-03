Rich get richer regardless
This is in regard to oil prices. It doesn’t really matter if a barrel of oil drops to $2 a barrel, it’s still controlled by the major oil companies that set supply and therefore demand, so you can blame your major oil companies and just what it boils down to is the rich have to get richer regardless.
Broken sheriff’s system
Once again, a fine example of the broken sheriff’s system we have in this county. So, if the fleeing suspect has to stop at South Cross Avenue due to heavy traffic, at what point did it become safe for the deputies to fire upon the suspect?
Need help fixing my typewriter
I need somebody to help me. My typewriter is not working properly. I have tried for several months to find somebody on my own that would either look at it, fix it or tell me what’s wrong with it. I would appreciate it if this would go into Sound Off, maybe somebody out there will read this and come to my rescue. Would you please put your telephone number in Sound Off, and if you want to put your name, and I’ll call you? I’d greatly appreciate it and I think Sound Off is a good way to help people.
Response to letter about Glampground
I just read the Letter to the Editor by Pat Wilson about the proposed Fish Creek RV Park. She wants us to embrace change and forget about the perceived risks associated with the development. She thinks the RV park would instill a sense of pride within the community. She also states that opposition to development is coming mostly from the older generation. I have news for you, Ms. Wilson, opposition to this ill-conceived development in Ozello is near unanimous for many good reasons, and the risks to the environment are very real, not perceived. An RV park on the edge of the Saint Martin’s Marsh is a terrible idea no matter how you cut it.
Question for readers
What do you Sound Off readers think about the owner of the Hemp Station and CBD spot in Inverness being a civics teacher at Inverness Middle School?
The fire’s gone out
Did the construction workers on U.S. Highway 19 go on vacation? I know they need a vacation like everybody else does, but my god, they don’t all have to go at one time, do they? They haven’t done anything in Crystal River in two weeks. The equipment is still sitting there in the same spot. Are they running out of money or are they running out of patience? Sure would be nice if somebody would let us know what in the world’s going on. They started out like they were on fire, but I think the fire has gone out.
Titanic should be left aloneI just wanted to say I don’t like the political cartoon by Dave Granlund in the June 24 issue. The Titanic, 1912, 1,534 souls lost. That’s right. Those people were on the Titanic. This nonsense, five more souls lost in 2023. Actually, five billionaires and one poor 19-year-old that didn’t even want to be there, but he went with his father to celebrate Father’s Day. These people made their own choices. I think it’s very distasteful and it’s disrespectful to include them with the 1,534 people who died on the Titanic. The Titanic is a tomb and it should be left alone.
No reason
I went to Sara’s Diner this morning for breakfast and there were four police cruisers there parked in a row. I have to commend Sheriff Prendergast for hiring the handicapped because two of them were parked in handicapped spots. Obviously, they suffer from a mental handicap. No reason for four deputies to be at the same diner at one time.
Expired plates problem
Hey folks of north central Florida driving on these roads, you will notice on any given day that there’s at least half a dozen cars you come across with expired plates. Yes, that’s right, expired license plates. These people are driving around, you know they don’t have insurance, they are uninsured drivers with expired plates, and I realized that the police are overwhelmed, they got too much other things to worry about than pull every Tom, Dick and Larry over to give them a ticket, but it is a rash of problems I’ve noticed, especially in the Ocala area.
I agree, sheriff is not personable
I agree with the person who wrote about Sheriff Prendergast on June 25. He’s not a very personable person, and as far as a sheriff’s concerned, he doesn’t come close to Dawsy. I wish he would change a little bit more. I see him in our parish and he’s still not friendly, and he thinks he knows it all and he doesn’t. He still has to learn an awful lot, including a lot about our community, that’s for sure.
I agree with Kinnard on self-storage
Reading the Sunday, June 25, Editorial, I have to agree with Jeff Kinnard. A self-storage building in a retail shopping center is not consistent with the intended planned development at the County Road 486 and 491 interchange location. However, I have to agree with the Chronicle that if the commission wants to set the vision and, more importantly, the restrictions for planned commercial development at interchange locations, they need to address this now with an interchange management plan. They must look to the future as this county is staring at three more Suncoast Parkway interchanges, which will no doubt spur an increase in commercial development.