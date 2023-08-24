Sound Off logo 2021

I agree with Cortney Stewart’s column

I’m calling in reference to Cortney Stewart’s column in Sunday, Aug. 20, “We need to teach everything.” I agree with every single thing she said, and I am assuming that you are probably getting many calls putting Cortney down and saying that “she’s a lefty,” “she’s woke,” blah, blah, blah, but she’s not. Everything she said is the exact truth. Ron Desantis is trying to control things. He punishes people when they don’t tow his line. The issues that really need addressing like our homeowners insurance, flooding concerns and such, well, they’re not being addressed because Ron’s out there running for president. But enough about Ron; Cortney, thank you for the article. You are spot on. If other people don’t get it, well, too bad for them.

