I agree with Cortney Stewart’s column
I’m calling in reference to Cortney Stewart’s column in Sunday, Aug. 20, “We need to teach everything.” I agree with every single thing she said, and I am assuming that you are probably getting many calls putting Cortney down and saying that “she’s a lefty,” “she’s woke,” blah, blah, blah, but she’s not. Everything she said is the exact truth. Ron Desantis is trying to control things. He punishes people when they don’t tow his line. The issues that really need addressing like our homeowners insurance, flooding concerns and such, well, they’re not being addressed because Ron’s out there running for president. But enough about Ron; Cortney, thank you for the article. You are spot on. If other people don’t get it, well, too bad for them.
Thank you for bringing us such quality journalism
I am a longtime subscriber of the Chronicle, and we’re talking a long time at this point. I have always recognized the importance of local journalism and how fortunate our community is to have our very own local paper. I just have to express how blown away I am today to continue to have voices like Cortney Stewart and Mike Wright tell their perspectives on subjects local and beyond. These authentic Floridians and Citrus Countians continue to demonstrate their care and concern for our community. Their intelligent voices are always welcome additions to my week and have much to do with my decades-plus long subscription to the paper. Thank you for bringing us such quality journalism.
Precious Paws, try contacting Walmart
I’m calling about the shelter and Precious Paws and they need your cat food to help some of them and help some of the people. They need to contact Walmart because I know that at Walmart when someone brings something back, it could be a full bag for cat food or dog food never opened, and they’re not allowed to donate it. I asked them about it. They have to throw it away. There has to be something that can be done about that because that’s just crazy. It’s wasteful.
Should excavate Native American sites
I’m just calling in as a concerned citizen. I read your article today about the Native American site that was uncovered on County Road 491. I was just saying that I think they should also look into an island called Gilchrist Island on the Lake Hernando water chain. That island has a significant amount of Native American artifacts. I wish the state or Swiftmud or someone would look into excavating that place and taking a look. There’s a lot of lost history there.
Response to toilet Sound Off
In reference to the person that called Sound Off the other day and said, “This county is a toilet,” maybe they should use some of their time and try to make it better.
Forgive my skepticism, but …
Forgive my skepticism, but Sheriff Prendergast’s claim of county crime rates decreasing in this Sunday’s paper should not be taken on his word. He’s proven to manipulate the facts that the public is presented with, despite using our taxpayer dollars to fund his public information officers. Mr. Prendergast is far more politician than he is public servant. His actions are not of someone who truly values our public safety. I’ll never forget a number of years ago in my community when my elderly neighbors were awakened in the evening by police activity that ended up being attributable to their responding to a shooting due to drug-related activity in our neighboring park. It’s interesting that I never did read about that incident in our newspaper. No doubt it was just one of many incidences that failed to be tallied in Mr. Prendergast’s run for his reelection campaign.
Speeding is not a crime
I’d like to respond to Sound Off, “Thanks for the laugh.” To whoever sent that in, I really hate to disillusion you and bust your little bubble that you live in, but speeding is not a criminal offense, repeat not. It is a traffic violation. You get a ticket, you do not get arrested. Criminals get arrested; speeders get speeding tickets. It’s a violation, not a crime, unless you’re an idiot and were drunk at the time. So before you make a boob out of yourself, think about what you say. Speeding is not a crime, it is a traffic violation, so is parking by the lake.
Meadowcrest not going to become gated
I’m calling in regard to the article on Meadowcrest becoming a gated community. You could have accomplished that in one paragraph stating that 100 percent of the people have to vote for it, which is not going to happen, so it will not become a gated community.
What are they doing with Crystal Square?
Michael, how about making a visit to the Mayor of Crystal River and find out what progress they’re making with Crystal Square? That would be newsworthy. Everybody keeps sweeping it under the carpet, but it’s not going to go away.
Rock Crusher needs a playground
I was just wondering who I should speak to in reference to getting a playground for Rock Crusher Elementary School? If there’s someone that can help us with that, we would greatly appreciate it. The little children would love to have a playground.
New sheriff
We need a new sheriff by now. He’s starting to fizzle out.
Start taking care of the people here
Well, just got my county tax trim notice. I see that everything’s gone exorbitantly higher than it was last year. Have to ask, why? Well, property values went up. You know why they went up? Because you refused to do anything about these Airbnbs. It’s carpetbaggers that are coming in and buying all these little houses, paying $180,000 for them, so they can rent them out by the week and for the weekends and make a lot of money. Have you done anything to address the legislature to where you can control short-term rentals? No, you haven’t. You like it. You can raise the property taxes for everybody because of these purchases. And who suffers? The young family that can’t afford to rent or buy a house because they’re priced out of the market by these people. What have you done to cut the county budget? It’s always the same song and dance, “We need more money, more money, more money.” You got millions of dollars in additional revenue over last year, but those millions of dollars aren’t enough. You need to start taking care of the people here, the people that live here, the people you’re supposed to protect. You need to roll back the millage rate immediately. Give some relief to these people. Why should we be priced out of our own homes? Why can’t we just be left alone? It happened in other counties, it happened in other states, doesn’t have to happen here. It would just take some courage for these government people to quit giving more money to every agency that asks for more money every year. They’re always going to ask for more money. Do you know what the word “no” means?