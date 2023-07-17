Firemen cook at the firehouse
Our city firemen cooked at the firehouse. The individual who was in charge of cooking that day would take a lesser vehicle and go and buy the supplies for the day.
Those who didn’t care for that individual’s cooking would bring their own food to work.
Also, in my over 40 years of working, I was never once allowed to take a company vehicle and go buy my lunch.
Endless ‘robo-calls’
I’m trying to find out here why all of us local people get constantly bombed with these robots calls all day long, day in and out. But yet, on the other hand, we know these congressman, select men, nobody like that, you know they’re not getting these calls at home to drive their wives crazy.
I’m trying to find out.
You call Spectrum, nobody can give you an answer unless you just completely block everybody. That’s what they tell you.
But how are they getting away with it and we have to put up with it? If somebody’s got some answers for me, I’d appreciate it.
We have enough tourists
Citrus County commissioners, we now have an opportunity to get rid of the tourist development and replace it with a tourist management team.
We have enough tourists, now we just need to learn to manage them. We don’t need any more.
We don’t need a tourism department
My name is Jean Parsons. I live in Citrus County in Heatherwood.
I just want to say that we don’t need another tourism leader or tourism department.
My sister found her way here many years ago on Gospel Island and we’re here on account of her. You can depend on word of mouth.
You’re getting all this tourism here and you don’t have any place to put them if they decide to live here. There’s not enough houses, the roads are terrible, it just goes on and on.
Please save the money. We don’t need a tourism leader or department.
How about no-fishing advisory?
I’m responding in reference to the no swimming ban advisory for Fort Island Beach. How about no fishing? You mean to tell me the fish don’t catch the bacteria and give it to humans through consumption? Again, this is because of majority of people being disrespectful, not going to the bathroom but have to use our natural waterways. Really pathetic.
Please keep an eye out for tortoises
Thank you to the person that put in the Sound Off, “Stop running over gopher tortoises,” and they are in the construction business. I appreciate your Sound Off, you are so correct. And please keep your eyes out, and I must get GoPro camera for my car also. These people are ignorant or evil, one or the other. And there’s no reason that someone who has a legitimate driver’s license cannot see a tortoise in the road.
If you cannot see the tortoise in the road, you need your license removed. Please keep an eye out for them.
You didn’t have to be that rude
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off, “Firefighters have to eat too,” and I just wanted to say to them, you’re very rude. They said unless you’ve been a firefighter and know what goes on, keep your mouth shut because you don’t know what you’re talking about.
Well, I have a question for the retired firefighter. What cost more, does it cost more to start that big old fire engine up and roll it down to the Publix or does it cost more to get in one of the firefighters’ little cars and go down to the Publix.
Oh, maybe there are no cars there at the fire station, and the only thing you have to use the firetruck? I don’t know but I would think if there was an option, it would cost less? Maybe it’s just fun getting into that big old truck and rolling it down to the Publix?
Once again, I don’t think you had to be that rude to somebody. People are entitled to their opinions.
DeSantis won’t have either job
I’m calling about the Sound Off in today’s paper, July 14, about DeSantis, our governor who has done a wonderful job in Florida and now wants to run for president. This is ridiculous. He should stay and be our governor, he should not leave to run for president. His time will come next time, not now. He’s doing this I think to stop Trump or whatever but I thought once you were governor, you have to finish out, and he’s not doing it. So the guy that wrote in today’s paper, he’s right. He won’t have either one of the jobs if he keeps up this garbage.
Response about wildlife rescue event table
In response to the Sound Off that someone went the festival and saw a rescue table with babies on it of wild animals and they were concerned about imprinting the human scent on these babies and it was very hot and the birds did not have any water, and they said that they were distressed. Please if this ever happens again, call the FWC emergency number. You can easily get it off of FWC.gov.
Global warming calculations
I’m calling in reference to July 14 Sound Off, “Response about global warming.” There’s no reference of time in your calculation, so I did the math as you suggested. Humans expel 1.15 pounds per day, but nobody has considered how much is generated by sodas, beer, any carbonated beverage. That’s 0.05 mol per 12 ounce can. Let’s look at that calculation.