Thank you, however …

First off, I would like to express a heartfelt thank you for the first responders and the officials who tried desperately to protect the citizens of Citrus County during the hurricane. That being said, it is totally disgusting to see all these pictures of our county officials catching up with the biggest hypocrite in Florida. It should be noted that in 2012 as congressman DeSantis voted against disaster aid for the victims of Hurricane Sandy that devastated the north coast. He doesn’t care about the people in Florida or anyone else. His only concern is his power and his campaign for more power. He is not suitable for any public office. I hope the voters will really take notice.

