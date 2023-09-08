Thank you, however …
First off, I would like to express a heartfelt thank you for the first responders and the officials who tried desperately to protect the citizens of Citrus County during the hurricane. That being said, it is totally disgusting to see all these pictures of our county officials catching up with the biggest hypocrite in Florida. It should be noted that in 2012 as congressman DeSantis voted against disaster aid for the victims of Hurricane Sandy that devastated the north coast. He doesn’t care about the people in Florida or anyone else. His only concern is his power and his campaign for more power. He is not suitable for any public office. I hope the voters will really take notice.
Needed for senior care
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
What is needed is a tax deducted from wages to be set aside for the care of seniors no longer able to care for themselves. Barely anyone can set aside a sum of money in the amount which may be required for lengthy long-term care. This would be a form of insurance.
Start hauling debris
Wondering when the city is going to start hauling this debris out. This is ridiculous, it’s getting dangerous.
Homosassa business owners are angels for helping
I’m calling about the Homosassa business people who have rented cranes and trucks to haul away all of the furniture and drywall and all the debris that the county is not coming to get and has built up all along the roads in Homosassa. They are doing such a beautiful clean-up job. I just wanted to give them a commendation. Our business owners in Homosassa are just fabulous people. They are truly angels.
We treat animals better than humans
I agree wholeheartedly what the article “Death with dignity.” We treat our animals better than we do our humans now.
Another shredding day
I remember that at one time a car dealership, and then at another time one of the local clubs, held a shredding day for the public. Would like to see another shredding day be held, sponsored charge or no charge.
Don’t be fooled
Wednesday, Sept. 6, “Gas prices down 17 cents in last two weeks,” you better hurry up and fill your car up because in two weeks, the gas will be going up 34 cents so they can make up the 17 cents that they lost before. You think that they’re not getting their money back? Don’t be fooled, people. Don’t be fooled.
Move out if you’re so worried
Here we go again. “The RVs are too wide for the road,” and yet in a Letter to the Editor (Sept. 7), Black Creek Hauling made dumpsters available. That’s a pretty big truck, let alone all the food trucks, gas trucks that go down that road. Please, let’s just stop with that argument. It just doesn’t make sense. Let’s just say you don’t want people in your backyard, which I’m fine with, but then again, I say no more rebuilding out there. Once your place is flooded and done, sorry, move out if you’re so worried about the preservation of a swamp.
Cancel the plan, commissioners
Wake up, wake up, wake up commissioners. After this water problem at the glampground, wouldn’t you decide with your brains to change your approval of setting in that glampground and having it be washed away or the garbage washed in after anything happens like what just happened. Wake up, commissioners. You need to recheck and you need to make a new decision to cancel that plan.
County should put foot down about developers
Regarding the article “FWC cites Inverness Village 4 builder for gopher tortoise infractions,” I think it’s time the county commissioners put on their grown-up pants and send this developer a very large bill and prohibit them from building in this county ever in the future. I am sick and tired of these developers coming into our county and running roughshod over our natural resources and doing all they can without any authorization.
Landfill fee breakdown
So, if you self-carry to the landfill once per month, it costs you about $60 per year. If you go every other week, it costs about $85. If you go weekly, it’s worthwhile to buy the $160 annual fee because you save about $100.
Where education …
Florida, where education comes to die.
Please share list of local charities
We would like a list of all charitable companies in the area that accept clothing, shoes, personal hygiene – obviously new, furniture, things of that nature. It’s difficult to locate and find companies or charities that accept donations, but limited donations. For example, Habitat for Humanity is not interested in clothing; I understand that. It would be helpful if the Chronicle had a list of charitable organizations that accept donations and what donations they accept.