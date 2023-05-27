Campground capital
Welcome to Citrus County, campground capital of Florida. And our commissioners want to talk about beautification of our county. What a joke.
Can’t even take care of our own
It’s a shame that we just do all these food drives to help the needy that needs it, and we just had a post office pick up. The thing is all these immigrants that are coming here will be the first ones that are gathering up the food that we’re trying to feed our homeless and our needy people. What’s the government going to do about this? This is unreal. 20 school gyms up in New York are going to house these immigrants. Who’s going to feed them? Who’s going to give them medical? Of course, our government will do this. It’s a shame we can’t even take care of our own but yet we’re going to take on thousands. Wow. What a shame this world is turning to.
Thoughts and prayers
When a politician who favors guns and AR-15 assault rifles asks you for a political donation, send them thoughts and prayers.
Send glampground somewhere else
The glampground in Ozello that’s planned is going to kill an awful lot of wildlife when they smell the food cooking in the campground. I can just picture how many gators they’ll have to kill and shorebirds and begging animals. They should send that campground to Crystal River or Inverness. They like no wildlife and campgrounds and tourists and crowding and jammed highways.
Democrat hiding in a Republican suit
Holly Davis has said that she will meet with any group to discuss anything. That is not true. She wants to meet with you to discuss her agenda, not yours. She’s really not interested in what you have to say. She is also a Democrat hiding in a Republican suit. She’s never seen a dollar she wouldn’t like to spend.
It was sarcastic, not praising
This is in reference to a Sound Off on May 17. I’m the one that I called in for “Praises for Prendergast.” The way it’s printed up makes it sound like it’s a praise. It actually was a remark because this man thinks he did come down from heaven. Certainly, he did not. He’s not the greatest. And my opinion is nothing beats Sheriff Dawsy. Prendergast is so stuck on himself and thinks he knows it all. So, “Praises for Prendergast,” I hope no one misconstrues it because it’s not meant as praise. It was meant as a sarcastic remark to a conceited man who thinks he knows it all just because he was in the army. So is my husband and millions of other men, but they’re not stuck on themselves and think that they’re always right because he got voted in as the sheriff. Of course, he goes to the church where I go and praises himself too when he’s up at the podium reading. He has to get in how wonderful he is. He belongs to the Knights of Columbus where my husband is also a knight and, of course, he has to work in so that he’s noticed for everything and well publicizes his praises.
Glampground would help us thrive
I just wanted to call in favor of Fish Creek Glampground as I think it would be great addition to Citrus County. This county is based solely on tourism and being that we have a great fishery, we should give people the opportunity to experience it. Therefore, an RV campground would be phenomenal way to do that. Not to mention, a campground run by an eco-conscious family. The Keys are a prime example of it. They have campgrounds all over the place. A lot of people say that the roads cannot handle the traffic down them, but if you’ve ever camped in the Keys, especially with an RV, you would understand that it is the same situation down there and everything runs smoothly, even on a bigger scale. So, I think the campground would be a great addition to the Ozello area. It would bring more business, more revenue and more tourists. Make Citrus County thrive.
Should be proud to have glampground
I love Ozello and look forward to camping at the new Fish Creek Glampground. I grew up visiting Ozello and love fishing there, and now I’ll be able to camp there too. Crystal River needs a campground on the water and run by an eco-conscious family. Citrus County should be proud of such a development.
Glampground will be a good thing
I’m calling regarding the Fish Creek Glampground. I think it’s a necessary thing for the area. I already use the boat ramp and live in the area. There are good people over there. They’re eco-conscious. I mean it’d be a great addition to the Citrus County area to have a nice campground on the water for more visitors. It’ll bring more people as far as revenue to the county. It’ll be a good thing.
Unfit for governor, let alone president
Ron DeSantis is upending the lives of a thousand Floridians in search of votes. He’s playing politics by sending our citizens to protect the Texas border. This is while crossings are at the lowest level since Biden became president. DeSantis proves daily he’s unfit to be a governor and certainly not to be our president.