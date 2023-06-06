Sound Off logo 2021

All a bunch of liars

So, they can't agree on the debt ceiling, which we wouldn't even have this problem if we didn't get involved with Ukraine so they can get their money in their pockets. No telling how many American troops are on the ground there. And they always go after Social Security and the VA, People that worked for the government and paid in for the savings for Social Security, but you never heard them say cut food stamps or welfare or their own salaries and benefits. You never hear that. They always have to hurt the citizens. They're not god on Earth. They work for us and are supposed to follow the constitution. We've got a government right now that doesn't even know what the constitution is and every one of them are sworn to protect us. So, they're all a bunch of liars, every one of them.

