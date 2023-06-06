All a bunch of liars
So, they can't agree on the debt ceiling, which we wouldn't even have this problem if we didn't get involved with Ukraine so they can get their money in their pockets. No telling how many American troops are on the ground there. And they always go after Social Security and the VA, People that worked for the government and paid in for the savings for Social Security, but you never heard them say cut food stamps or welfare or their own salaries and benefits. You never hear that. They always have to hurt the citizens. They're not god on Earth. They work for us and are supposed to follow the constitution. We've got a government right now that doesn't even know what the constitution is and every one of them are sworn to protect us. So, they're all a bunch of liars, every one of them.
He should've finished his term first
I wouldn't have voted for DeSantis if I knew he was going to run for president. I figured he'd do his job that he was elected for, finish out his term, and then run for president. That's what he needs to do. He won't get my vote anyhow, running for president. It just makes me mad. I'm sure a lot of other people I know aren't going to vote for him.
Look both ways
People running in front of cars without looking will never cease to amaze me. It can be fatal if they don't see you soon enough. I can understand the younger generation. After all, they have been taught the world rotates around them. What I don't get is the older generation like me who were actually taught to look both ways before crossing the street.
Why so many trailers?
Why are there so many travel trailers in people's yards? Some of them when you go by there is a terrible stench of septic when you go by them. I thought you can only live in them for two weeks. I see there's people living in them almost year-round down here. If that's the case, I think I'll buy one and put it on my property and that way I don't have to pay property taxes because they don't pay any taxes. I'd like to know why there are so many travel trailers here on the properties in Citrus County.
One half cent
Unlike Citrus County's BOCC, Marion County's Commission has no fear of placing a 1 percent sales tax for infrastructure on a ballot in the county. In fact, Marion County voters have renewed their one cent provision. 70.31 percent of Marion County voters elected to renew the one cent public safety and infrastructure sales tax until 2024. Check out marionsalestax.org for details. In Citrus County, go halfway and promote one half cent for road resurfacing.
Two things that do not jibe
Just saw two things on the news this May 26 and this does not jibe. I mean, Governor DeSantis is running for president, and he's taken off to Iowa, New Hampshire, the Carolinas but is still getting his pay as governor when he's out running for president. Second of all, DeSantis now is going to pardon all these Jan. 6 and even Trump if he is convicted. That just shows you how corrupt this government is, protect your own. Unreal. You go against our democracy, you should pay the price.
Default oblivion
Reading the headline article on page 10 in today's Chronicle, May 26. I am absolutely disgusted at the Chronicle editors for printing such a complete distortion of the truth concerning the ongoing debt limit debate in Washington. "House Republicans push debt ceiling talks to the brink Thursday displaying risky political bravado in leaving town for the holiday weekend just days before the U.S. could face an unprecedented default, hurling the global economy into chaos." Are you kidding me? There isn't a responsible citizen in this country that doesn't know it's Joe Biden who has emphatically proclaimed a refusal to negotiate on responsible legislation to raise the debt limit. For that matter, we would not be in this debt ceiling position had it not been for Joe Biden and the Democrats spending this country into default oblivion.
Then why is everyone flocking here?
In regard to the young lady who wrote in the paper on Friday, May 26, about our elected officials, Ralph Masullo, Ron DeSantis and everything and calling us the most racist, homophobic state in the nation. Well, my reply to that is, why is Florida number one in the nation with people moving here? The only thing we did different is we didn't vote Democrat. Now, if she feels this bad about where she lives, I'm sure garden spots like St. Louis, Baltimore, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, would be more than happy to welcome her with open arms.
Five Stooges
I saw in the Chronicle a couple of days ago that the commissioners of this county are wondering how they're going to pay for improving the roads in the county. I mean are they confused or do they not know that there's an infrastructure program that was a bipartisan bill to create money for shovel ready projects. Why can't we just get our federal money back and not raise taxes? I thought Republicans were supposed to be lowering taxes. What's the problem with these 'Five Stooges'?
Sheriff's Office is not in shambles
You can say what you want to say regarding our sheriff's department. Number one rule of the sheriff's department: we do not discuss politics. So, we are not sure why some people think that the sheriff's department is in shambles. I have been in Citrus County for 50 years and most of the deputies are happy in their job as a deputy. One deputy told me specifically, "I will not discuss politics, but I will say this, I'm happier here than I've been in the 26 years I've been with the department." So, you can say whatever you want. I'm not sure why people are trying to divide our Citrus County Sheriff's Department from the real public who need and deserve a quality sheriff as what we do have.