Why not print the names?
I’d like to know why the Chronicle doesn’t publish the names of people who call in to Sound Off. By the way, my name is Perry Lang, by all means print my name. I have nothing to hide.
Editor’s note: The Sound Off system is anonymous, so the Chronicle does not receive people’s names.
Leave Citrus alone
I’ve lived in Florida all my life and Citrus County is very beautiful place to raise a family and to live here, and we don’t want your big box stores. We don’t want all your homes being built here. We don’t need that here. This is a beautiful county; we should leave it as a beautiful county. And we certainly don’t need your “northern ways” brought here.
On the move to where?
I just read Steve Howard’s “Community that is on the move,” and I’m thinking, “move to where?” We’re going to have more people, traffic, auto accidents, road trash, crime, pollution, golfers, construction, concrete noise, taxes, congestion, water and electricity consumption, and crowded restaurants, parks, beaches, lakes, etc. We’re going to have less tranquility, boat launch access, fishing and hunting quality, natural beauty and the opposite of everything we’re wanting. That’s where beautiful Citrus County is moving to. Not that this will do any good and stop anything, but it’s good to get it off my mind.
Panda man
What happened to our Republican Party? I read the other day that Jesse Rumson was to be the speaker at North Suncoast Conservative Club. So, what did he speak about? How he faces charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers? Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder? Entering and remaining in restricted buildings and grounds? Disorderly and disruptive conduct? Engaging in physical violence while in the restricted buildings or grounds, acts of physical violence and parading and demonstrating or ticketing while in capital buildings? Did he talk about how proud he was he did this? Did the club say how proud they were to prop him up on a pedestal because of his unlawful actions? What has happened to our Republican Party?
Response to ‘Take your pick’
This is in response to the Sound Off titled, “Take your pick.” I agree with you that DeSantis has a brilliant mind, but he may not have an extreme personality. But that’s okay, it doesn’t take a personality to run the country and get things done right. As far as Trump goes and “taking advantage of people in the ghetto,” I don’t think so. I think you should do a little more research on him and you’ll see. I voted for Trump before, and I will vote for him again.
Horse racing industry doesn’t need tax breaks
There was a letter written in the Sunday, April 23, Chronicle by Ben Benassi “Why is our state senator giving tax breaks to horse racing?” Thank you so much for your letter. I was appalled when I read that myself. Number one, I don’t support horse racing. I know millions of people do, but if people realized what happens on the small tracks and how many horses are run to their death with small breaks and cracks in their legs until they fall down completely and break them, and then they have to put them down, maybe they wouldn’t be so supportive of it. That being said, the thoroughbred industry does not warrant or deserve my tax money to support it, and I thank you Mr. Benassi for bringing this to people’s attention. I think Blaise Ingoglia has a lot of bad ideas, and I definitely believe that this is one of them. So, I support your letter and I support not giving horse racing any of my tax money.
Keep kids from getting guns
I really liked your editorial about the three teens in Marion County who killed the three other teens. You explained that there are many, many factors to be looked at and it’s important to look at the root causes of such a horrible crime, and I agree. One of the root causes that you should have mentioned in my opinion was where did they get the guns? My understanding is that they stole the guns from cars. And, of course, they would have been unlocked in the cars. People need to lock up their guns and then we wouldn’t have so many crimes to worry about. It’s not the only solution, but it’s an important solution. Keep the kids from getting the guns in the first place.
Actually, we do need electric vehicles
On Earth Day, I am reading the Sound Off titled, “Electric vehicles, just think about it.” In the April 18 Chronicle, as the “Greta Thunberg of Citrus County,” I’m appalled that someone could write such a piece. My son-in-law and daughter have taken their Mercedes Electric across country with charging stations available twenty-four-seven. The grid will handle it fine. We need electric vehicles to save the earth. People are starving in South Sudan from climate-change-induced flooding of their land. A similar thing is happening in the area around Kings County, California, where 1,000 square miles of prime agricultural land is flooded.
Then why move here?
I’m calling in response to the Sound Off entitled, “Loved that headline.” I understand you’re from New York and you have moved down here, and you think that all of us Southerners are uneducated, so I have a question for you. Why did you move here?
Failure to plan
This is about the article on April 23, “Community that is on the move.” Failure to plan is a planned failure, or a tainted plan invites failure. Citizens’ safety is priority one. The “more plan” hasn’t changed. Period.
DeSantis said it jokingly
Responding to an April 23 Sound Off titled, “Government overreach at its finest.” Writer says they read in the paper where Governor DeSantis wants to put a jail next to Disney World. If you had heard his speech on that, he said it jokingly. Of course, the paper would make it a serious comment.
Officials need to work together
County, city and state officials need to participate in a transportation plan for Citrus County and all of the Nature Coast. The Chronicle should win a Pulitzer Prize for the editorial on April 24, “Can we afford to not work together on growth issues?” The status quo on traffic woes will not work.
Got a ticket while following the law
Referencing a public hearing in Hernando on Forest Ridge: My handicap sticker is on my dashboard because the top piece is broken. And citizen patrol comes and gives me a ticket warning me that this is handicap parking, and guess where they put it? Exactly where my handicap sticker was visible. Apparently, I guess the citizens patrol cannot read. Really pathetic.
May be a correlation here …
When people see the level of anger which those who call themselves Evangelical Christians have toward those who do not agree with their political beliefs, and when they see the level of devotion which these same Evangelicals held for a man who was, in my opinion, the most corrupt individual to ever occupy the White House, they might be discouraged from going to church. That is perhaps not a coincidence that these two things have happened at the same time.
Complaining doesn’t solve anything
I just read that Commissioner Schlabach is quite upset about the county within the last 20 years not doing its legwork in preparing for this major storm of growth that they have created and planned on, but they are not and have not protected the county and made everything available like infrastructure and updated roads. If she’s so upset about it, why don’t we hear about all this progress and promotion of road rehab and infrastructure and sewer lines, why is she complaining if she’s not doing anything? Do something about it.