Opinion was laughable

I’m calling in reference to Ben Shapiro’s “Varying Voices” column in Friday, March 3’s paper (Page A8, titled, “The greatest cover-up in human history”): Mr. Shapiro’s radical rightwing rhetoric is almost laughable. Let’s go ahead and make accusations and say that masks and such, they were all a joke and it was all wrong. I wonder if Mr. Shapiro realizes that we have four of those super labs right here in the United States that are doing the same kind of things as the Wuhan lab.

