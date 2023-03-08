Opinion was laughable
I’m calling in reference to Ben Shapiro’s “Varying Voices” column in Friday, March 3’s paper (Page A8, titled, “The greatest cover-up in human history”): Mr. Shapiro’s radical rightwing rhetoric is almost laughable. Let’s go ahead and make accusations and say that masks and such, they were all a joke and it was all wrong. I wonder if Mr. Shapiro realizes that we have four of those super labs right here in the United States that are doing the same kind of things as the Wuhan lab.
What religion are we talking about?
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off in Friday, March 3’s paper, “Don’t teach woke in schools” (Page A9). This person ends their Sound Off with: “Those are conservative beliefs. But you would certainly not allow any type of religion taught in school because that’s just too wholesome for you.” OK, well, my question to the caller is what religion are we talking about?... I just wish they’d elaborate a little bit more on what they said.
Wildlife personnel have factual information
The Sound Off caller who called about killing all the alligators, then called back to reiterate his position, saying that he had talked to one of the caretakers out at Homosassa, I believe it was, and he or she still has a stance of killing the alligators because there’s over a million (Friday, March 3, Page A9). Well, there’s about 350 million people in the United States and about a million alligators. Anyway, I just want to say that the wildlife personnel at Homosassa, they’re trained to be polite and to answer factual questions …
A freedom loving governor?
Our freedom-loving governor now wants … anyone that likes to blog about him to have to register so he can keep track of us and if we blog about him and don’t register, he wants to charge us $25 a day for each day it’s up to $500 max. This is one freedom-loving governor…
Editor’s note: The bill which would require the registration of certain bloggers was introduced by State Sen. Jason Brodeur. Gov. DeSantis later said he does not support the bill.
Woke is a joke
Let me explain why woke is a joke and shouldn’t be promoted in our public schools. Over the last 50 years, the government – which is the people – have made a decision to remove Christian teachings in the public schools. The basis for that was mainly that a minority of people didn’t want their tax dollars going to educate their children on something that they did not believe in themselves. So the majority has concluded that there is some substance to that argument. So when we look at the woke agenda and the far-left educational values that the left wants to bestow on our children … and many things that the majority of this population don’t believe in, we have the same right as the minority. We do not want our tax dollars going to educate our children on things we don’t believe in. Make sense?
Banning estate sales
Idle question: I know some of our more exclusive communities are aghast at the thought of anyone having an estate sale on their hallowed grounds. Guessing that the future everyone faces will have a spouse or children face the difficult job of settling an estate would make it more difficult because estate sales are banned. Think about it.
Print state legislator contacts, please
I see that the Chronicle prints the contact information for our county commissioners. It’s in the paper pretty frequently. I wish that you would do the same for our state legislators. The legislative session officially starts Tuesday (March 7), but they’ve been proposing laws and voting in committees for many weeks. There’s a lot of extremist laws they’re voting on already. For example, how about the one that wants to outlaw the Democratic Party in Florida? How’s that for the free state of Florida? You really need to print their emails and phone numbers so that we can call them and contact them and tell them what we think. Isn’t that what we’re supposed to do? You should make it easier for us to contact them. Thank you.
Hauling is the problem
Much of the roadside trash here in Citrus County is caused by self-haul to the Central Landfill by open pickup trucks and/or open trailers. BOCC should hold a litter workshop and consider some rules for this trash transport. There are cargo nets for pickup trucks and trailers from $20-plus. In addition, there are simple devices to keep a trash can lid from popping open from pothole tire bounce, such as bungee cords, ropes and spring-loaded trash can-lid cables.
Decisions not good for our residents
The decisions being made by the Planning and Development Board are destroying neighborhoods in Citrus County. It’s far past time we find out why so many decisions are being made that negatively affect our residents. The citizens of our county should demand to know why these decisions are being made. We need to know why. We need people on this board representing the residents of Citrus County … We need to find out why and we need to do it now before any further damage is done to our neighborhoods.
Insurance costs are outrageous
I realize that when someone is seriously hurt in an accident of any kind, they will sue over and above what their insurance company pays when they go to a lawyer. TV commercials showing how much a law firm can get for their clients, doesn’t make me want to use them. It just angers me that our insurance costs are outrageous, and expensive settlements (are) one of the reasons.
Stop it at the source
The pollution of Kings Bay, lakes and rivers in Florida is not solved by cleaning up after the fact. Rather, nonspecific-points investigation to stop the source is what’s needed and it does mean higher taxes. This is why it’s being dodged.