Don’t agree with sheriff on open carry
Last week, the sheriff had a column praising the bill that will bring permitless carry to Florida (Sunday, March 5, Page C3, titled, “I strongly support the Constitutional Carry bill”). Imagine any one of us will be free to carry around a hidden, loaded gun with no training. Background checks – who needs one? Florida has refused to close the loophole that lets any one of us buy weapons of our choice online or from a deal made in a parking lot or behind a store. And not just you and me, anyone from any state will be welcome to pack heat in Florida. It’s easy for elected officials to pontificate about how good this will be for Florida. The hypocrisy is that they don’t allow guns in their own chambers or office buildings. All the data shows that states that do away with concealed carry permitting see a 10 percent to 20 percent increase in firearm homicides after passage. How will that look in Citrus, in Florida? Are we really willing to take this risk?
Landscaping is ugly
The landscaping on (U.S.) 98 has been going on for months now. I’ve never heard how that ever turned out; whether the HOA has to pay, the county paid or nobody paid. Also, that landscaping had no rhyme or reason. That was ugly.
Need freedom from Ingoglia’s agenda
Blaise Ingoglia says in his article here in March 12th’s Chronicle that his fight for our freedom has just begun. Well, Blaise, you know what I’d like to be free from? I’d like to be free from your ridiculous agenda …. You think our freedom involves taking our home rule away, making laws about this and that, and that’s what you have been doing. You and the legislature and the governor have been making these laws under the guise of our freedom and fighting against liberal wokeness. Well, sorry, I can see through that alright, clear through it.
Marching band is awesome
(Re Tuesday, March 14’s Page A3 story, “LHS marching band pounces on 2022 state finals” “First time in school history”): Congratulations to the Lecanto High School marching band for making it to the FMBC State Finals and winning eighth place in the competition with 73 other bands. That is so awesome. Y’all made history for LHS and we’re so proud of you. Way to go!
Why don’t you complain about liberals when they cancel?
You felt compelled to write an editorial calling SB 1248 the “Ultimate Cancel Act” (Tuesday, March 14, Page A9). You decry that it appears to be using the left’s own cancel culture against them. Why is it that when the left uses cancel culture – as they regrettably and frequently do – we don’t see editorials censuring their actions? Why is it only when conservatives use that leftist tactic that you denounce it as a step too far? ...
Ask them where they are from
I’m responding to the gentleman or the lady who called about the incessant robocalls. I answer a lot of them and my first question is, “Who is this please?” Then they tell me. In tonight’s case, it was George from Freedom Medical in Franklin, Virginia. Well, I don’t know why they’d be calling me from Franklin, Virginia, but I said my initial response and I always do this. I said, “George, tell me what state are you in and what county,” and I get click-click. Listen, folks, this may not be exactly popular these days, but if you don’t think English is their first language, challenge them. If they’re legit, they’ll call back. If not, they’re a fraud. God bless Citrus County and God bless our seniors and our law enforcement.
Don’t like the mini farms
We are so tired. The Mini Farms … is nothing but crimes that are being (ignored) by Prendergast. You might not like what I’m saying, but I’ve had it. I pay taxes here for the county. We deserve it. We’re a family here. It doesn’t matter if we have no kids. The Mini Farms is a disgrace with the ATVs. We’ve been fighting and fighting with no help, except we got help from certain other individuals …
Why don’t they represent us?
The arrogance of the Planning and Development Board of Citrus County is truly painful. They will look members of our communities in the eye and tell them they could care less about their needs and desires, they could care less about financial and lifestyle damages they are doing to our communities. We don’t know if they are voting against our communities in the interests of large corporations … but it’s time to find out why they are not representing our interests.
Give plastic bags to thrift shops
If you are environmentally inclined, save your plastic grocery bags and newspapers and give them to thrift shops who use them to package customers’ purchases. Also, save plastic margarine and other food containers with lids and give them to thrift shops.