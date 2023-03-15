Some Republicans worried about Ingoglia
I’m reading about our new state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia’s fight for freedom (Sunday, March 12’s Page C1 “Varying Voices” column). He’s talking about liberal Democrats, complaining about the woke agenda. Well, I’m a moderate Republican and I take issue with the woke agenda, as well. I would much rather him be spending his time on the homeowners insurance crisis, the housing crisis, the mental health crisis and all the other crises that are descending on Florida while laying aside to just take on all of these issues to divide us. So, yes, Sen. Ingoglia, Republicans are concerned about the route that you’re taking, as well.
Senator should stop trying to divide us
Wow, I woke up this morning with my one major goal being to turn my clocks ahead. Then I found out that my new state senator had declared war on me as a “woke.” As defined by Webster, it means I’m aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues, especially issues of racial and social justice. Mr. Senator, I suggest you spend more time trying to build good relations within our community rather than dividing us further. And, by the way, I’ve already won the war since I will not be voting for you.
Ingoglia uses the word woke too many times
I had a good laugh at Blaise Ingoglia’s (column) in today’s paper. The headline says his “fight for freedom has just begun.” Freedom from what – his boss’ authoritarian takeover of our state or the fantasy talking points that the right has dreamed up to scare the constituents? He criticizes the dreaded liberal constituents here who he claims hide behind letters to the editor, who, by the way, sign their names. I would urge people to research all claims he’s making and you’ll get a different story. Oh, he was able to use the word “woke” five times, in case you might have missed one.
Disappointed in Ingoglia’s stunts
Wow, having read Blaise Ingoglia’s article in Sunday’s paper, I am truly disappointed that this guy is representing the citizens of Citrus County in the state Senate. The legislative bills that he is proposing are ludicrous and, at best, are entirely unnecessary. Why do we need a bill to cancel the Democratic Party because of a stance taken over 150 years ago? Both parties have flip-flopped many times on issues since then. Do we really want the state Legislature to decide important local issues like term limits for local school board members and county commissioners? And do we really want to name a road after a talk show host who was the original voice that sparked hate and divisiveness in our country? All of these bills are political stunts that he assumes will gain him favor with his constituents. Personally, I am disappointed in this elected official.
Rep. Massullo missed the point
There was a column last week about the new bills that would create vouchers for private schools for all kids (Sunday, March 5, Page C1, “Understanding the impact of school choice bills,” by Rosemary Nilles). It was pretty clear that the writer knew what she was talking about and she had references for most of her points. When Rep. Massullo responded (in Thursday, March 9’s Page A9, “Varying Voices” column titled, “Families should be in charge of education”), he ignored what she said about the lack of accountability and the lack of standards for these private schools. He ignored all her points about the Florida Constitution. He had nothing to say about how private schools can discriminate against students they don’t like. He had nothing to say about how these vouchers will take money away from our public schools that have to take every child. I wish our politicians would respond to the real issues when they are raised and address the real concerns we have.
They don’t burn coal there
I want to address a comment in Sound Off by the man or woman that said their sinuses are bothering them because of the coal being burnt at the former nuclear plant (Wednesday, March 8, Page A2). I would like to say please do your research before you phone in such a comment. That has been a natural gas plant for a few years now. They no longer burn coal; they burn natural gas.
Loved the history column
Absolutely loved the article written by Ken Marotte about “The Homosassa Dodgers? The team that never was” (Sunday, March 12, Page A3). Thank you so much, Ken.
Don’t teach woke history
I’d like to chime in with “Read American history” (Sunday, March 12’s Page A7 Sound Off). I agree with that reader because I liked American history also and I learned about all the phases of our history – the Civil War, the rights and all that, women’s suffrage. So I think American history should be taught, not this woke stuff that’s going on today, because that’s just getting everybody mad at each other. And at the end of the day, we’ve got to put all our parties and stuff away because we’re still Americans and that’s what the world’s got to remember – we are all Americans.
Too lazy to change clocks?
(In the) column you printed by William Shughart, “Other Voices,” who’s against daylight saving time (Sunday, March 12, Page C1), mainly he’s complaining that he has to change his clocks twice a year. How lazy can you be? How does he get the energy to write this column then? He resents changing the clocks? Wow.
Tell them to vote no
Sweetwater Builders is petitioning to get 50 acres rezoned from single-family homes to hundreds of multi-family rental units. This is in the middle of the deed-restricted, single-family community, Sugarmill Woods. Tell your commissioner to vote “no” to AA2207 on May 11.
Can’t trust the weatherman
It’s a shame in this day and age, with all the distrust, that we can’t even trust our weatherman …. We’re going on over 24 hours in the Citrus County area, in my area, they’re predicting rain. Right now, it should be raining. The past 12 hours, not one drop. It said rain, we were talking 75 percent to 100 percent. I mean, long ago that meant it was going to happen; you were going to get it 100 percent, but not this day. Good luck, folks.
Beach has too much mud
We’re giving money to refurbish the beach in Fort Island Trail Beach. Meantime, they must rake out the bottom of that beach. It’s all mud on one side. Needs to be dredged out and sand and gravel should be put in there so we could stand in that section also and enjoy our life.
Teach like the old days
I’m responding to Sound Off about why you should be concerned about changing education. We should have left education the way it was back in the days when I was a kid – reading, writing, arithmetic and cursive writing. That’s what we need. I did very well, went to college and did very well there. So I don’t understand why you’ve got to make all these changes.
Changing school times will hurt parents
This is in regards to letting kids start school at a later hour and stuff (see Friday, March 10’s Page A6 story, “Florida lawmakers eye later school start times”). Like, do we realize how much that’s going to hurt parents that have to go to work, but now they’ve got to stay back from work so they can sit with their kid at the bus stops? This is ridiculous. That’s hard on them. Are you going to tell their employers to let them, you know, start an hour later? I don’t think that’s going to work. You know, this is ridiculous.
Don’t feed private school kids
This is about the editorial about the need for the help with food insecurities in our county (Saturday, March 11, Page A8). I think it’s a great idea and my company does help all the time with food for different occasions, but what I don’t understand is why should we be giving food to private schools? It costs a lot of money to send a kid to a private school. I’d give to a public school, but a private school? If you can afford to pay for private school, then you shouldn’t take food from the county because that’s ridiculous.
Thumbs up on Discovery comments
I give a thumbs-up to the people that called in on your “Hot Topic of the Week” about Citrus County (Sunday, March 12, Page A2). The callers gave it a thumbs-down about that Discovery (Channel) show trying to get more tourists or more people to move here. I’ve been coming here since ’83. It sure looks a lot different now in the Inverness area and I’m from Jersey. In Jersey, I actually lived in the mountains where the same things were happening – more people, the traffic. It’s unbelievable there in the middle of nowhere in the woods. It’s horrible when I go back up there to visit, but the woods are still the same when you hike far back in the hills.
Love the photo on the sports page
I’m just reading this morning’s paper. You had a picture of this beautiful shot of Mirabelle (Tahiri) of Lecanto returning a shot during tennis here (Sunday, March 12, Page B1). It’s just really a beautiful photo, a beautiful girl. Nice to have that on the Sports page. I don’t do the Sports page, but this is really interesting. Thank you so much.
Ingoglia is full of fluff
I’m calling in reference to the Commentary section’s “My fight for freedom has just begun,” by Blaise Ingoglia, on Sunday, March 12 (Page C1). I had to stop right in my tracks reading it. He said he has been criticized by the liberal constituents of Citrus County. I not only get the Citrus Chronicle, but I also get the Tampa Bay Times. Mr. Ingoglia, you are off base there. I cannot tell you how many letters that I have read in the Tampa Bay Times that are coming from self-professed Republicans who think that your agenda is full of fluff and is pretty ridiculous.
It is in the dictionary
(Re the Page C2 letter to the editor titled, “Democrats should change their name”): In the Sunday, March 12, edition of the Chronicle, a Mr. Bob Hagaman of Crystal River mentioned something that many people probably did not know regarding “Democrat” and “democratic.” Now what he says is that people who think they are “Democrat” are actually “Democratics.” Now he says he learned this today from Wikipedia. Well, I don’t have Wikipedia and I didn’t learn it today. I learned it, oh, probably 80 years ago from a large volume that I have. It’s my dictionary.
Investigate SSI people
I’m responding to Sound Off in reference to what they really need to look into is all these people that are on SSI. A lot of them don’t belong on it and they’re eligible to work. That’s where they really need to look at – SSI people. Investigate all of those and you’ll be quite surprised. (Some are) eligible to work, but they’re staying home and collecting that check every month. So that really needs to be addressed and looked into.
We don’t need more parkway entrances
Downtown Tampa, Citrus County is not. We do not need Suncoast Parkway entrances at three-mile intervals in this county. That entrance at County Road 486 at Pine Ridge was never in the original plans by FDOT going back to the 1990s. That three-mile entrance was a head-scratcher initiated by the Kitchen-Carnahan era of the BOCC. Quit wasting tax dollars of the residents of the great state of Florida. No (Suncoast) Parkway entrance at C.R. 486.
Pine Ridge residents will complain
When the next Suncoast (Parkway) extension is completed, the next outcry will be from Pine Ridge residents in regards to speeding on Pine Ridge Boulevard.
Inverness Club is great
I’m calling to tell you the best place to live in Inverness is the Inverness Club. The food is wonderful. The staff is great. The apartments are beautiful and it’s in a hidden (area) near a school and it’s secluded, but just marvelous. I would like everybody to know that we have activities, we take trips and all the people that are living here are wonderful and very friendly. So, I just suggest that everybody check us out.
Won’t order online ever again
In reference to … online (food) shopping. I just had surgery done and decided to order online for the first time. Apparently they can’t read because I ordered regular rye bread, seedless. They got me rye bread that’s seeded with everything on it. They messed up many other items that I don’t even need. I even wrote on there, “No substitutions.” What did they do? They put substitutions in. Then they charge to deliver and then they charge you a tip. Do you think I want to give a tip to someone who can’t even read and get my order right? Online (food) shopping for me? Never again.