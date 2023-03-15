Sound off logo 2021

Some Republicans worried about Ingoglia

I’m reading about our new state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia’s fight for freedom (Sunday, March 12’s Page C1 “Varying Voices” column). He’s talking about liberal Democrats, complaining about the woke agenda. Well, I’m a moderate Republican and I take issue with the woke agenda, as well. I would much rather him be spending his time on the homeowners insurance crisis, the housing crisis, the mental health crisis and all the other crises that are descending on Florida while laying aside to just take on all of these issues to divide us. So, yes, Sen. Ingoglia, Republicans are concerned about the route that you’re taking, as well.

