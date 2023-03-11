F
law in sheriff’s logic
I wish to point out a serious flaw in Sheriff Prendergast’s stated support for Constitutional Carry (in Sunday, March 5’s Page 3 column). Since Florida has not closed our private sale/gun show loophole, people who have not passed a background check would be allowed to carry a loaded weapon and pose a danger to all Citrus County citizens.
Sad about sheriff’s gun position
I read with sadness and some disgust Sheriff Mike Prendergast’s column in Sunday’s Chronicle supporting Gov. DeSantis’ concealed carry bill. This bill will not make Florida and its citizens in Citrus County and also Mike Prendergast’s sheriff’s deputies any safer. It will have the opposite effect, giving easier gun availability to criminals, deranged citizens and children. He refers to it as constitutional – the common argument, which is a misunderstanding – and it is also intentionally wrongly interpreted of the Second Amendment enacted by Congress in 1787 because of the concern of revolt against the young government, especially by remaining British loyalists and Native Americans. Our Founding Fathers, the creators of the Second Amendment, would be appalled at how it is misused today.
All guns don’t have background checks
Just wanted to say that the county sheriff doesn’t know what he’s talking about, about guns. Every gun that is sold does not have a background check. I used to go to gun conventions back in the early ’70s and they were trading, buying and selling guns with no receipts, no nothing. Guns are everywhere. I’ve got nothing against them, but to say every gun has a background check is (wrong) …
RVs on Crystal Oaks Drive?
I read in Monday’s Chronicle that the “County seeks to slow traffic on Crystal Oaks Drive” (March 6’s front-page story). In that case, the BOCC should deny the proposed RV campground in Ozello. Crystal Oaks residents will be unhappy to see huge RVs, campers and lots of boats exiting the Suncoast (Parkway) and then whizzing down Crystal Oaks Drive to U.S. 19 and Ozello Trail.
Thanks for the laugh
I want to thank Michael Bates for giving me one of the biggest laughs I’ve had in awhile. Today’s paper has “‘Southern snow’ driving Citrus Countians crazy” (Tuesday, March 7’s front-page story). When I read that, I thought he was talking about the snowbirds and their driving. Then when I started reading it, I realized my mistake and I started laughing so hard…I just want to say thanks. I laughed – I’m still laughing.
Read American History
In your Sound Off, “Politics is always involved” (Tuesday, March 7, Page A2), he or she says, “from pre-K all the way through” and that we should get educated. I was taught American history. They did not say Republicans, Democrats or independents. They taught American history. I suggest you start educating yourself and read American history.
I like the fairness
I love the Sound Off. I read it every day – politics, the local, everything. Today, again, was very good about “Politics is always involved” (March 7, Page A2). The best thing that I always read in the paper is the fairness. I’d like it to continue that way …
Not lower here
I’m responding to your article, “Enjoy lower gas prices while you can” (Tuesday, March 7, Page A3). Really? A couple of days ago, it was $3.24 for gas. Now it’s up to $3.29 in less than a week. What’s amazing is, I went out of the county to visit my grandchildren in Brevard County and gas there was $2.99 a gallon. So I don’t understand why you’re saying to enjoy the lower gas prices because they’re not lower here in Citrus County.
Get more strict with violators
It’s bail reform man here again. Here we go, a lady was arrested … “High beams and wig lead to driving and drug charges” (Tuesday, March 7’s Page A5 story). Here, she has not had her license. She has been driving on a suspended license on numerous occasions. Since 2006, she has not had her license. So with all that done and said, she was arrested and her bond’s $7,000. So she pays $700 and she’s back on the streets to drive again. There should be no bond for her. She needs to stay in jail until she faces the judge. We need to start getting more strict with these (people) that’s driving on a suspended license. Totally ridiculous.
All about the money
I’m calling about (Tuesday, March 7’s Page A9 letter to the editor by John Piazza, titled), “Baseball was better in the past.” It’s a shame the way baseball is changing. They’ve changed the mentality of the game. Like the gentleman said, it’s all about the money from commercials. They don’t care about the fan base. All the games are played at night, which is ridiculous, especially in the World Series. Like the gentleman said, the Dodgers and the Cardinals playing the World Series were all at 3 o’clock. Nowadays, they all don’t start until 8:30.
What is in it for them?
The Planning and Development Board for Citrus County is constantly allowing apartment buildings to be built in traditional communities of single-family homes. They do this knowing it will adversely affect the home values of original community members. Just wondering, have they ever approved any of these projects in their own communities? We seriously have to ask, what’s in it for them to put the screws to other residents of Citrus County?
Stop the divisive politics, senator
I’m calling about our state senator filing a bill to cancel the Democratic Party. What a slap in the face to all of us who’ve worked hard to raise our families and voted our consciences. He really needs to put his time into the major issues facing Florida. That’s what he was elected for. Stop with the divisive politics. He’s supposed to represent us all, not just his base.
Unsightly tree trunks
There’s a row of sabal palms across from (U.S. 41) from the conference center and the airport. Eight of those trees are dead. I realize they were probably planted by the state highway people, but I wish someone could arrange to eliminate the unsightly dead trunks.
It affects my property
The Planning and Development Board for Citrus County is permitting large corporations to build apartment buildings in the center of established communities of single-family homes. They are doing this with full knowledge that it could negatively affect the property values of homeowners.
My emotional support dog is a service dog
… (In) your article on service dogs, I disagree with the one where they say emotional support dogs are not service dogs (Sunday, March 5’s Page A3 story, “Working better together with understanding,” “Looking at laws about service dogs, and how they affect area businesses”). I have an emotional support dog. She tells me if I’m going to have an angina attack so I take my nitro and don’t panic because this could be the last one. She’s very soothing and she does her job very thoroughly, so I disagree with your concept about saying she’s not a service dog. Yes, she is.
They don’t understand baseball
I’m responding to Sound Off to “New rules push baseball into the fast-paced world” (Sunday, March 5, Page B1). I totally disagree with your article. I think it was sarcastic, you know, for the love of baseball. People that think it’s boring, then they don’t love baseball. That’s the way I feel. As far as you saying about the World Series being played at night? It shouldn’t be played at night because how about the little kids that really love baseball that’s 8 or 9 years old? When I was a kid, I used to run home just to start to watch the World Series because it was on at 3 o‘clock. What about the kids? They’re real fans of baseball. Do they get to watch the World Series? No. So I totally disagree with your article and all your comments about bringing it to modern eras. No, they should have left it in the past time, the way it was. You can keep your changes. I don’t like them.
Slow down the traffic
I’m calling in reference to (the front-page) article in March 6’s Chronicle, the “County seeks to slow traffic on Crystal Oaks (Drive),” and I agree with that 100 percent. I live in a little subdivision called Pine Lake and we get people that cut through, too, here and they cut through to get to (U.S.) 41. I called up the city about this and asked about speed bumps. They said, “Oh, the engineer said that’s dangerous.” Well, I don’t believe that. I came from St. Petersburg and they have them all over in residential neighborhoods to slow people down. I and a couple of my neighbors even want to get together and pay for one or two speed bumps out here but were told, “No, you can’t do that because it’s not a private road.” Anyway, I think that would be a good answer out there for Crystal Oaks Dive to put in a speed bump or two, OK? A speed bump isn’t dangerous unless you’re speeding and going 45 mph and you go flying over it and then mess up your car.
Driving too fast
I’m responding to Sound Off (about Monday, March 6’s front-page story), “County seeks to slow traffic on Crystal Oaks Drive.” That’s fine, too. I’m out here on Pleasant Grove Road. That’s out of the city limits. I called up. It’s 55 mph here and they’re doing over 100. All you hear is swoosh, swoosh, swoosh. That’s all you hear every day, especially from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Then the same thing at nighttime, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., it’s the same thing, especially this one motorcycle that’s going at least 150. So why don’t you come here and catch some of those and slow those down? I’d appreciate it.


Teachers are the recruiting problem
Today is Monday, March 6, and I'm reading right on the front page of the Chronicle, how to "Persuade schools to welcome recruiters." The problem a lot of these recruiters are having – and this is my opinion – is the same teachers that we have in there today are the children of the ones that were out there protesting when we were in Vietnam. Either they were protesting against it or they have a negative opinion about the military… And the Army – if the schools are supported by the United States government in any way – should be allowed to have an office for the recruiters in there. Again, my personal opinion. We have a Veterans Day, but we don't have a Protesters Day.

{span}Offenders don’t want the help{/span}
In response to your editorial, "Juvenile offenders would benefit from education" (Monday, March 6, Page A6): I worked in a juvenile prison here in the state of Florida. They're afforded the opportunity to get their GED. They are afforded the opportunity to take courses, whether it's plumbing, carpentry, etc. They are not obligated by law to do so and you cannot force them. So the opportunity is there in prison for them to do it. They don't accept it. They don't even want to discuss that.

Bring in your dogs
People, bring in your dogs at night.
Glad speed trap is gone
I'm glad to see that they finally got rid of that speed trap that was disguised as a school zone in Crystal River. Boy, took an awful long time for somebody to think that through.
