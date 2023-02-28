Loved the education commentary
(Re Thursday’s Page A7 editorial titled, “Keep politics out of education and our children will learn”): I’ve never seen a finer, better-written newspaper article than the one submitted on the editorial page of the Feb. 23, 2023, edition of the Citrus County Chronicle. The issue was political controversies in our educational system. Stifling the learning process is the worst thing government leaders can do to the citizens they represent. We need leaders who assume the responsibility of nourishing their citizenry. Dumbing down the educational process is not the way to accomplish this.
People, grow up
If you want proof that there’s some mentally unbalanced people in our county, just read the Sound Offs on Friday, Feb. 24 (Page A5). The one, “Kill all the alligators” – I mean, come on. And “Put your shirts on, please” – I mean, if you’re worried about somebody driving with no shirt, don’t ever go to the beach and don’t ever go by a pool. And another one, “Too much traffic here” – OK, yeah, there’s a lot of traffic, but do you have radar in your car that you check people going 100 mph or are you doing 35 or 40 in a 55 mph zone and people pass you doing the speed limit and you’re worried about it? People, grow up. Get some intelligence and stop being so stupid with your Sound Offs. You’re utterly ridiculous.
Get a life!
Today is Friday, Feb. 24, and in your Sound Off column, there are a bunch of really whiny people. One person wants to kill all the alligators because one person being killed is too many. Another one is really upset that there are men walking around with no shirts on and it’s very uncomfortable when she’s driving by. Ha-ha! Another one’s complaining about traffic – well, nothing you can do about the traffic – trying to claim that on Pleasant Grove Road, cars are going 100 mph. Uh, very doubtful. These people really need to get a life of their own and stop being the “Karens of the County.”
Doing our part for Citrus County
To help the Citrus County Parks Department get ready for the annual Strawberry Festival in Floral City on March 4 and 5, the Friends of Floral City Park rehabbed and painted all 19 benches in Floral Park, repaired siding problems on three small outbuildings and added new paint, as well as aluminum fascia on the largest of these. We painted the exterior concrete entry to one bathroom building, painted 60 concrete bumpers in the three parking areas, cleaned up all three parking areas, scrubbed down all signs and painted the long wall of the main bathroom building where we installed a new bulletin board. In addition, we painted all 29 bumpers at the overflow boat ramp parking lot near Duval Island. We have paid for all the materials and put in approximately 60 hours of labor. We are retired seniors doing our part for Citrus County. Thank you, Chronicle, for letting us inform the general public of our activities. Murray and Pam Atkinson.
Don’t steal their innocent time
This Sound Off is about the education of young children. When our grandchildren come to visit, after greetings they head to the room where their parents’ toys are stored. All that is required is imagination to have fun with these toys. They learn sharing, discipline and to respect each other. In the name of education, some educators want to fill young minds with … other crap or useless information that a young mind has no use for. In doing so in the name of education, children’s fun and innocent time in life is stolen from them.
Don’t worry about high-rise buildings
Regarding high-rise buildings, I don’t think the gentleman needs to worry about any high-rise buildings in Citrus County. I don’t think any codes would allow them and the proposed government housing projects would be no higher than three stories, as you can see by the two that I know of in Citrus County. I happen to live in one of them and there are strict regulations and if you don’t adhere to them, goodbye Charlie. Also, we have really a lot of well-educated people here – retired teachers, one from a Catholic school. I happen to have a BA in history. We’ve got a retired journalist here from the Vietnam War and she’s a woman who had her husband, who was also a journalist at that time and was killed. So don’t be alarmed, and enjoy your day.
Which will dominate?
This Sound Off is about county growth. Leaders in this county fail to recognize that along with growth, evil or harm tags along with growth. Which one will dominate?
Thanks for the editorial on education
I want to thank the Chronicle editorial staff for its opinion editorial on Thursday, Feb. 23 (Page A7). It was called “Keep politics out of education and our children will learn.” I can’t thank you enough because you hit the point exactly. Your editorial came the day after our governor targeted over a dozen nonpartisan school board members across Florida. He targeted them so that they would not be reelected. He finds them “too woke,” so he’s got his own hit list of these people and I’m thinking you were right on with your editorial. I wish you could talk to our governor and get his politics out of education. Thank you.
Disband the visitors bureau
I’m calling in as a concerned citizen about the article about John Pricher, the director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau (Friday, Feb. 24’s front page). We need to disband this department altogether. There is absolutely no reason to spend any tax money to send someone to London or anywhere else. We need to disband the Tourism (Development) Council altogether. This is a waste of our tax money. Please disband it immediately.
I want to go to Paris
I’d like to apply for a position on the Citrus County Tourism Board. I’d like to know how to apply. I’d really like to go to Paris with my wife of 56 years under the ruse of bringing our French friends here to see the manatees, also the homeless camps. After all, we contribute to this through our taxes. I promise to go for only one week and, of course, keep the county funds separate from my own. If this is not practical, how about a weekend in Hernando County? Maybe I can get a waterbed at a hotel and call it a weekend cruise. I gladly will accept any suspensions and refund any questionable spending.
The male-female crime ratio
Some months ago, after a lengthy comparison of the ratio of criminal men to criminal ladies, I mentioned in the Sound Off column that the ladies were being “out-criminaled” by a ratio of over 5-1. Evidently, in a rage over failing in their right to be criminals, the criminal ladies have become far more active and have changed the ratio to 6 male to 5 female, per the “For the Record” in the Feb. 24, 2023, Citrus County Chronicle (Page A5).
Alligators were here first
I’m responding to Sound Off where the person says, “Kill all the alligators” (Friday, Feb. 24, Page A5): You are really pathetic and totally disgusting. You want to kill all the alligators. The majority of the people that got killed were in the alligators’ environment. That’s their environment; they were there. So if you don’t like Florida, then get out. Leave the alligators alone.
Why not basket weaving?
Today’s Friday, Feb. 24, and the Chronicle, the editorial is, “College board course and test flap (could hurt Florida students,” Page A9). I don’t know why we have to have this junk pushed down our throat. You know … it’s like having a course in basket weaving. Is it going to get you any farther or will it be better served as a course on people that can advance like a trade or a skill or something like that? Just my opinion, but I’m really getting fed up with it and I’m sick of hearing about it.
What happens to electric cars?
Your (Saturday, Feb. 25, Page A8) article, “Snow, rain slam California as Michigan suffers without power,” says that over 1 million homes and businesses are without power. What happens to all those electric vehicles that need to be charged until they restore the power? Do they just sit there where they are? And you want to go electric? Not me.
Do something about derelict boat
There’s a derelict boat on (County Road 581) with a broken trailer. They left it there as trash. I called Inverness and they said they can’t do anything about it because it’s out of the city limits. They told me to call the county, so I called the county. The woman transferred me to the dump. I said, “The lady said that you guys should come pick up derelict boats. It’s on the side of the road and somebody’s going to get hurt.” (They replied), “I don’t know why she told you that because we don’t do that.” Then I placed a call to the sheriff’s department and at least they sent a car out to look at it, but it’s (been) six days and that boat is still on the side of the road.
Get your gator facts straight
I’d like to say that I saw on your Feb. 24 Sound Off (Page A5), where someone writes in, “Kill all the alligators.” I’m sorry an 85-year-old woman got killed by an alligator and a 2-year-old boy got killed by an alligator. I’m sorry, but stay out of their area and they won’t get killed. The same like with bears; if someone goes into the forest or the jungle or whatever – you know, if people go where they’re not supposed to be – and they get killed, well, sorry. But there are many people killing other people and that is a lot worse than alligators or bears or lions or whatever. You know what? Get your facts straight. Please, you know, just let’s stop the killing of people and don’t worry about the alligators and the bears and whatever.
Stop looking at shirtless men
In response to (Friday, Feb. 24’s Page A5) Sound Off, “Put your shirts on, please,” where the person finds it annoying driving their car with men walking around without a shirt on: What do you want them to do – put a shirt on at the beach, too? There’s no problem with a man going without a shirt. So either stop driving or stop looking around.
Parking in the fire zone
People are parking in the Publix shopping center in Hernando in the fire zone. Where are the police?