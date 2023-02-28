SOUND OFF logo 2021

Loved the education commentary

(Re Thursday’s Page A7 editorial titled, “Keep politics out of education and our children will learn”): I’ve never seen a finer, better-written newspaper article than the one submitted on the editorial page of the Feb. 23, 2023, edition of the Citrus County Chronicle. The issue was political controversies in our educational system. Stifling the learning process is the worst thing government leaders can do to the citizens they represent. We need leaders who assume the responsibility of nourishing their citizenry. Dumbing down the educational process is not the way to accomplish this.

