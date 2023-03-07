Administrator is doing a good job
Administrator Howard … works for Citrus County. It is wonderful to have an administrator who is finally doing the job, filling vacant positions, enforcing the rules for everyone and actually getting out and meeting the employees and listening to their concerns. Maybe employees will even receive annual reviews and merit raises under his watch – all things that former Administrator Oliver didn’t do for his employees or the county. It’s easy for numbers to look good on paper when employees aren’t being paid a living wage, roads aren’t being fixed, leaky roofs aren’t repaired, and the list goes on and on. All of this is being dumped into Mr. Howard’s lap so he can be the one that looks like the bad guy.
This is the simple truth
This Sound Off is the simple truth. Afraid of losing Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security? The real problem with Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security is the trillions of dollars being spent. When America goes bankrupt, there will be no Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Your choice: sunset or bankrupt – your vote.
Thank you, thank you!
Thank you, thank you! Last Friday evening, Feb. 24, five of us friends were eating at the Boil Yard. My husband and the other two men were wearing their veteran caps. As a gentleman who was seated near us left, he looked towards our table and said, “Thank you for your service.” The guys all thanked him for acknowledging them. We finished eating and asked for our check. The waitress told us our meals had already been paid for. We couldn’t believe it. What a wonderful surprise. We all then said it had to be the man who thanked the guys. It was like getting two surprises; not only the gift of having our meal paid for, but also, with the way the world is today – with all the negativeness, shootings and lying in the world – there are still caring and appreciative people to those who served. We will pass your kindness forward. God bless you and thank you again.
Guess who loses?
(Re Wednesday, March 1’s front-page story) Court battle: If Swiftmud, which is taxpayer funded, can’t resolve an issue with the county commissioners, which are taxpayer funded, and they have to go to court, which is taxpayer funded, guess who loses?
Title search would be cheaper
(Re Wednesday, March 1’s front-page story, “Swiftmud, county can’t settle campground dispute”): Do Swiftmud and the county not know about a title search? It would be a whole lot cheaper than going to court.
Give us a break
Wow. The proposed Duke rate increase is lower than proposed (see Thursday, March 2’s front-page story). Why an increase at all? Isn’t Duke benefiting from users who have electric vehicles? Every utility, business, insurance company – both home and auto – have passed along huge increases. Where does that leave us, the consumer? Give us a break instead of an increase.
Trouble getting diabetes meds
I’m wondering why no one is talking about the fact that insulin medications Levemir and Trulicity are on backorder and the pharmacies have no idea when they’re going to be available again. Why isn’t anyone talking about this? I can get a different insulin, but the Trulicity is a once-a-week treatment to help control my A1C and there is nothing to replace that. Someone should be talking about this.
Out-of-control growth
This Sound Off is about out-of-control growth. There are those who think the growth in Citrus County is the goose that lays golden eggs by increasing the tax base. Sorry, we will see more taxes. It is already too late for normal growth by design. All this growth will continue to dismantle rural Citrus County and make it another congested county.
Car insurance going up, too
I’m calling Sound Off to say not only is the price of bread and milk and groceries and everything else going up, here I have no tickets, no accidents and my car insurance just went up $28.
Why eat foreign fish?
I’d like to know why we have to eat fish from Indonesia (bought at a grocery store) and I forget what country (another grocery store) gets their shrimp and fish from. (A restaurant’s seafood is from) another country. Why can’t we have fish from Alaska, our oceans and from the gulf? Why can’t we? Why do we have to be forced to eat these countries’ products? Every time you want to buy something, you have to call and find out where it is made. These corporations aren’t paying their dues; they’re just looking for profits. It’s all about greed.
Crazy pets in stores
I work at (a grocery store) and customers have been bringing in all kinds of crazy pets. One is a monkey with a diaper on, a bird, any type of dog, which they don’t have any papers on them, and the store is saying it’s OK to bring your animals. Plus, they also leave their dogs in the cars in the cold winter with no food or water. Everybody can bring their pets in stores.
Zoning commission not being helpful
The members of the Citrus County Zoning Commission have continuously gone against the wishes of our residents. We seriously want to know why they keep destroying the property values of so many of our residents. They’re probably doing nothing wrong, but in the interests of those who continuously suffer from their decisions, they should have a forensic accountant review their finances annually for the protection of our citizens. If they don’t agree to have this done, they shouldn’t be allowed to serve on the commission.
Not much of a reduction
I’m responding to your article, “Duke rate hike not as big as first proposed” (Thursday, March 2’s front-page story). I totally disagree with you. You’re saying it’s supposed to go up to $199.04 per month from $165. Now it’s going to be $190.56, so it’s $9 or $8-and-change cheaper. Really? The $8 is a lot of money to some people on a real fixed income, but it’s not that much of a reduction, as far as I’m concerned.
Duke burning coal?
Does anybody know why Duke Energy is burning coal again at the Crystal River plant? The smog kills my sinuses
Put criminal in jail
The front page in Friday’s paper … some lawyer attacked Gov. DeSantis for politicizing the deaths of three people (March 3’s story, “Florida prosecutor faces scrutiny after TV crew attack”) …. If the prosecutor didn’t charge that young man that killed these people – with having multiple arrests – and they let him walk, they need to be removed from office. That’s a public safety issue. I want my governor putting criminals in jail.
They will ask for another rate hike
In reference to the Duke article in March 2’s paper: Duke only wants a raise of $25.01 vs. $33.49 in April. I guess we should take the difference of $8.48 and buy stock in Duke Energy. If things process as usual, we will be able to do the same thing in June. Hmm, interesting. Have a good day.
This is the home for gators
I’m calling about the article today in Friday’s paper (March 3’s Page A9 Sound Off), “Still think we should get rid of more gators.” How about this ... This is their home. How about we get rid of small-minded, cowardly people … and let them go back where there’s no gators to be worried about? They were here first, boys and girls. Leave them alone and they won’t bother you. That’s it. You don’t like the gators? Go back and deal with the ice cubes. That’s all I’ve got to say.
Hammers kill more than guns
The first thing is, assault weapons, only the police and the military have them. Private citizens don’t have them. Those ARs and AKs aren’t assault weapons. They’re just semiautomatic weapons. Another point is 92 percent of all murders in this country – and you can look this up – are done by a hammer or a blunt object or knives and poison. Only 8 percent is gun related and that’s usually some kind of person with a mental illness or something. It ain’t the innocent gun owners. Gun control don’t work. You’re not going to keep them out of the hands of the crooks.
Thank you, Sharon
My wife and I would like to thank Sharon, who works at the license bureau in Meadowcrest, for the outstanding assistance she gave us on March 1. It was truly appreciated.
Fix the light
I’m talking about the light at Sparrows Tavern in Citrus Springs shining directly on the road when you’re driving by. It’s very bright. What are you waiting for to fix it, move it or do whatever? We’ve spoken with them and other people have spoken with them. They said they’ll fix it. It’s still not fixed. That is a driving hazard.
Too much growth, traffic
The Central Ridge growth that the BOCC and their development consultants have been looking for in the last several decades is now here. When I arrived in Citrus County, the new east-west artery – now Norvell Bryant Highway – was an unpaved clay road through some watermelon fields. The main north-south artery, North and South Lecanto Highway, was a sleepy country road where traffic was halted to move the Horace Allen cows back and forth to the east and west pass-throughs. Let’s get updated now and repave Maylen Avenue and four-lane County Road 491. Traffic frustrations are going to soar between now and the projected completion of the C.R. 491 four-laning in 2025.
Can you believe it?
Can you believe that the Planning Commission of Citrus County just approved a 250-rental development in the center of a residential area? What are they thinking?
Tip your delivery person
This is a question for people who call and have Door Dash delivered to your homes or businesses. As a woman who is trying to supplement my Social Security, I do it and I really enjoy it, but some people don’t seem to realize a tip would be nice, especially when they order something and it’s picked up in one town and taken halfway across the county. It would be a nice gesture if people would remember to tip the person that brings it. It would be really, really nice. It would be very much appreciated.
Wish we had a no-kill shelter
I wish that we could vote on whether to have a no-kill shelter. The county commissioners keep saying “no” and that is why I would like to know if, why I wish we could just vote on it.
Not everyone should own an animal
I’m calling about the debate that’s going on in Sound Off about animals vs. humans. The problem is that people are irresponsible. Not everybody should be allowed to own a dog or a cat. People should be forced to have them spayed or neutered and there should be no breeding of pets – cats and dogs – until all the animals are out of the shelters. This is going to continue because people have become more and more irresponsible and don’t consider pets to be a living thing, so they just don’t get them fixed and then they breed and then they’re stuck with a bunch of puppies who go to the shelter. Fix the root cause of the problem with the overcrowding in the shelters and then things will get better and we won’t have these problems.