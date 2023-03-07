SOUND OFF logo 2021

Administrator is doing a good job

Administrator Howard … works for Citrus County. It is wonderful to have an administrator who is finally doing the job, filling vacant positions, enforcing the rules for everyone and actually getting out and meeting the employees and listening to their concerns. Maybe employees will even receive annual reviews and merit raises under his watch – all things that former Administrator Oliver didn’t do for his employees or the county. It’s easy for numbers to look good on paper when employees aren’t being paid a living wage, roads aren’t being fixed, leaky roofs aren’t repaired, and the list goes on and on. All of this is being dumped into Mr. Howard’s lap so he can be the one that looks like the bad guy.

